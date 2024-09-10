NBA Fantasy 2024-25: Small Forward Tiers

This article is part of our NBA Draft Strategy series.

Despite being slowed by injury trouble in the past, Leonard managed to play in 68 games last season, which is his most since 2016-17. He averaged 23.7 points on 52.5 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from deep, in 2023-24 and should take on a more prominent role on offense with the departure of Paul George . Leonard remains one of the best defenders at the position, averaging 1.6 steals

James averaged 25.7 points on 54.0 percent shooting, 7.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 71 games played last season. Heading into his 21st year in the league, there is no indication that his production will fade, especially as he remains in position to be the Lakers' go-to playmaker.

Brown is coming off his second consecutive campaign shooting better than 49.0 percent from the field while serving as the co-leader of one of the league's best offenses. He logged a season-high 41 points and hit the 30-point mark on 20 occasions between the regular season and playoffs in 2023-24. His ability to contribute across the stat sheet is critical in helping elevate his overall production.

Analyzing the small-forward position heading into the 2024-25 season, it is clear that there is no shortage of up-and-coming talent. Although a few veterans maintain their status near the top of the list, anticipating emerging players is critical when considering such a variable and multi-faceted position.

Analyzing the small-forward position heading into the 2024-25 season, it is clear that there is no shortage of up-and-coming talent. Although a few veterans maintain their status near the top of the list, anticipating emerging players is critical when considering such a variable and multi-faceted position.

Tier 1

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown is coming off his second consecutive campaign shooting better than 49.0 percent from the field while serving as the co-leader of one of the league's best offenses. He logged a season-high 41 points and hit the 30-point mark on 20 occasions between the regular season and playoffs in 2023-24. His ability to contribute across the stat sheet is critical in helping elevate his overall production.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

James averaged 25.7 points on 54.0 percent shooting, 7.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 71 games played last season. Heading into his 21st year in the league, there is no indication that his production will fade, especially as he remains in position to be the Lakers' go-to playmaker.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Despite being slowed by injury trouble in the past, Leonard managed to play in 68 games last season, which is his most since 2016-17. He averaged 23.7 points on 52.5 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from deep, in 2023-24 and should take on a more prominent role on offense with the departure of Paul George. Leonard remains one of the best defenders at the position, averaging 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game last season.

Tier 2

DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings

DeRozan has averaged better than 20 points per game for 11 consecutive seasons and is shooting 47.3 percent from the field over that span. He is set to begin a new chapter with the Kings and has a great opportunity to shine as their first option on offense. He also does a good job contributing across the stat sheet, an area that he has continuously improved on throughout his career.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Butler has not played more than 65 games since 2016-17, but when healthy, he stands out as one of the most unstoppable scorers in the league. He has averaged at least 5.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds for five consecutive seasons and is also one of the best at boosting his stats by picking up steals.

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Brides has averaged at least 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists for two consecutive seasons and should continue to flourish in his role as an offensive leader for the Hornets. He turned in a season-high 45 points and reached the 30-point mark six times in 2023-24. He also recorded double-digit rebounds on 20 occasions.

Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Bridges is one of the most versatile players at the position and does a great job filling the stat sheet. He is shooting 37.5 percent from deep over his six-year career and knocked down a season-high seven threes in a game twice last season. He is set for a new beginning with the Knicks and is likely to thrive in his role among a group primed to make a push for the top spot in the East.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Ingram reached the 20-point mark in 34 of his 64 games played during the 2023-24 regular season. He also continued to build on his ability to chip in across the stat sheet, averaging a minimum of 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for a third straight year.

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Barrett will enter his sixth NBA season with the chance to emerge as a designated offensive leader for his new squad. After joining the Raptors midway through last season, he showed signs of his potential as a dominant scorer while continuing to be a solid passer and contributor on the glass.

Tier 3

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Despite being limited by injuries over the last few seasons, Middleton remains one of the best pure scorers at the position, shooting 49.3 percent from the field in 2023-24. He also turned in a season-best performance with 42 points, 10 rebounds and five assists during the first round of the playoffs.

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Anunoby is a great all-around contributor. He can pad his scoring by knocking down open shots and finishing in transition, but his overall value hinges on his ability to rack up numbers on the defensive end, where he logged a season-high six steals and had 21 games with at least two steals through the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs combined.

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

After averaging just 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds during his sophomore campaign, Johnson burst onto the scene last season, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He also had 16 games with at least 20 points and 21 games with at least 10 boards.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller put together a strong rookie season, showing improvement along the way and finishing strong with an average of 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his final 20 games. He is likely to continue to emerge as a reliable scorer and has the size and length to be a good contributor on the glass and the defensive end.

Tier 4

Michael Porter, Denver Nuggets

Porter is a knock-down shooter, averaging 48.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep over the last two seasons. He also does a good job padding his stats on the glass, recording 18 games with at least 10 rebounds between the regular season and playoffs in 2023-24.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Wiggins is coming off an underwhelming season, where his scoring average dipped by almost four points per game compared to the previous year. However, he has the opportunity to bounce back as a top offensive contributor for the Warriors, especially with the departure of Klay Thompson. Wiggins has averaged over 20.0 points per game three times in 10 seasons and owns a career 44.9 shooting percentage.

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season, including six games with at least 20 points and 15 games with more than five rebounds. He has a great opportunity to step into a more prominent role on the offensive end with the departure of Mikal Bridges.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Thompson proved himself capable of contributing across the stat sheet in his rookie campaign. If he can continue building on that potential, he is primed to be one of the better all-around producers at the position. He has a good opportunity to grow his game as part of a young Pistons' core.

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Heading into his fifth NBA season, Nesmith has emerged as a player who can step up as an impactful scorer and as a significant contributor across the stat sheet. He has shown improvement each season and should continue on an upward trajectory among a rising Pacers squad.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite playing alongside two elite offensive talents, McDaniels found room to reach the 20-point mark 11 times between the regular season and playoffs in 2023-24. He also does well by chipping in across the stat sheet and has plenty of room to progress heading into his fifth NBA campaign.

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija has shown solid improvement over his first four seasons and averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 2023-24. He is set for a fresh start with the Trail Blazers and should continue his growth while retaining a dedicated starting role.

Honorable Mentions

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

Saddiq Bey, Washington Wizards

Josh Hart, New York Knicks