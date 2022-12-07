NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA has 11 games on tap for FanDuel's main slate. The action will tip off at 7:00 p.m. EDT with the Clippers-Magic matchup.

Slate Overview

We have five games with projected totals of 230 and above on Wednesday's slate. Of that group, the nightcap between the Pacers and Timberwolves stands out. Although the Hawks-Knicks matchup sports an over-under of 233, I'm not entirely convinced that these two offenses can produce that number. The only clunker on the slate appears to be the Clippers-Magic game, but the statuses of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will influence that number,

Injuries

Below are some of the more recent and significant injury scenarios we are looking at for Wednesday's slate. Keep in mind that elites like Karl-Anthony Towns and Brandon Ingram remain out, so continue to use your best judgment for ongoing injury scenarios.

GSW Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

GSW Draymond Green (hip) - OUT

These injuries are significant and could create some great value on this roster. Jordan Poole ($5,900) should play a big role once again in Wiggins' absence, and it would be foolhardy to exclude Klay Thompson ($6,200) from the conversation. A viable pivot for Green is a more difficult call, but Jonathan Kuminga ($4,000) is a safe bet to see more time, and recent G League call-up James Wiseman ($3,500) is an intriguing hail-mary option.

WAS Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT

Deni Avdija ($4,800) and Corey Kispert ($3,900) will be the primary budget pivots during Beal's absence, which could span a couple of weeks.

IND Myles Turner (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Turner was a late scratch Monday, and Jalen Smith ($5,400) started in this place. Smith works fine if Turner is sidelined again.

UTA Mike Conley (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Conley's status is worth monitoring, as his absence would positively impact Collin Sexton's ($5,600) viability.

LAC Marcus Morris (illness) - OUT

Morris joins John Wall and Norman Powell as significant Clippers who are out, but at the time of publishing, it appears that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are active. This lessens the effect of Morris' absence, Nicolas Batum ($3,900) and Robert Covington ($4,600) could have increased involvement.

Elite Players

At first glance, there are two primary routes to take if you are fielding two elites, and both involve player stacks. Although the over-under is a little scary, Kawhi Leonard ($5,800) and Paul George ($8,300) both come at a bargain and should have their way against Orlando. A more expensive but potentially more profitable stack is Kevin Durant ($10,100) and Kyrie Irving ($8,000), who will play Charlotte at home. A stack isn't completely necessary, but having two of these four players should serve you well.

As we move down the list, Ja Morant ($9,600) should be an excellent play against the Thunder, and I give him a good exposure boost due to his lower rostership over his past few games. I'm also keen to pull Kristaps Porzingis ($8,900) out of the mothballs to perform well again, thanks to the soft matchup and recent streak of double-doubles.

In the 8k range, Jaylen Brown ($8,500) sits at a great salary in a pace-up game against Phoenix, and I also favor a roster spot for Anthony Edwards ($8,400) in our favorite DFS-worthy matchup of the evening.

Also consider: Zion Williamson, NOR ($9,900) vs. DET

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,500) @ CHI

If I had to pick one player as top chalk on the slate, Kuzma's upside and dual eligibility would get my vote. He's coming off a huge revenge game against the Lakers that we successfully targeted Monday, and he should fare well against the Bulls, who surrendered 25 points to Kuzma in late October.

Terry Rozier, CHA ($7,400) @ BRO

With LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward still out, steady production is still available for Rozier, who also has dual eligibility in his favor. Rozier has a very reliable floor in the mid-30 FDFP range, but if his perimeter shot is dialed in, he can go well north of that number, and he's gone as high as 50 FDFP in the right scenario. He posted a massive 25/7/3 line in his last tangle with the Nets, and the game script should be similar this time around.

CJ McCollum, NOR ($7,200) vs. DET

One should have a bit of concern about a blowout in this spot, but I still like McCollum as he picks up Brandon Ingram's slack. Granted, his first two games after a five-game absence were pretty poor, and that's one reason why his salary has dipped to this level. Fears about his production will drive his rostership way down, and the tournament player who bets on the upside will be a pace-setter if McCollum pops for a more characteristic number.

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($6,800) vs. IND

After getting ejected Saturday night, Gobert may be an afterthought for some. His stat lines haven't had the expected effect amid Karl-Anthony Towns' absence, and he's had three consecutive games where his bread-and-butter rebound totals have failed to go into double-digits. Still, we are a fan of this game's pace, and it's unlikely Gobert will be below 7k for long.

Also consider: Josh Giddey, OKC ($7,400) @ MEM, Nicolas Claxton, BRO ($6,600) vs. CHA

Value Plays

As previously stated, it's important to get involved with the Warriors value tonight. Be sure to give them an extended look as you fill out tour lineups.

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($6,300) vs. OKC

Brooks is consistently a great plug-and-play option due to his favorable salary and upside potential. He showed us over the weekend how scorching it from long range can vault him into elite production, and he's a sure bet to contribute enough in secondary categories to pad any shooting deficiencies. If he doesn't cough up the ball and gets hot from deep, he'll easily smash value at this salary.

Monte Morris, WAS ($5,200) @ CHI

Could Marris get to 27 FDFP and match value with this salary? With Bradley Beal out, it's certainly possible, and it will likely depend on a solid assist total to do the trick. He can make some connections with Porzingis and Kuzma, and if he has the kind of shot volume he had against the Lakers in his last game, we could see an above-average scoring total.

Kyle Anderson, MIN ($5,100) vs. IND

I haven't paid much attention to Anderson, but his four-block performance against the Thunder compelled me to look a bit closer. For three consecutive games, Anderson has put up respectable numbers and has emerged as a viable pivot for Towns. His ancillary numbers have been outstanding, and while his scoring acumen won't wow you, it doesn't take much to get him above 5x value at this salary. He's also eclipsed 30 minutes of court time for two consecutive games,

T.J. Warren, BRO ($3,700) vs. CHA

As long as Warren stays below 4k, I'll keep rooting for him. Over time, I predict he'll finish as a huge difference-maker for the Nets. While Ben Simmons has shown signs of improvement as a third scorer for the team, Warren was a more versatile player in his prime, and let's also keep in mind that despite his long absence, Warren is only 29 years old and has a lot of gas left in the tank.

