NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25

Monday brings a packed slate consisting of 11 games. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the top players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Green, HOU vs. POR ($33): The Rockets have fought their way back into the playoff picture. They can attribute some of their recent resurgence to Green, who has averaged 28.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 12 games. This is a great matchup for him to remain hot, given that the Trail Blazers have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Miles McBride, NY vs. DET ($15): With OG Anunoby (elbow) out, McBride has moved into the starting five for the Knicks. Not only is he starting, but he has logged at least 44 minutes in each of the last three games. That hefty workload enabled him to score at least 35.2 Yahoo points twice. Up next is a great matchup against the Pistons, who have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Guard to Avoid

Dante Exum, DAL at UTA ($19): A lack of playing time has been an issue for Exum. He logged only 15 minutes against the Jazz on Thursday, finishing with no points, two rebounds and two assists. Since returning from injury, he has averaged 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 18 minutes per game. On a night with so many viable options, there's no reason to take a chance on Exum in his current role.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS at ATL ($48): The Celtics have already ruled out Jrue Holiday (shoulder) for this game, while Derrick White (hand) is listed as questionable. Even with a limited depth chart, the Celtics should have no problems scoring against a Hawks team that has played at the fifth-fastest pace and has the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league. In two previous meetings with them this season, Tatum scored 50.8 and 41.3 Yahoo points. Expect him to have a high floor again.

Amen Thompson, HOU vs. POR ($25): Depth is becoming an issue for the Rockets. They will face the Trail Blazers without Alperen Sengun (knee/ankle), Jabari Smith (suspension) and Cam Whitmore (knee). Thompson has already started each of the last six games, which resulted in him scoring at least 29.6 Yahoo points four times. He should at least approach 30 minutes in this favorable matchup, making him an excellent option to consider.

Forward to Avoid

Bojan Bogdanovic, NY vs. DET ($19): Bogdanovic played only seven minutes against the Nets on Saturday. Since joining the Knicks, he has averaged just 21.0 minutes per game. That includes him averaging just 16.0 minutes over their last eight games. Even with a favorable matchup against his former squad, he might not play enough to be able to exploit it.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. PHI ($50): Sabonis is a nightmare matchup for a 76ers team that is down to Mo Bamba and Paul Reed at center. Across his last 25 games, Sabonis has averaged 20.1 points, 15.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists. His ceiling is as high as any player included in this slate, regardless of position.

Jock Landale, HOU vs. POR ($10): Jabari Smith has been starting at center since Alperen Sengun went down, but with Smith out Monday, Landale could step into the starting lineup. Even if he doesn't, he should log plenty of minutes. He has scored at least 34.6 Yahoo points in two of the last three games, so he could provide tremendous value at the minimum salary.

Center to Avoid

Precious Achiuwa, NY vs. DET ($24): Achiuwa has now come off the bench in six straight games for the Knicks. During that span, he scored 26.1 Yahoo points or fewer each time. His salary doesn't reflect his currently dwindling role, so be sure to avoid him at the center spot.

