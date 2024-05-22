NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a treat in store for Wednesday, as one of the most-anticipated clashes of the playoffs begins with a Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Mavericks. Minnesota upended the 2023 champs, and Dallas won a hotly-contested matchup against the Thunder to get here. The game starts slightly later at 8:30 p.m. ET, so you have plenty of time to get your lineups in.

SLATE OVERVIEW

While FanDuel's single-game format adjusts salaries to make up for the new environment, it differs from other sites with static salaries regardless of roster slot. You're looking for your top three scorers on any night, followed by two additional utility spots without a multiplier. There is no salary penalty for putting a player in a multiplier. The three positions are as follows:

MVP - 2.0x

STAR - 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Although Luka Doncic (knee) and Mike Conley (Achilles) are listed on Wednesday's injury report, both are expected to play. Otherwise, the game is free from any significant injuries.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

MVP, STAR

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($15,500)

Luka Doncic, DAL ($17,000)

There's enough value on the slate to mix and match both players in the top two multiplier slots. The combo leaves us with an average of $9,187 per player, and although that will curb our 1.2x selection, most players tend to overvalue the spot. For example, a 20-FDFP score in the PRO spot only increases by four points, which is far less valuable than 2x or 1.5x. Recent trends suggest that Doncic should win the production battle, although those with multiple entries can diversify with Edwards.

PRO

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($12,500)

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($13,000)

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($10,000)

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($13,500)

Irving will explode eventually, but recent production forces me to exclude him at $13,000. Of the group, Gobert offers us the most dependable production, and his regular-season history against the Mavericks has been solid. The center averaged 13.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game over four games against the Mavericks this season. Although McDaniels is a solid UTIL option, he's come through with a few standout performances against a tough Denver defense over the past few games and is a big discount over someone like Irving or Towns. A Doncic/Edwards/Gobert build also severely limits your UTIL options, so making McDaniels part of the multiplier group is definitely doable. An alternate build would involve removing Edwards and placing Gobert at the PRO spot, allowing more room for some of the more expensive options below.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Derrick Jones, DAL ($9,000)

P.J. Washington, DAL ($11,500)

Daniel Gafford, DAL ($9,500)

Naz Reid, MIN ($8,500)

Jones has been one of the best value options throughout the playoffs, and he will make the cut in most of my Wednesday builds. His recent production is proof that playoff mode is real. Although I have no issue with Dereck Lively ($10,500), I think Minnesota's defensive front will be able to handle him. Gafford and Washington have an extensive history against Gobert, which is why I'll project them slightly higher. When going with a Doncic/Edwards/McDaniels build, Jones and Reid appear to fit the best, but a Doncic/Gobert/McDaniels build opens up Washington and Gafford for the utility positions. I still have a strong belief in Edwards, which makes the Doncic/Edwards/McDaniels/Jones/Reid combo my favorite play this evening.

