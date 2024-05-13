NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Celtics and Mavericks look to extend their series leads during Monday's slate. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and our best DFS selections are ready for your perusal.

SLATE OVERVIEW

PG Jrue Holiday 37.1 (16.7%)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 65 (40.3%)

SG Isaiah Joe 20.4 (1.2%)

SG Derrick White 25.1 (48.5%)

SF Jaylen Brown 44.3 (41.2%)

SF Derrick Jones 13.3 (32.4%)

PF Jaylin Williams 11.3 (26.5%)

PF Jayson Tatum 58.6 (46.7%)

C Chet Holmgren 41.1 (16.9%)

I took a completely different avenue compared to the winning lineup, although I managed to cash. I headlined with Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell, but my budget options (Hardaway, LeVert) didn't perform as well as the winning lineup above. The Boston-heavy focus makes sense. They have the best offensive efficiency of the four available teams and represent the best blowout possibility. The Celtics let the Cavaliers steal a game from them, so I doubt they'll take off the gas in a lopsided affair.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (knee/ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic looked completely gassed at the end of Game 3, and both of his injuries appeared to be an issue. I doubt Doncic will miss, but there's always a possibility that his limitations will curb his productivity.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

This is a new injury and will impact Cleveland's chances if he's scratched. Caris LeVert ($5,000) comes to the forefront if Mitchell is out or limited, and I would also consider Darius Garland ($6,000) if we get more negative news closer to lock.

ELITE PLAYERS

My two top elites will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,600) and Jayson Tatum ($9,900). Mitchell and Doncic's injuries are concerning, although a limited day from Doncic would make Kyrie Irving slightly more attractive. Jaylen Brown ($8,000) is also a great value at this salary, and will be difficult to avoid.

Also consider: Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,600) @ DAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,900) vs. OKC

My exposure to Washington will be high. His dual eligibility and recent production stand out, and I predict a slight boost in production if Doncic's interior game is limited. He's also a serious consideration at center, as I have less confidence in other players at the position. Evan Mobley could be affected by the possible return of Jarrett Allen, and I would rather not get involved in that scenario.

Derrick White, BOS[ LOGO] ($6,300) @ CLE

White continues to be way too cheap. We can use him in four different slots, and like Washington, he'll find a place in most of my lineups. Although he's beaten 5x value only once in this series, his minutes are attractive, and he'll always have potential for a big night beyond the arc.

Derrick Jones, DAL ($4,000) vs. OKC

Jones isn't going to wow you, but his salary will free up a lot of coin for us. He's beaten 5x value twice against the Thunder at this salary, and I like Dallas' supporting cast tonight. There's value on Oklahoma City's side, but the Mavericks will need to give Doncic some bench time, and Jones' veteran presence will come in handy.

Many of our other values hinge on Mitchell's status, and they've already been mentioned. I'm not sold on pivots like Joe and Luguentz Dort, but Boston's Payton Pritchard ($3,900) is someone I could envision using at the PG spot. Jrue Holiday ($5,900) is also worth considering, but we risk hitting our ceiling with five Celtics. Gilgeous-Alexander will hold one of my point guard slots, but either Celtics point guard is fine if Cleveland's guard situation remains muddy throughout the day.

Also consider: Aaron Wiggins, OKC ($3,900) @ DAL

