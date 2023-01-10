NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings a seven-game slate in the NBA that is littered with injuries. The Heat will take on the Thunder in Miami, but the statuses of both Bam Adebayo (hand) and Tyler Herro (knee) are uncertain. The Suns have a tough matchup on the road against the Warriors, which will be made even more difficult with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out. Finally, Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Clippers. Let's try to sift through all of these injuries and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, CLE at UTA ($39): The reason to like Mitchell in DFS is not the revenge factor against his former team. Could he be extra motivated? Sure. However, the main reason to target him is that the Jazz have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. That has contributed to them allowing 116.9 points per game.

Duane Washington Jr., PHO at GS ($10): In addition to Booker and Paul being out, the Suns are also missing key reserve Cameron Payne (foot). Without many viable options left, they have been forced to turn to Washington for additional playing time. He has responded with 25.9 and 26.7 Yahoo points, respectively, the last two games. With his ability to get hot from behind the arc, he could be well worth the risk at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Stephen Curry, GS vs. PHO ($45): Curry (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for this game, but it was reported earlier Monday that he is probable to return. He has been out for nearly a month, so the Warriors could choose to ease him back into action if he does play. This game also has blowout written all over it with all of the players that the Suns are missing, which could also contribute to Curry seeing added time on the bench in the second half.

FORWARDS

Jalen McDaniels, CHA at TOR ($17): It doesn't look like any reinforcements are coming for the Hornets in this game, with Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) out and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) listed as doubtful. McDaniels has started each of the last three games because of the Hornets' injury situation, averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. Plenty of minutes should be in his future again.

Saddiq Bey, DET at PHI ($16): Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out, marking just the second game of the season that he will be unable to play. In addition, Jalen Duren (ankle) will miss his second straight game. With plenty of minutes and shot attempts being available because of their absences, Bey should be primed for an expanded role.

Forward to Avoid

Donte DiVincenzo, GS vs. PHO ($21): When Curry and Andrew Wiggins were out, DiVincenzo was thrust into a larger role. Wiggins played 19 minutes in his return Saturday against the Magic and should be able to play more in this game. Add Curry back into the mix, too, and there might not be enough available minutes for DiVincenzo to provide value.

CENTERS

Pascal Siakam, TOR vs. CHA ($43): The Raptors are having a disappointing season, but Siakam isn't. He continues to provide stellar production, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The Hornets have allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league and have played at the eighth-fastest pace, which should afford Siakam plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. CLE ($14): This is not a good matchup for Kessler against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. However, the Jazz need him to play additional minutes with Kelly Olynyk (ankle) having already been ruled out. Given his cheap salary, he could be worth the risk in tournament play for those who don't want to allocate a significant portion of their budget to the center position.

Center to Avoid

Kevin Love, CLE a UTA ($16): Love only logged 18 minutes against the Suns on Sunday, posting four points and four rebounds. He has scored fewer than 20 Yahoo points in two of his last three games and didn't play more than 24 minutes in any of the three. With the Cavaliers not dealing with any noteworthy injuries up front, Love should remain in a limited role off the bench.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.