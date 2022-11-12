NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This was one of the weirdest weeks from a scheduling perspective, but this weekend has crept back to normalcy. We had eight games on Friday, and we have another eight games here. Only six of them make up this main card, though, and there should be some fun matchups to break down. With that in mind, let's start with my favorite guard on this slate!

Guards

Fred VanVleet, TOR at IND ($35)

The Raptors were blown out Friday against OKC, but that gave VanVleet time to rest. FVV was going nuts before that dud, scoring at least 46 Yahoo points in each of his previous three games. That's no surprise since Pascal Siakam (groin) is out of the lineup, skyrocketing VanVleet's usage, minutes and shot attempts for this offense. That responsibility boost makes him tough to fade against Indiana, with the Pacers ranked third in pace and 28th in both points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Gabe Vincent, MIA vs. CHA ($10)

It's hard to believe that Yahoo still has Vincent sitting at the minimum. This has been one of the most important players for Miami, scoring at least 20 Y! points in five straight games. The last two games have been even more impressive, averaging 27 Yahoo points per game across 36 minutes a night. That's no surprise since Tyler Herro (ankle) is nicked up but look for Vincent to be the first player off the bench whether Herro plays or not. A matchup with Charlotte is sensational, too, with GV playing 38 minutes against them on Thursday. Good luck finding another minimum-priced player who could play 40 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Cade Cunningham, DET vs. BOS ($30)

This is a risky fade, but there are many better options in this price range. The biggest thing that scares us with Cunningham is this matchup. Boston has the best defensive rating in the NBA since the start of last season, and they should enter this matchup as a massive favorite. Cunningham also has a recent history of struggles with Boston, scoring a season-low 11.6 Yahoo points against the Celtics on Wednesday. That might be one of the worst games of his career when looking back, and it makes him tough to trust here. Not to mention, he's dealing with a shin issue and might be limited or sit this game altogether.

Forwards

Jayson Tatum, BOS at DET ($45)

Tatum is on another level right now. This All-Star is developing into an MVP candidate, scoring at least 42 fantasy points in all but one game this season. That has his season average up to 50 Yahoo points, and there's no one with a better floor in this price range. Of course, the best part of this is facing Detroit's disastrous defense, sitting dead last in defensive efficiency ratings. That's on full display when you see that JT is averaging 52 Y! points per game in his last three matchups with the Pistons.

Josh Hart, POR at DAL ($23)

Hart doesn't usually go off, but he's one of the most reliable players in the $20-range. The stat-stuffing forward has scored at least 20 Yahoo points in every game this season en route to a 29-point average. He's done that damage with limited scoring, but he should be asked to do more with Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic all on the injury report. That's why he's leading this team with 8.7 rebounds per game and is always a threat to flirt with a triple-double. Portland will need him to play big minutes to oppose Luka Doncic. In his most recent matchup with the Mavs, Hart had 38 Yahoo points in another stat-stuffing gem.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL at PHI ($23)

Remember when Collins was a coveted trade target by numerous teams? That feels like forever ago because he's been rotting away in Atlanta. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are stealing all of his fantasy points, with JC scoring 24 or fewer Y! points in each of his last four outings. He's also shown us an 11-point floor just two weeks ago, making it hard to believe that Collins is still well above $20. Facing Philly is a nightmare, too, with the Sixers ranked sixth in defensive efficiency ratings. That was clear when Collins had just 19 Yahoo points against them earlier this week.

Centers

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. ATL ($45)

It's bizarre to see Embiid well below $50. The MVP candidate was in the $50's all throughout last season, and he should go nuts as long as James Harden (foot) remains out. With Harden off the floor, Embiid leads the Sixers with a 37 percent usage rate while averaging 1.5 Y! points per minute. Those elite rates have led to Joel scoring at least 37 fantasy points in six straight outings while generating a 48-point average in that span. I expect that to be his floor against Atlanta, collecting 26 points and 13 rebounds in this matchup earlier in the week.

Alperen Sengun, HOU at NOP ($25)

Sengun isn't quite as good as Nikola Jokic, but these two have similar games. That's high praise for the Turkish center, but I truly believe he's going to be a $30 player this time next month. Sengun has scored at least 29 Yahoo points in seven straight games since his reinsertion into the starting lineup, averaging 37 Y! points across 28 minutes a night. That's scary since he will likely play 30-35 minutes from here on out, making him a candidate to compile a 40-point average. A game like that seems more likely against New Orleans, with the Pels sitting 18th in defensive efficiency.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP vs. HOU ($24)

I love JV as a player, but this role sucks in New Orleans right now. The former Raptor was already ceding touches to CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, but it's becoming impossible for him to produce with Larry Nance Jr swallowing up so many minutes as well. That has led to Valanciunas scoring 26 or fewer fantasy points in seven of 12 games this year. He's also playing just 22 minutes a night in those seven outings as well, and it's clear he's not a major part of this offense right now. Facing Houston can be great, but it also adds a blowout question mark in what's expected to be a lopsided game.

