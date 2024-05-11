NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Following a pair of rather surprising Game 2 outcomes, the Thunder-Mavericks and Celtics-Cavaliers series change locations and continue Saturday on the underdogs' home courts. Both series have naturally become much more interesting than they were following Game 1 blowouts by the favorites, and it remains to be seen whether those bounce-back victories will have any carryover effect.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, May 11 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) (O/U: 218.0)

Boston Celtics (-8) at Cleveland Cavaliers (O/U: 211.5)

The Thunder's status as underdogs is at least slightly surprising, but the combination of the road setting and the way Dallas managed to rise to the occasion on the road in Game 2 goes a long way toward explaining it. Nevertheless, Luka Doncic has been downgraded to questionable after entering the first two games with probable tags, something to keep a close eye on with respect to what any changes could do to the betting line.

The Celtics are still considered rock-solid favorites despite their alarming performance at TD Garden in Game 2. However, given the track record Boston has of responding to stumbles – most recently in the first round, when they roared back from a Game 2 loss against the Heat – oddsmakers and the betting public seem to have plenty of faith in Joe Mazzulla's squad.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (knee/ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Doncic, who apparently picked up the ankle issue in Game 2 and is also still dealing with a knee sprain, can't suit up, Kyrie Irving would likely shift to point guard and serve as the primary ball handler, while Tim Hardaway or Dante Exum could enter the starting five.

Jarrett Allen, CLE (ribs): QUESTIONABLE

If Allen sits out again, Evan Mobley will likely continue to handle center duties while Isaac Okoro remains in the starting five.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (calf): OUT

In Porzingis' ongoing absence, Al Horford should remain in the starting five while the other front-line players on the first unit enjoy elevated usage.

Other notable injuries:

Dean Wade, CLE (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Luka Doncic ($11,600) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800).

Doncic tightened up his shooting in Game 2, going 11-for-21 from the field on his way to 62.5 FD points in 41 minutes. However, as mentioned before, his status will have to be monitored leading up to tip-off, and the fact he now has multiple lower-body injuries could limit him to an extent even if he does suit up.

SGA totaled 66.4 FD points in 41 minutes in a losing cause in Game 2, meaning he's eclipsed 60 FD points in both games of the series. The Mavericks clearly have no real answer for him, and if Doncic plays hurt Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander's ceiling could be even higher.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,700)

Tatum shot a bit better in Game 2 and eclipsed 40 FD points for the second time in as many games in the series, and he should definitely be highly rostered once again Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,500)

Mitchell followed up his 47.7 FD-point tally in Game 1 with a sharp 10-for-19 shooting effort in Game 2, leading to 48.4 FD points. He's also shooting 50.0 percent from deep thus far in the series and should be extremely popular for the home contest at his salary.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($8,300)

Irving's salary dropped by $500 from Game 2 after he scored only nine points, but the star guard still produced 39.1 FD points in 41 minutes. He should be very popular at his salary, and even more so if Doncic sits out.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($7,800)

Brown mustered just 24.3 FD points in 31 minutes in Game 2, but the Celtics had a down game overall. Additionally, with his salary now below the $8K mark, he should find himself in plenty of lineups.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,800)

Holmgren tallied a fairly modest 29.2 FD points in 37 minutes in Game 2, but a slight salary drop and the fact the supply at center is always so thin on a small slate should keep him highly rostered.

Key Values

Derrick White, BOS at CLE ($6,500)

White's salary continues to plummet following his modest 24.3 FD-point tally across 30 minutes in Game 2. The entire Celtics' first unit was mostly in a funk following the first quarter, however, so we won't shy away from White in Game 3, especially at his reduced salary. The veteran guard has been excellent overall during the postseason, averaging 32.9 FD points on 54.1 percent shooting, including 45.3 percent from three-point range. Cleveland has also allowed 37.2 percent three-point shooting at home since the start of the regular season, the sixth-highest figure in that split. With the Celtics very capable of a resurgence in Game 3, White could very well be in line for one of his impressive individual efforts.

Darius Garland, CLE vs. BOS ($6,100)

Garland has been nothing if not consistent during the postseason, scoring at least 14 actual points in eight of nine games and averaging 28.3 FD points per contest overall. Garland is shooting a middling 45.5 percent overall, but ironically, an elite 41.7 percent from behind the arc. Given he's remained aggressive (5.3 three-point attempts per contest) and is also averaging a steal per game, Garland should have a safe floor once again at a very reasonable salary.

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. BOS ($5,200)

LeVert is best suited for tournaments given the occasional fluctuations in his production, but at his salary and with his upside, he's certainly in play on Saturday's two-game slate. LeVert has had a couple of those spike performances off the bench in the last three games, producing 31 FD points in Game 7 of the first-round series against the Magic and then tallying 29.7 in Game 2 versus Boston on the strength of 9-for-17 shooting. While an FD-point tally in the teens is also very much within his range of outcomes, he could also return 5x or more his current salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luguentz Dort, OKC at DAL ($4,800)

