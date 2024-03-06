NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have eight games on the docket for Wednesday's NBA slate, and we'll run down all of our favorites for FanDuel's DFS contests below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The SAC/LAL matchup shows up with the highest projected total, and while the GSW/MIL looks good on paper, we didn't give it much love in our endorsements. I would recommend looking beyond our calls for value from Orlando, Philadelphia and Houston.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

Antetokounmpo is at risk of missing a second consecutive game, and Bobby Portis ($6,800) is the clear pivot after posting a great number in the previous matchup.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (knee) - OUT

CLE Evan Mobley (ankle) - OUT

CLE Max Strus (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Mobley now joins Mitchell with what seems to be a significant injury as he was seen on crutches leaving the game. Dean Wade ($4,000) figures to be the beneficiary here, and if Strus is out, Isaac Okoro ($5,000) would fill in. Starters Darius Garland ($7,800) and Jarrett Allen ($7,800) will be called upon to amp up the production.

PHI Tyrese Maxey (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

Maxey is on the wrong side of questionable right now, and it's probably going to present good opportunities for Buddy Hield ($6,400) and Kelly Oubre ($5,900).

MEM Jaren Jackson (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

A whole host of Grizzlies have been contending for increased action, and I'll identify my favorite of the group later in the article, assuming a Jackson absence.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (quad) - OUT

John Collins ($7,100) enjoyed a huge game in Markkanen's absence, and he should figure in heavily with Taylor Hendricks (toe) also out. Expect Utah's backcourt to lead the way.

POR Deandre Ayton (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Jerami Grant (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Toumani Camara (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Duop Reath ($5,700) and Kris Murray ($4,700) should benefit most if these questionable tags hold up. There will be obvious pressure on Anfernee Simons ($8,100) to put up a good number.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at 10k and above, and I think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,000) is probably the best add of the bunch. Few can match his recent consistency, and he's facing a Portland squad that's still short-handed in the backcourt. We'd need to wait and see on Anthony Davis ($11,400) and LeBron James ($10,300), but they will face De'Aaron Fox ($9,600) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,500) with the highest projected total on the slate. It's hard to go wrong with any of them tonight.

Another way to go is with Kawhi Leonard ($9,500) and the Clippers, and you can expect James Harden ($8,800) to be hyped up against his former team. I'd be happy to run with that intangible and lock him into one of my guard slots. I think DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) is underpriced against the Jazz, and he could easily beat 5x value.

Also consider: Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,700) @ WAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($6,800) vs. CHI

Collin Sexton ($7,700) should enjoy a productive game, but at a $900 discount, I will roll with Clarkson, who delivered a knockout 38-point game against Washington. The Jazz are shorthanded and desperately need Clarkson to perform beyond his typical sixth-man duties.

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,400) @ WAS

Suggs is priced right in a soft matchup against the Wizards, who will have some issues without Marvin Bagley (back) to help inside. We also have four-slot eligibility for him, which is a huge bonus.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,500) @ LAL

Murray's salary is just low enough to warrant consideration. Although he ends up south of value at this number occasionally, he could benefit while the rest of the Lakers are occupied with the Kings' elites. He needs 35 FDFPs to match salary value.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL ($6,100) vs. CLE

While Dejounte Murray ($9,100) makes a lot of sense in this spot, his salary is a little too high, and Bogdanovic is just as capable of being a better value for $3,000 less. The sharpshooter obviously needs his three-point shot to be on point, but he's come through often with Trae Young sidelined.

Luke Kennard, MEM ($5,200) @ PHI

Kennard's return has sent Jordan Goodwin back to the bench, and the Grizzlies are catching the Sixers in a very shorthanded position. Great things could be in store for Kennard if Tyrese Maxey remains out, as the versatile guard can be tough to account for. In his second game back, he had 33 FDPs against Brooklyn, which more than satisfies 5x value at this salary.

STRATEGY POINTS

Whether you roster him at PF or C, it's imperative to include Jarrett Allen in your lineups. He sets up perfectly with Mitchell and Mobley both out, and although there could be some surprises lower on the depth chart, he's a universal add for me. It will also be smart to begin the evening with a combo of guaranteed starters in the SAC/LAL game and pivot to Davis or James if they are active to take advantage of a slightly lower rostership. We've provided enough value with players like Kennard, Suggs, Wade and Bogdanovic to allow for two elites and a few mid-range options.

