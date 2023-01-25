NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have an 11-game slate on tap for Wednesday, and FanDuel will have them all on its main slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Wednesday's slate is intriguing because I find a lot of our premier elites are carrying lofty salaries that may not justify rostership. Mid-range options in games with high projected totals rule the day, and I simulated several rosters that didn't contain anyone above 9k.

Injuries

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The start would likely go to Montrezl Harrell ($4,800) against the Nets if Embiid can't play. The All-Star was inactive Sunday, so he may be in line for another absence.

MIN Rudy Gobert (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Gobert is not a hard out on the injury report, so his GTD tag is worth mentioning. Naz Reid ($5,300) would continue to start if Gobert is out.

MIL Bobby Portis (knee) - OUT

Brook Lopez ($6,200) would be a candidate for increased production, but with Nikola Jokic back in the starting lineup, it may be an uphill battle for any opposing center.

DEN Michael Porter (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

Porter's return is unclear at this point, but if he is still away from the team, Aaron Gordon ($7,300) will be the best player to target.

WAS Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - OUT

Porzingis will be out for a couple of weeks. Daniel Gafford ($5,800) and Deni Avdija ($5,000) are my top pivots in his absence.

HOU Kevin Porter (foot) - OUT

HOU Jabari Smith (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Porter's continuing absence is a green light for Jalen Green ($8,000). If Smith misses a third consecutive game, Kenyon Martin ($5,300) would see an increased role. Jae'Sean Tate's ($4,500) production has started to ramp up again, and he is worth a flier if Smith is out.

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

We'll continue to monitor playing time in this situation, but there doesn't appear to be a clear pivot that stands above the rest -- at least, not yet. For a first guess, I would go with Brandon Clarke ($4,900).

ELITE PLAYERS

Of all the games available Wednesday, the Nets-Sixers game is the most intriguing. Joel Embiid's ($11,500) availability is uncertain, but it's also the second time Ben Simmons ($7,000) has faced his former team. A lot depends on Embiid, but I would consider Simmons, Kyrie Irving ($10,000) and James Harden ($10,500) in this potential playoff preview.

Elsewhere in the 8k-plus range, Pascal Siakam ($9,400) seems to be the most likely candidate to beat value. Although he only had 32 FDFP against the Kings back in December, he's currently on a two-game tear, posting 53 FDFP against the Celtics and 46 FDFP against the Knicks over his last two appearances. On the other side of this game, I like De'Aaron Fox ($8,300) more than Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) tonight against the Raptors.

Also consider: Dejounte Murray, ATL ($8,600) @ OKC

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Jordan Poole, GSW ($7,800) vs. MEM

Poole had an excellent line against Memphis on Christmas Day, logging 32 points on 25 shot attempts. It's a decent metric to consider when identifying ideal spots for the Warriors, who desperately need a turnaround game right now. The battle between Morant and Curry doesn't interest me as much as what Poole could do elsewhere. He's averaged 42.5 FDFP over his past four games, which is more than enough to justify this salary.

Keldon Johnson, SAN ($7,100) @ LAL

Back in November, Johnson posted one of his best games of the season against the Lakers. His 26/10 line was only his second double-double of the season at that point. His other tangles against the Lakers were nowhere near as productive, but after an exhausting game against the Clippers, LeBron and the Lakers may be a bit vulnerable.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN ($6,800) @ NOP

Two matchups against Houston were all Russell needed to get back into top form, and he has shown up in three away matchups against the Pelicans. Most recently, he put together a 37/5/4 line at the Smoothie King Center back in December. I have no problem with Anthony Edwards, but his ability to beat 5x salary value is getting harder and harder as he vaults up the player pool. While stars like Gobert and Towns are out, Russell is an excellent call at his salary.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($6,700) vs. IND

Carter is not a call I would normally make, but there are some intangibles to consider here. The Magic faced Indiana without Carter twice this season, so this will be the first time Indiana has faced this look. The Pacers are also a bit hamstrung without Tyrese Haliburton, and while Myles Turner can certainly hold his own, Carter did have some success against Indiana's interior last season, with three excellent double-doubles in February and March. It's an excellent way to get unique, and Carter also has dual eligibility at PF and C.

Also consider: Tre Jones, SAN ($6,500) @ LAL, Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,100) vs. UTA

Value Plays

As usual, look to the injury section for additional values, but we'll list a few low-cost options at every position below.

PF/C John Collins, ATL ($6,000)

SF/PF Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,500)

SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,500)

PG Mike Conley, UTA ($5,700)

