NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA begins the week with a modest six-game slate Monday. There will still be plenty of stars in action, though, with the Nuggets, Celtics, Suns and Warriors all set to take the floor. Let's highlight some of the top players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Chris Paul, GS at SA ($21): Paul moved into the starting lineup with Stephen Curry (ankle) out Saturday against the Spurs. While Paul logged a modest 29 minutes, he still scored 37.3 Yahoo points. The Spurs have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, so with Curry out again, look for Paul to have similar success in this rematch.

Vasilije Micic, CHA at DET ($17): The Hornets are running out of healthy guards. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) are all out, while Tre Mann (groin) is listed as doubtful against the Pistons. With the team being so shorthanded, Micic has averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last four games. An expanded role against a Pistons team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league leaves Micic with plenty of upside.

Guard to Avoid

Jrue Holiday, BOS at POR ($25): Holiday (knee) is listed as questionable on the injury report, along with a few other starters for the Celtics. If he plays, the Celtics might decide to limit his minutes against a far inferior foe. If the majority of their starters do play, the Celtics could run up the score in a hurry, which might lead them to bench Holiday for a large portion of the second half. There's just too much risk that comes with rostering Holiday.

FORWARDS

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. GS ($52): Wembanyama has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but is not on the injury report for this matchup with the Warriors. Prior to his injury, he had averaged 22.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 4.0 blocks over his last 21 games. Facing a Warriors team that doesn't have much size up front leaves Wembanyama with the potential to produce another juicy stat line.

Simone Fontecchio, DET vs. CHA ($12): Fontecchio has averaged 28 minutes over 12 games since joining the Pistons. He caught fire against the Mavericks on Saturday, scoring 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field. He has scored at least 30.8 Yahoo points in three of his last four games, and the Hornets have the third-worst defensive rating in the league. That makes Fontecchio an excellent option in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. TOR ($25): There is significant blowout potential here. The Raptors have been hammered by injuries, which has contributed to them going 1-5 over their last six games. They even suffered a 10-point loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday. If the Nuggets are up big early, Gordon could spend added time on the bench in the fourth quarter.

CENTERS

Jalen Duren, DET vs. CHA ($29): Duren found himself in foul trouble Saturday against the Mavericks and was eventually ejected, which left him to play only 16 minutes. Still, he finished with six points, eight rebounds and three assists. Across his last nine games, he has produced seven double-doubles. Expect him to record another versus a Hornets team that has given up the fifth-most rebounds per game in the league.

Nick Richards, CHA at DET ($18): For those looking to save money at the center spot, don't forget about Richards. The Hornets don't have much size behind him, so he should play a lot against Duren. Richards has scored at least 31.3 Yahoo points in three of his last four games.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA vs. GS ($20): Collins started each of the last two games with Wembanyama out. Now that Wembanyama is healthy, expect Collins to move back to the second unit. As a starter, he is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds this season. In the games he has come off the bench, he has averaged only 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.