NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We had a monster schedule on Saturday, but Sunday's is small with five games and only three making up the main card starting at 7 p.m. EST. There are some interesting matchups and plenty to discuss, so let's dive into Sunday's slate.

Guards

Devin Booker, PHX vs. WAS ($43)

Booker has been one of the best guards in the NBA this season, and there's no way Washington slows him down. Let's start there, with the Wizards ranked last in points allowed and defensive efficiency. That's ideal for anyone, but it's terrifying against a player like Book as he's scored at least 41 Yahoo points in all but one game this year while generating a 48-point average. That could be his floor against the NBA's worst defense, especially since Phoenix is expected to be without Bradley Beal.

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. GSW ($24)

It's hard to understand why Simons is still below $25. The young guard was expected to take over the offense in the absence of Damian Lillard, and he's done just that producing at least 37 Y! points in four of five games since returning and no fewer than 46 fantasy points in three. That's absurd from such an affordable player, and it should continue since he's locked into 35-40 minutes and 20 shots a night. A matchup with the Warriors is wonderful as they're surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU at MIL ($22)

We usually want to see young guards get better in their third season, yet it feels like Green is regressing. One of the problems is the fact he's no longer the focal point of this offense with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun running the show in Houston. That's led to Green recording fewer than 30 Yahoo points from six straight appearances. It's also horrifying he's logged 24 minutes in two of his last three, and it's clear the Rockets are tired of his subpar play.

Forwards

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. HOU ($20)

Middleton was rested on Saturday, but it was likely to have him ready to go Sunday. That also means they might rest Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard or Brook Lopez, which would only enhance Middleton's value. What we love is that he's finally returning to a full workload while receiving at least 29 minutes over three straight matchups. Those represents Middleton's three highest workloads of the year and it's led to him posting at least 36 Yahoo points in each. In his last five matchups versus Houston, he's maintained a 41-point average.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW at POR ($10)

We had Kuminga in here Saturday, and we're going back to him for all the same reasons. Not only is he stepping into a prominent role, but he's about $10 too low. We saw JK start the first game Draymond Green missed and scored at least 24 Yahoo points from four straight fixtures before Saturday. As long as he's getting 25-30 minutes, he needs to be closer to $20. He's seen at least 25 minutes in 30 games since the start of last season and is averaging nearly 30 Y! in that expanded role. The matchup with Portland is phenomenal as the club allow the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW at POR ($18)

We also had Wiggins in this section Saturday, and it makes sense to do that again. The former All-Star is struggling where he's averaged fewer than 20 Yahoo points per game. He's also produced fewer than 25 Y! in all but two appearances this year. We might've hit rock bottom earlier in the week as Wig was relegated to the bench, even though Green is indefinitely suspended.

Center

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX vs. WAS ($23)

Everyone talks about Booker and Kevin Durant when discussing the Suns, yet Nurk is critical to this team's success. The big man has notched at least 32 Yahoo points across nine of his last 10 outings with a 38-point average. That's one of the best stretches of Nurkic's career, and he should be able to duplicate it against Washington. The Wizards are the league's worst defense and are allowing the most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Daniel Gafford, WAS at PHX ($19)

I've always been a huge fan of Gafford's game, but this is the first time he's been asked to take on a full workload. He's Washington's only true center and has managed at least 25 Y! points across eight of the last 10 games he's finished. Gaff's also generating a 31-point average during that stretch and has always been an elite per-minute producer when given the opportunity. In his last matchup with the Suns, he dropped 30 Y! in 25 minutes.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. HOU ($26)

Bro-Lo has been all over the map in terms of consistency and is currently in a slump having scored 27 or fewer Yahoo points from five of his last eight fixtures. That directly correlates with a bump in Middleton's minutes, and there are simply too many cooks in the kitchen with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo doing everything in this offense. That's even more horrifying against a second-ranked Houston squad in defensive efficiency and first in points allowed. There's also a chance Lopez is rested in the second half of a back-to-back, making him a tough sell with so many variables against him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.