NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a six-game slate on tap for Monday, and a slew of injury situations will be critical while making our lineup builds. Action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with three games starting simultaneously.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

With Kyrie Irving (thumb) upgraded to probable, the Mavericks may decide to give Doncic the night off after a taxing week and a lingering injury. Keep tabs on Dallas' lineup leading up to lock and make pivots where necessary, with Tim Hardaway ($6,500) emerging as a pivot if Doncic is out.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Tobias Harris (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Embiid will be out for a while, and while Paul Reed ($6,500) has usually served as Embiid's primary pivot, we need to also account for Mo Bamba's ($4,600) involvement, and a probable spike from Kenyon Martin (KJ) ($4,100). Harris would be an excellent call if he plays, but Marcus Morris ($4,200) will cover the four and act as a great salary saver if there's an absence.

BKN Ben Simmons (injury management) - OUT

Simmons has played every other game recently, so all signs point to an absence. His absence will likely lead to more second-unit action for Lonnie Walker ($5,600).

ATL Clint Capela (adductor) - OUT

ATL Saddiq Bey (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL De'Andre Hunter (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Onyeka Okongwu ($6,000) should rise to must-start status amid Capela's extended absence. The replacement center will be extremely popular, however. Bey and/or Hunter could return, but Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,300) is a decent bet if the wings are sidelined.

GSW Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Wiggins' absence will only increase Jonathan Kuminga's ($7,500) importance, and he's a nightly add already in light of his recent play.

ELITE PLAYERS

Although we have five players above 10k for Monday, injury designations make most of them difficult to trust. Donovan Mitchell ($10,600) is also on a back-to-back, and Domantas Sabonis ($10,300) faces a tough test against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. I would still consider Sabonis as my lone five-figure elite, but we've already identified value opportunities at the position, so rostering him won't be a priority.

With Philly reeling from Embiid's injury, it'll be up to Tyrese Maxey ($9,400) to emerge as a top-flight producer to keep the team above water. Although his salary seems too high at first glance, he may stay in the 40-50-FDFP range moving forward. It's too early to tell, but Jalen Johnson ($8,400) may turn out as the usage magnet during Clint Capela's absence. He's a little too expensive at the moment, but he's a contrarian guy to consider in the 9k range.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($8,500) @ ATL, Brandon Ingram, NOP ($8,100) vs, TOR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Our endorsements are limited by the size of the slate, but our injury pivots take center stage as the core of our lineup construction today. Dallas' lineup will fluctuate significantly if Doncic is out, and there will also potentially be a shakeup for the Lakers if Anthony Davis ($11,300) or LeBron James ($10,200) record a scratch. It's important to look closely at the starting five for both teams as soon as they come out.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,700) vs. DAL

It's all hands on deck for Philly due to Embiid's injury, but Oubre could prove to be even more pivotal if Harris' injury tag holds. You can probably expect solid totals from Oubre either way, as he can fill multiple roles at SG or SF for your lineups and should get the start Monday.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW[LOGO[ ($5,700) @ BKN

Wiggins' absence will likely give some increased tun for Podziemski, who took over after Wiggins exited in the last contest. At only $5,700, he has every chance to crush value after going for 38.7 FDFPs as a fill-in.

Malik Monk, SAC ($5,700) @ CLE

Monk has put up 40-plus points in two consecutive games, and while it's difficult to predict if we'll see similar production, he's worth a flier in hopes of 30-plus FDFPs against the Cavs.

Also consider: Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,800) vs. GSW, Derrick Jones, DAL ($4,800) @ PHI

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.