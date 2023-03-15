NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a slightly later tip-off for Wednesday's slate, with the first action beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. FanDuel is featuring a massive $200,000 guarantee tournament sponsored by Buzzer on Wednesday alongside its wide array of cash and tournament options, and we'll be identifying the best options for the player pool.

SLATE OVERVIEW

My favorite pace-up games are with the Kings-Bulls and Lakers-Rockets matchups, and the Warriors and Clippers as solid honorable mentions for high potential totals. It's not the best night for the Grizzlies, as they'll be slowed by the molasses-like pace of the Heat.

INJURIES

MEM Ja Morant (personal) - OUT

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

Both of these injuries are ongoing, but we're seeing baselines emerge in the scenario. Despite a slightly high salary, Desmond Bane ($8,400) seems to have the most explosiveness potential on the roster. Tyus Jones ($7,100) is fine, but the potential to pop is more solid with Bane.

MIA Kyle Lowry (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Lowry has slid in and out of the lineup since returning. His absence would result in boosts for Miami's starters, but the slow-paced potential of this matchup isn't very appealing.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (finger) - QUESTIONAbLE

CLE Jarrett Allen (eye) - QUESTIONABLE

I would be surprised if Mitchell missed this game, but Caris LeVert is a dependable pivot after racking up 52 FDFPs Tuesday night. Evan Mobley ($8,000) would be the best call in an Allen absence, as he racked up 42 FDFPs with Allen sidelined Tuesday evening.

MIN Rudy Gobert (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Naz Reid (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

If both players are active, I wouldn't bother with this spot. If Gobert misses and Reid is available, I'm fine with going in that direction. In the unlikely event that they both sit out, Luka Garza ($4,000) would emerge as a dart-throw pick.

BOS Robert Williams (hamstring) - OUT

I think Al Horford ($6,200) is a borderline add, but I would like him much more if Gobert misses. His dual eligibility doesn't hurt his viability, either.

LAL Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

We're going to identify some prime Laker moves to make later in the article, but Davis' absence will provide some good elite options as well as a couple of excellent value selections.

DAL Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT

DAL Kyrie Irving (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Tim Hardaway (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Christian Wood (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Dallas presents us with the same problems we experienced Monday, and it all depends on Irving again. He's a must-play against the Spurs if he suits up, but if he doesn't make it, we'll have to double-check Hardaway's status and give Jaden Hardy ($6,400) some additional love.

SAS Keldon Johnson ( foot) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Tre Jones (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Malaki Branham (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Devin Vassell ($5,900) is probably the best place to go if any of these players are absent, while Devonte' Graham ($5,700) becomes a decent flier if Jones and Branham miss.

ELITE PLAYERS

Unless some significant value opens up, we'll probably only be able to afford two elite players in lineups, and I'm really not interested in paying 10k-plus for anyone. Stephen Curry ($9,800) is my top spend-up play. The game figures to be fast-paced, and although Curry's stat lines can fluctuate, he'll heave up plenty of shots. I can't fault anyone for taking Kawhi Leonard ($9,900) on the other side of the matchup, and although I like Curry a bit more, the two are virtually interchangeable for DFS purposes.

I'm offering some solid plays in the 8k range, led by D'Angelo Russell ($8,200). With Davis out, I predict Russell will take over this offense, and although he will be extremely popular, he's probably my favorite overall pick of the evening. I will also gladly roster DeMar DeRozan ($8,200) against the Kings in what should be the fastest-paced matchup of the slate.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Kevin Porter ($7,800) and Jalen Green ($7,200), HOU vs. LAL

I wouldn't stack this duo, but I expect both sharpshooters to have an upside day against the Lakers. Los Angeles is slightly vulnerable without Davis, and although Russell is my top pick tonight, I'm not highlighting him because of his defensive mettle. The Lakers are in the bottom third of the league in defending opposing backcourts, and I also like the pace of this matchup. I'm fine with slotting either player.

Kevin Huerter, SAC ($6,200) @ CHI

Huerter had a sizzling-hot night beyond the arc against the Bucks on Monday, drilling eight of 11 three-point attempts. Chicago is one of the league's worst teams in defending the deep ball, so Huerter should see some wide-open looks. I'd like him more if his salary was slightly lower, but his dual eligibility makes him a versatile upside add.

Donte DiVincenzo, GSW ($5,800) @ LAC

Since joining the Warriors, Divincenzo has provided a solid baseline despite some rocky performances here and there. His line is pretty scoring-dependent, but he can occasionally pop for some rebounds, which he has done frequently during Andrew Wiggins' absence. I can't fault anyone for taking Klay Thompson ($7,500) in this game, but I think they'd be spending too much instead of other players who could generate similar numbers for far less.

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL ($5,500) @ HOU

I'll use this paragraph to highlight other Lakers, but I like Vanderbilt the best. Since joining the team, he has had the highest upside without Davis on the floor, and if Alperen Sengun is out for the Rockets, Vanderbilt could be in for an excellent defensive display. However, I don't want to exclude Rui Hachimura ($4,700). I expect both big men to thrive in this opportunity. If you feel lucky, Wenyen Gabriel's ($4,200) dual eligibility could also be valuable, and he'll likely enter the game with the first unit.

OPTIMAL STRATEGY

Your first priority is to head back to RotoWire to get the latest news on the situation in Dallas. With that information, you can determine Irving's playability and the emerging value if he misses the game. If that situation remains muddy, there are plenty of elite pivot opportunities with the Warriors and Clippers. I'd roster Russell in almost every lineup you field Wednesday evening, and one of the other Laker values should also find a spot in most lineup builds.

