NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 18

We're set for yet another one-game slate Saturday that features a potential elimination scenario, with the Thunder needing a win. Both teams should be at full strength in terms of front-line players, teeing up what should be a fun single-game lineup-building process.

With only one matchup, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters comprised as follows:

MVP- (Garners points at 2x the normal rate)

STAR- (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

PRO- (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate)

Two Utility spots- (Garner points at normal rate)

With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are definitely strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for the two utility spots is undoubtedly key, as it enables you to fill out the multiplier spots with some of the top projected producers.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, May 18 @ 12:00 a.m. EDT:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) (O/U: 209.0)

While the Thunder were clear favorites coming into the series, the Mavericks have earned their solid home favorite status after their impressive performance overall during the series, including a double-digit victory on the road in Game 5. Dallas is 7-4 ATS during the postseason, the second-best mark this postseason behind the Timberwolves' 7-3 tally, while OKC is 5-4 against the number.

In terms of the projected total, it's notably higher than the 196 each of the last two contests have finished with, and just below Game 3's 206-point total.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (knee/ankle): PROBABLE

As he's done throughout the majority of the postseason, Doncic is fully expected to play through his pair of injuries, especially with Dallas in position to clinch.

Other notable injuries:

Maxi Kleber, DAL (shoulder: OUT

Elite Players

The two highest-salaried players on the slate are Luka Doncic ($16,500) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($16,000).

Doncic shook off his pair of injuries to post 59.5 FD points across 41 minutes in Game 5, mustering his best all-around performance of the series with a 31-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double. Now back home and with two days of rest, Doncic could be primed for another stellar showing.

SGA just posted his first sub-60-FD-point tally of the series in Game 5, but he still posted 55.2 FD points across 42 minutes. With the Thunder facing elimination, Gilgeous-Alexander could potentially exceed the 23 shot attempts per contest he's averaged in the first five games of the series.

Expected Chalk

With only one matchup, the likes of Kyrie Irving ($14,000), Chet Holmgren ($13,500) and Jalen Williams ($13,000) should also be very popular. All three make for great options in the STAR or PRO slots.

Kyrie has scored just 22.7 and 22.4 FD points in his last two games, shooting 40.9 percent on a modest-by-his-standards 22 combined shot attempts. However, the combination of his upside and the fact his salary has come down should keep him very popular.

Holmgren is coming off his lowest scoring tally of the series with 21.3 FD points in Game 5, but he exceeded 40 FD points in three of the previous four contests and should have a robust rostering rate again.

Williams' price is going to make him highly appealing, and the safety he offers – he's averaging 36.2 FD points per contest in the series despite shooting just 40.8 percent – should make him very popular in the potential elimination game.

Key Values

The following players make for strong candidates for the Utility spots:

P.J. Washington, DAL ($11,000)

Washington offers the potential for above-average fantasy-point-per-dollar value, having averaged 39 FD points in Games 2-5 while putting up 21.8 points (on 47.8 percent shooting, including 46.3 percent from three-point range), 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Washington has averaged an encouraging 17.3 shot attempts per game during that span, especially noteworthy considering he'd averaged only 8.9 attempts over the Mavericks' first seven playoff contests. Having amply proven he's capable of winning his share of matchups against a Thunder squad surrendering 41.9 percent three-point shooting to power forwards in the postseason, Washington is a very viable Utility option.

Luguentz Dort, OKC ($9,500)

Dort will always be more known for his defensive prowess, but the versatile wing has now posted four straight double-digit FD-point tallies and has averaged 14.5 points over the last two games despite shooting only 30.2 percent in that span. Dort also has a quartet of double-digit steal efforts in the postseason and is shooting an elite 40.4 percent from behind the arc since the playoffs began, and his salary is so reasonable that there isn't a very high level of risk attached to rostering him.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daniel Gafford, DAL ($10,000)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.