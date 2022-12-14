NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have 10 games on tap for FanDuel's main slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT with three tip-offs.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Warriors and Pacers lead the way with the night's highest projected total.

The Warriors and Pacers lead the way with the night's highest projected total. Although the Trail Blazers did not show up in our endorsements, I think it's worth exploring their starting lineup, as their tangle with the Spurs also has a decent total. We mostly avoided Cleveland and Dallas due to fears about a slow pace, save one obvious elite target.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Below are some of the more recent and significant injury scenarios we are looking at for Wednesday's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list, so use your best judgment and previous advice for ongoing injury scenarios.

ATL Trae Young (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Young sat out Monday's game, and it's unclear if he will return. Dejounte Murray and John Collins also will remain out. Trent Forrest ($5,000) would start if Young misses again, but I would anticipate Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,000) to have a significant impact if he takes the floor.

WAS Kristaps Porzingis (back) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Bradley Beal (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Monte Morris (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Of the group, Porzingis is most likely to take the floor, but Daniel Gafford would likely take his spot in the starting lineup if he misses. While Morris and Beal have pivots of their own, I am only interested in fielding Kyle Kuzma ($8,300) as the team's best offensive option.

MIA Jimmy Butler (injury management) - OUT

Despite carrying an injury tag, Max Strus ($4,900) will play and should absorb some of Butler's production this evening.

MIN D'Angelo Russell (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Jaylen Nowell ($5,300) figures to be Russell's direct pivot if he misses Wednesday's game.

NYK Jalen Brunson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

This is mostly a boost for the remaining starters, but Immanuel Quickley ($4,900) will be in line for more minutes if Brunson is out.

ELITE PLAYERS

Unsurprisingly, Luka Doncic ($12,500) leads our list of elites. Although the Mavericks haven't faced Cleveland, it should be a usual night of elite production for the All-Star.

The high projected total and favorable matchup set up well for Stephen Curry ($9,900), although I am not above pivoting to Jordan Poole ($6,700) to save coin, as Poole will still be in the lineup with Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Bam Adebayo ($9,000) and his dual eligibility make him rosterable in three spots, and he'll have a full load against the Thunder with Butler out.

Anthony Edwards' ($8,800) salary continues to climb, but on a night when D'Angelo Russell could be absent, Edwards will be poised to take over the backcourt. Edwards' salary is getting to an unsustainable point relative to his production, so I would only increase his exposure if Russell misses. DeMar DeRozan ($8,400) is coming off a 60-FDFP performance against Atlanta and is about as dependable as they come in this salary range. Although he's yet to meet the Knicks this season, he had an excellent history with them during the 2021-22 campaign.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($7,800) vs. ATL

Banchero has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games, and his secondary numbers have thrust him to FDFP totals in the high 30s and 40s. The rookie sets up well against the Hawks, who continue to tinker with their lineup while John Collins and Dejounte Murray are out. Orlando would also be fortunate if Trae Young misses the game.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,300) vs. NYK

LaVine is another Bull with strong historical data against the Knicks. Although his floor isn't as reliable as DeRozan's, LaVine scored as high as 41 points over the last week and is usually a dependable source of assists and rebounds. Jalen Brunson's potential absence would only help LaVine's cause.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($7,200) vs. WAS

Although it doesn't always translate on paper, you can tell that Murray is as comfortable as he's ever been. While we need more than occasional glimmers, I've seen enough to increase his exposure when he's available. He's getting a sizable exposure boost against the Wizards, who are saddled with a host of injury issues. If Murray can match decent assist numbers with a reasonably hot night of shooting, he'll crush value at this salary.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($7,000) vs. MIN

Leonard's salary continues to rise, but it's still reasonable for the 31-year-old, who can always burn you with a rest day here and there but can also reward you with enormous upside. Paul George is still dominating the action, but Leonard's affordability is too good to pass up, and his mere presence in the lineup makes George's higher salary less appealing.

Also consider: Kyle Lowry, MIA ($6,900) @ OKC, Tre Jones, SAN ($6,600) vs. POR, Bojan Bogdanovic, DET ($6,100) @ CHA

VALUE PLAYS

P.J. Washington, CHA ($5,900) vs. DET

Detroit's defense will have its hands full with the Hornets' many offensive weapons, and Washington may be overlooked. As he recovers from his eye issue, his numbers should get back up to his usual averages, and his salary will climb alongside them. While he's below 6k, I'm willing to risk him in hopes that he can eclipse 30 FDFP against the Pistons.

Charles Bassey, SAN ($5,100) vs. POR

Although tonight represented a bit of a revenge game for Zach Collins, he is doubtful to play. Bassey's involvement amid Jakob Poeltl's absence is notable. He isn't logging much time, but he's delivering nightly rebound and block production, which frequently sends his FDFP totals into the 20-FDFP range. Without Zach Collins, Bassey will likely start and have a massive boost in production.

Caleb Martin, MIA ($5,000) @ OKC

Like Strus, Martin is due for a boost amid Jimmy Butler's absence. Martin went through a rough patch but seems to be back on track, and you can't argue with his recent usage. Over the last five games, he's averaged 36.4 minutes on the court, so he certainly has a lot of time to make things happen. He's averaged just over 21 FDFP over that span. Although that's below 5x value relative to his salary, the Butler scratch should help him go north of this number.

Also consider: Jalen Williams, OKC ($5,200) vs. MIA

