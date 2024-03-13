NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate consists of seven games with a tip-off of 7:00 p.m. ET, and we're running down the best options in the player pool for Wednesday. Let's begin!

SLATE OVERVIEW

We bought into the fast pace of the TOR/DET and gave a lot of love to those options. We hit on some options for the GSW/DAL contest, and although some players didn't make the cut for this article, looking deeper into both rosters is definitely worth considering.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Evan Mobley (ankle) - OUT

CLE Max Strus (knee) - OUT

CLE Dean Wade (personal) - OUT

Keep an eye out for a possible return for Mitchell. His return would limit the bench that's been working overtime to compensate for him, but he will likely be on a minute limit if he plays. The frontcourt is still a bit of a mess, and while Jarrett Allen ($8,600) will hold down the fort, Georges Niang ($4,900) will also have some impact.

GSW Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT

Curry should be back by the weekend, but Chris Paul ($7,800) will man the point guard position for the Warriors against the Mavericks.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Gary Trent (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

A lot of value could open up if these injury tags hold. The team is already dealing with absences from Scottie Barnes (hand) and RJ Barrett (personal), leaving the team very shorthanded. Bruce Brown ($5,100) will be a very popular pivot for the evening, and Gradey Dick ($5,200) should also see a bump in usage.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have only two players above 10k tonight, which is rare given a slate this size. It's no surprise to see Luka Doncic ($12,800) and Nikola Jokic ($12,300) at the top, but I don't see either of them as must-adds. If you end up going especially low at multiple positions, I think Doncic would be the better play at this point against the Warriors, but there's enough at 8k and above that won't break the bank. Although Jamal Murray's ($8,800) salary is a little higher than I'd like, it's hard to argue with his recent production. The continued absence of Tyler Herro (foot) is compromising the defensive effectiveness in the backcourt, and Murray could take advantage. I also like two Bulls at 8k and above. DeMar DeRozan ($8,400) and Nikola Vucevic ($8,200) are both projected to beat 5x value against the Pacers.

Also consider: Cade Cunningham, DET ($8,600) vs. TOR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Terry Rozier, MIA ($7,100) vs. DEN

Rozier has stepped up amid Herro's absence, and the point guard production seems to avoid a correlation problem with Jimmy Butler, especially with more opportunities to go around. This is a tough matchup opposite Jamal Murray, but Rozier should be able to find some openings.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR ($6,800) @ DET

When you look at Toronto's depleted lineup, you need to find a reliable value option no matter how things shape up at game time, and Olynyk fits that bill. His numbers can dip below the 30-FDFP level fairly often, but given the weaker opponent and the need for additional production, Olynyk could be a safe bet. The lack of size for the Raptors could also make a good situation on the other side for Jalen Duren ($7,400). Olynyk's dual eligibility makes him a more compelling option.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($5,100) @ DAL

Unfortunately, Wiggins hasn't played well enough to make it into my endorsements very often this season, but with Curry still out, they need some veteran production to prop things up. The team has settled into a usual combo of Wiggins and Kuminga at the wing positions, and we should see a similar situation against the Mavericks, who have the height advantage.

Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN ($5,000) @ ORL

I wouldn't expect miracles from Finney-Smith, but his elevation into the starting lineup and Cameron Johnson's (ankle) injury is leaving the door wide open. It's a very cheap salary that Finney-Smith could smash with a decent shot volume and good secondary numbers.

Jontay Porter, TOR ($4,700) @ DET

Porter is the kind of player you're using if you want to reach for Doncic. He's limited by center-only eligibility, but Toronto's roster needs to play bigger, and a tandem of Porter and Olynyk up front could help them fend off Duren and Isaiah Stewart. There are other options to perform the same duties, but Porter smashed value in his first game due to the loss of Chris Boucher (knee). There are some legitimate opportunities for Porter here despite the potential volatility.

