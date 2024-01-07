NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As usual, FanDuel's main slate will exclude the earlier Sunday matchups to leave us with a seven-game offering that tips off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: ATL/ORL (239), TOR/GSW (237.5)

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Dante Exum (heel) - OUT

DAL Dereck Lively (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Kyrie Irving ($9,100) will emerge as the big playmaker if Doncic is out. Josh Green ($6,000) and Dwight Powell ($5,300) will step in for Exum and Lively, respectively.

PHX Kevin Durant (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

More production will be headed Devin Booker's ($9,900) way if Durant misses with Chimezie Metu's ($4,800) dual eligibility working as an excellent pivot if the star is sidelined.

MEM Ja Morant (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

The remainder of Memphis' backcourt is running exceptionally hot right now, and a Morant absence will only heighten the values for Marcus Smart ($6,200) and Desmond Bane ($8,500). Both players are still cheap relative to their usual production.

ORL Franz Wagner (ankle) - OUT

The absence provides Paolo Banchero ($9,200) a boost in opportunities. I wouldn't recommend anyone else to emerge as a significant value without Wagner.

ELITE PLAYERS

There's a lot of midrange value in Sunday's slate, so the seven five-figure players aren't all that interesting to me. If I had to choose one top performer, it would be Domantas Sabonis ($10,400) in a spot where the Pelicans may be without Zion Williamson. I had already checked De'Aaron Fox ($9,700) as a solid option, so either King is playable.

I'm amazed by Stephen Curry's ($8,700) salary as you can never count the sharpshooter out. His potential upside is simply too high to avoid at this salary point. We've already highlighted backcourt options like Irving, Smart and Bane as potential standouts, but I'm getting Curry involved despite his single eligibility at PG. I'm also keen on firing up Anthony Edwards ($9,300) against the Mavs, especially if Doncic sits.

Also consider: Dejounte Murray, ATL ($8,100) @ ORL, Rudy Gobert, MIN ($8,000) @ DAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jakob Poeltl, TOR ($6,900) @ GSW

The winds are changing in Toronto, but the recent trade activity won't affect Poeltl much and the potential departure of Pascal Siakam could sharply increase his usage. The salary is a bit too high, though the Warriors will likely struggle to contain Poeltl. Golden State continues to search for frontcourt solutions, and will be at a size disadvantage here.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,800) vs. DET

Porter double-doubled in his last game against Detroit back in November. And after a nice 22-point effort against Orlando, I'm a fan of firing him up against a weak opponent. Although I'm more likely to utilize Porter as a small forward, he also lists eligibility at PF to make him easy to play with four viable positions.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,600) vs. NOP

There's an intangible here that might not be in play yet, but the recent announcement of players like Kevin Huerter as potential trade offerings signals a major changing of the guard for the Kings and there's little doubt Murray will be Sacramento's third-best scoring option for years to come. Murray offers enough versatility to occupy multiple positions, which is another possible reason for Huerter's disposability during a rough campaign. Regardless of that outcome, he's crushing value at this salary and warrants a lot of exposure.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($6,300) vs. TOR

If you're looking for an up-and-comer with low rostership, I'm a fan of this rookie in an adjusted Warriors' lineup that will have to contend without Chris Paul (hand)l for a while. Podziemski is logging significant minutes and will draw the occasional start moving forward, and any number above 30 FDFPs will reap dividends at this salary. We've recommended several players at his eligible positions, but he could be a unique way to go.

Grayson Allen, PHX ($6,100) vs. MEM

Although you wouldn't expect Allen to be the best pivot for Durant, he certainly looks like the real deal of late. I'm always a proponent of mini-revenge scenarios, and Allen toiled through 88 games with the Grizzlies as a role player. The scrappy Duke product is just the kind of player who likes to hold a grudge. And if Durant is out, Allen's role will be significant. His dual-eligibility makes him a great candidate at SF.

Also consider: Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,500) vs. DET, RJ Barrett, TOR ($6,200) @ GSW

VALUE PLAYS

Luckily, we've found plenty of value around FanDuel's $6,667 median salary, but we'll need to dip a little lower to offset any targets exceeding $8k. Here are some deep-dive candidates, in no particular order.

PF/C Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($5,500) @ ORL

SF/PF Derrick Jones, DAL ($5,200) vs. MIN

PF/C Larry Nance, NOP ($4,900) @ SAC

SG/SF Norman Powell, LAC ($5,300) @ LAL

LAC/LAL Rivalry

I didn't give much love to this game, but there will be enough firepower to warrant a second look. Aside from a potential playoff matchup, the teams will only share Crypto.com Arena three more times before the Clippers move into their new home in Inglewood, so each game will be fun to watch.

