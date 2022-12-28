NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA has an eight-game slate tipping off at 7:00 p.m. EDT, and FanDuel will have its usual wide array of contests available. We're presenting our best endorsements for all of Wednesday's action.

SLATE OVERVIEW

There are several games with over-unders of 230 and above, but the first game on the slate garnered a lot of attention despite falling just below 230.

There are several games with over-unders of 230 and above, but the first game on the slate garnered a lot of attention despite falling just below 230. The Magic and Pistons have some value in a game with a narrow spread, and in the latest matchup of the evening, Denver and Sacramento have a lot to offer. One roster that didn't make our endorsements was Utah, but I would explore the starting five and make some selections against the short-handed Warriors.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

GSW Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

GSW Klay Thompson (knee) - DOUBTFUL

The Warriors' injury situation continues to evolve. Although the team has Draymond Green back, Thompson is back on the injury report and won't play. Jordan Poole ($7,600) is still the clear pivot, but Donte DiVincenzo ($6,100) and Anthony Lamb ($4,000) are two additional pivots to consider.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - OUT

There's no telling how long Sabonis will be out, and I will refrain from naming a pivot for the time being. It's a tough call between three backup centers, and there's a possible platoon forming at the position to account for Sabonis' loss, thus diluting the impact of a single player.

MIA Jimmy Butler (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Bam Adebayo (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus ($5,200) and Orlando Robinson ($5,600) will be the primary pivots for these players if they are sidelined.

DEN Aaron Gordon (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Bruce Brown (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

I would have selected Brown as Gordon's pivot, and still would if Brown played and Gordon sat. If both are out, I would take a shot with Vlatko Cancar ($3,700) for value.

ELITE PLAYERS

With Sabonis out, Nikola Jokic ($12,300) will be in an excellent spot against the Kings. Although he is virtually matchup-proof, the game plays heavily in his favor. If you feel Jokic's salary is too high, you could save a bit and go with Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) in a good matchup against the Bulls. While I think the tandem of Kevin Durant ($10,400) and Kyrie Irving ($8,600) is also fine, they don't strike me as entirely necessary. The matchups for Jokic and Antetokounmpo are far more valuable.

Moving down, CJ McCollum ($8,700) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,500) emerge as two solid guard options. Fox will need to step things up in Sabonis' absence, and McCollum has been dealing with Brandon Ingram's absence for a while, giving him maximum usage nightly.

At the bottom rung of the elite category, there's a glut of talent at the 8k threshold. Kyle Kuzma ($8,100) leads that pack, but Deandre Ayton ($8,000) and Dejounte Murray ($8,400) also look like strong plays based on team injuries and favorable matchups.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($7,900) @ NOR

I like the Timberwolves here, so go ahead and fire up D'Angelo Russell ($7,100) as well. Anthony Edwards has crossed the 9k threshold and is hard to endorse at that salary, so Gobert and Russell are the more viable choices in a fast-paced game that should yield a lot of production on both teams. Gobert and Russell will look to bounce back after tepid performances against Miami.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($7,800) @ DET

Banchero and the Magic travel to face a team they could beat. Although Banchero struggled against the Lakers, he should have a much easier time navigating through Detroit's defense. He kicked off his rookie season with a huge 27/8 line against Detroit back in October, so he'll enter the matchup with confidence.

Killian Hayes, DET ($6,000) vs. ORL

Hayes' recent double-double is noteworthy, and it comes after an upward trend that indicated a game like this was on the horizon. His minutes have inched up a bit in recent days, and his shot volume has followed suit. There's a lot to like for Hayes in this matchup, and his recent results on paper flash green as a good value proposition.

Also consider: Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,500) vs. MIL

VALUE PLAYS

Jalen Duren, DET ($5,800) vs. ORL

Some might find Duren's salary a little high, and while I think Isaiah Stewart ($5,500) is also fine tonight, Duren's rebounding numbers are encouraging, and the rookie seems to get more comfortable with each passing game. Stewart has dual eligibility, but if you faded previously mentioned centers and have the slot open, Duren isn't a bad option against the Magic.

Thomas Bryant, LAL ($5,700) @ MIA

The double-doubles keep coming as Bryant continues to serve as Anthony Davis' backup, and I would like him even more if Bam Adebayo is unavailable for this contest. As trade rumors swirl surrounding Davis, Stewart is getting a lot of attention to see if he could shoulder the load full-time, and Darvin Ham will give the youngster every opportunity to make his mark.

Seth Curry, BRO ($3,700) @ ATL

Curry is a high-variance play, but he is probable after a brief illness, and his salary is a great discount and should open the door for an additional elite in your lineup. Curry doesn't have to do much to be worth his salary. Anything close to 20 FDFP would be excellent, and he recently hit a season high of 27 FDFP against the Warriors. I also like Royce O'Neale ($4,900) a lot in this matchup. He has a much better floor than Curry and is consistently meeting value as his salary hovers around $5,000.

