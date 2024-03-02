NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We've had a great week of games, but this is one of the worst cards all week! We only have five games on Saturday, and only three of them make up the main slate starting at 8 p.m. EST. It's hard to understand why the NBA is doing that, but the Nuggets-Lakers matchup is one of the highlight games of the week. That's funny because we get most of our value from the other matchups, so let's dive into this tiny three-game card!

GUARD

Devin Booker, PHX vs. HOU ($45)

With only three games on this slate, it's going to be tough to fade Booker. This All-Star has scored at least 36 Yahoo points in 43 of the 48 games he's finished, averaging 45 Y! points per game. The matchup might be the best part of this, though, with DB scoring at least 36 fantasy points in 11 straight matchups with the Rockets. He also had 53 Y! points against them a few days ago and is flirting with a 50-point average against them in that four-year span!

Jordan Goodwin, MEM vs. POR ($10)

It's difficult to get a read on this Grizzlies rotation, but Goodwin is a great DFS option whenever he's starting. This stat-stuffer has at least 28 Yahoo points in three straight starts, scoring 32 and 31 Y! points in his two most recent outings. It's impossible to find a minimum priced player with that type of ability but it's no surprise since Memphis is missing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson, John Konchar, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen. That's essentially an entire rotation out of the picture, and it should guarantee Goodwin 30 minutes a night from here on out! In addition, the Trail Blazers surrender the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing guards!

Guard to Avoid

Amen Thompson, HOU at PHX ($20)

Thompson looks like a player who could be great in years to come, but his role is not there right now. With Fred VanVleet returning to the lineup, Amen played just 10 minutes and scored 10 Y! points in his most recent outing. That's going to continue because Jalen Green and FVV regularly play 35-40 minutes a night. Thompson was a tantalizing value when he filled in for VanVleet over the last few weeks, but the bump to $20 makes him impossible to use because he likely won't play more than 20 minutes behind those aforementioned guards.

FORWARD

Kevin Durant, PHX vs. HOU ($47)

Durant is one of the most reliable players in fantasy, and he shouldn't be below $50. The perennial All-Star has scored at least 32 Yahoo points in all but one game this year, generating a 48-point average. He's been even better against Houston, averaging 26.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 10 assists in their three matchups this year. That's far from shocking since the Rockets are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Vince Williams, MEM vs. POR ($27)

Did you just see that laundry list of players missing for Memphis? It's hard to believe they could have that many players out, but it's forced Williams into a prominent role. He's actually been one of their primary playmakers for this shorthanded team, scoring at least 25 Yahoo points in 18 of his last 20 outings. Williams is also averaging 33 Y! points per game in this newfound role and should pummel a Portland team that ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency ratings.

Forward to Avoid

GG Jackson, MEM vs. POR ($18)

This kid was the talk of fantasy circles when he was balling out a few weeks back, but his age is really showing right now. The youngest player in the NBA has 15 or fewer Yahoo points in four straight fixtures, averaging 13 Y! points per game across 24 minutes a night. That's a horrific per-minute rate, with GG combining for one assist, no steals and no blocks in that four-game span. A repertoire like that is a nightmare for DFS because it gives Jackson one of the lowest possible floors from an $18 player.

CENTER

Nikola Jokic, DEN at LAL ($59)

The Joker has been the best player in fantasy for the last five years, and he's the safest option with only six teams in action. The two-time MVP is leading all players on this slate with 58 Yahoo points per game, while establishing a 50-point floor. His recent form is even more absurd, averaging 22.8 points, 15 rebounds, 12.6 assists and 2.2 steals across his last five fixtures. Not to mention, Joker has at least 51 Yahoo points in 10 straight matchups with LA over the last three years, flirting with triple-double averages in those premier matchups.

Duop Reath, POR at MEM ($10)

Reath was spread throughout my DFS lineups on Friday, and we're going right back to the well. This team was already shorthanded without Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon but the Deandre Ayton absence is what really makes Reath valuable. That moved the big man into the starting lineup, scoring a season-high 37 Yahoo points across 23 minutes as the starting center against the Grizzlies. He was actually limited to just 23 minutes because of how lopsided that game was, and he should have another big night since Memphis is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Alperen Sengun, HOU at PHX ($42)

It's always risky to fade any player this expensive but there's some red flags when evaluating Sengun. The breakout center has only cracked 40 Yahoo points once over his last eight games, dropping 17 Y! points in his most recent outing. That's scary since Green and VanVleet are doing so much in this offense right now, while Jabari Smith is playing much better in the second half as well. It's also concerning because that 17-point dud came against this Phoenix team, with the Suns sitting eighth in defensive efficiency over the last month.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.