NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's main event is the Super Bowl, but there are also two NBA games available before the kickoff in Vegas. The first tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. EST, and we've got you covered with the best selections for FanDuel's DFS contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Back-to Back Games: OKC

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

There aren't any major injury concerns to explore for Sunday, so our ability to find value via an injury pivot is almost non-existent.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above 10k, and all of them have merit on this slim slate. I'm inclined to take the higher projected total and favor Domantas Sabonis ($11,500) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) over Jayson Tatum. Sabonis carries PF eligibility, and with a very thin list available at the position, I'm likely to take him there and find other value at center. SGA's viability is a little lower due to a wider array of value PG options, and single eligibility limits our ability to use him.

With Sabonis best at power forward, Bam Adebayo ($8,200) or Chet Holmgren ($8,500) show up as the best spend-up centers. Sabonis presents a stiff challenge for Holmgren, and the Sacramento big man handled Nikola Jokic effectively Friday night. With the Thunder on a back-to-back, Adebayo seems to be the better way to go.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($7,500) @ MIA

Although White's salary is a little higher, he's much cheaper than the other Boston elites. While I don't mind Jrue Holiday ($7,100) for a bit less, White is due for a bounceback after a subpar showing against the Wizards. I suspect more will flock to Holiday after White's regression, and I'm inclined to take the lower rostership and spend $400 more on White.

Terry Rozier, MIA ($6,900) vs. BOS

Rozier is still at a suitable salary, even though he slightly underperformed against the Spurs in his last outing. Tyler Herro ($7,000) is also reasonably valued, and making a choice would be much easier if Herro's number were higher. I may elect to stack them in a couple of lineups, but using one is recommended.

Malik Monk, SAC ($6,700) @ OKC

Monk is quickly becoming the best sixth man in the conference. Even though his recent run of double-digit scoring totals is bound to end at some point, De'Aaron Fox's slight regression points to continued success for the second-unit standout. The Kings offer a decent chance to exploit the Thunder in the back-to-back, and we can take Monk's dual eligibility and use him liberally.

Kevin Huerter, SAC ($5,400) @ OKC

I'll admit, I'm not crazy about rostering Huerter. He's lost the confidence of many fantasy managers with fluctuating totals, yet the slate offers very little opportunity in the 5k range and that salary range will be necessary as you construct your lineups. I still like Huerter better than Luguentz Dort, and there's always a chance Huerter will surprise us with a value-beating total.

Aaron Wiggins ($4,300) or Cason Wallace ($4,200), OKC vs. SAC

Wallace was the better reserve scorer in Saturday's loss to Dallas, but that was mostly due to a very hot start as he did most of his damage in the second quarter. The lower minute total may point to increased opportunity on the second of consecutive days, and Wallace is a bit more versatile with dual eligibility. Since we plan on using two or three elites, we need to offset to find targets in the 6k range.

Also consider: Caleb Martin, MIA ($5,000) vs. BOS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.