NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Add Duren for Upside

Okongwu is off to a slow start this season, but he has been rebounding the ball well of late and is coming off a solid showing against the Magic, in which he totaled 15 points and 11 boards in 26 minutes. Most notable, however, is that Clint Capela (calf) is expected to miss the next week or two, during which time Okongwu may earn 30-plus minutes per night. Those already rostering Capela would be wise to add Okongwu immediately.

Hunter offers next to nothing in terms of defensive stats and dimes and leaves much to be desired when it comes to cleaning the glass (3.9 RPG). However, his career-high 15.5 points per game and ability to sink threes (1.5 3PG) and free throws (82.6% FT) make him a decent option in most leagues. If you need help in the scoring department, add Hunter.

One-third of the NBA regular season is in the books. Playoff pictures, both in real life and fantasy leagues, are beginning to take shape. But whether the odds of reaching the playoffs are in your favor or not, it's crucial to keep an eye on the waiver wire, whether it be for short-term streamers due to injuries or potential breakout players. As winter approaches, here are nine players to consider adding prior to Week 10.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (49% rostered)

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks (45% rostered)

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons (42% rostered)

Duren grabbed a career-high 19 boards to go along with seven points, three blocks, and two dimes in a career-high 36 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets. The rookie has hauled in 14.3 boards per contest across the last four games. The most recent matchup was just the second time he has earned at least 30 minutes, with the first taking place over a month ago. Given the Pistons' position in the standings and the upside Duren has demonstrated, it seems safe to assume that Detroit will prioritize his development more as the campaign continues. Add him now while you still can.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies (40% rostered)

Jones is managing career highs in scoring (10.8 PPG), assists (4.8 APG), threes (1.6 3PG) and minutes (23.6 MPG), and he continues to absolutely torch the opposition on nights when Ja Morant is sidelined. Given how much contact Morant endures on a nightly basis, Jones is worth adding in most leagues, if only to stream on nights that Morant can't give it a go. If you're already rostering Morant, and Jones is available on the waiver wire, what are you waiting for?

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (36% rostered)

Nembhard is averaging 11.9 points (49.5% FG, 40.4% 3PT, 75.0% FT), 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes across the last 10 games. The combination of his well-rounded skillset and heavy involvement of late make him an intriguing pick-up regardless of format, and many of the managers who added him in the last couple of weeks have moved on from him over the last day or so (-8% Last Day).

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (32% rostered)

Across the last five games, Kuminga has averaged 15.2 points on 61.2 percent shooting, with 4.6 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.0 threes, and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes. It's unclear whether he will continue to earn such substantial playing time. Still, he's worth keeping an eye on at the very least, as coach Steve Kerr could continue to closely monitor the minutes of the veteran big men who remain ahead of Kuminga on the team's depth chart.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors (23% rostered)

Over the last five games, DiVincenzo is averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 boards, 3.0 dimes, 2.0 treys and 2.0 swipes in 26.4 minutes. With Andrew Wiggins (groin) still on the mend and Stephen Curry (shoulder) expected to miss a few weeks, DiVincenzo is an appealing streaming option until the Warriors are fully healthy. He can fill multiple positions and stuff the stat sheet.

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (22% rostered)

Desmond Bane (toe) remains sidelined for at least another few weeks. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, Konchar has filled in capably during Bane's absence. Although he delivered a dud in Thursday's blowout win over the Bucks, during his previous dozen outings, Konchar averaged 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 threes, and 1.3 steals in 28.9 minutes. For as long as Bane is out, Konchar will be worthy of consideration in most leagues.

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks (12% rostered)

After playing just 7.1 minutes per game through his first eight appearances this season, Grimes has established himself as a valuable and efficient role player for the Knicks over the last month. With well-rounded averages of 10.1 points, 4.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.6 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 32.5 minutes during his last dozen outings, Grimes is already a good option in deep leagues. He also possesses the potential to become a consistently viable contributor in standard leagues. His minutes have been on the rise of late, having earned 40-plus minutes twice during the team's current five-game winning streak.

Recent recommendations: Malik Monk, Caleb Martin, Kyle Anderson, Reggie Jackson, Markelle Fultz, Jalen McDaniels, Moritz Wagner, Deni Avdija