NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
January 11, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Rudy Gobert over 13.5 rebounds (-110) at Detroit

FanDuel, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pistons -- without Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley and Jalen Duren -- are expected to start Nerlens Noel at center again and are essentially without a backup five. Last night, against the 76ers, the Pistons allowed Joel Embiid to grab 11 boards in 24 minutes before the game got out of hand and was ultimately a 147-116 loss. I expect Gobert to have a monster night on the boards, and the game, in theory, should be closer.

Harrison Barnes O1.5 made three-pointers vs. Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: This has been a strange first half for Barnes, who got off to a rough start but is now essentially back to putting up the same numbers he's produced for the better part of the last decade. His season-long three-point percentage is still down (33.9%), but over the last 12 games, he's sitting at 41.5 percent from deep. Barnes has gone over this number in five straight games, hitting 17-of-35 attempts during that run. Over the last 10 games, Houston is the NBA's 25th-ranked defense, allowing a league-high 42.5 three-point attempts per game.

Bobby Portis Over 8.5 Rebounds (-124) at Atlanta

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CST

Jason Shebilske: Portis has been a force on the boards over the last several weeks, and he had a stretch with six consecutive double-doubles that was snapped Monday against the Knicks when he was limited to 10 points and three rebounds in the win. However, the Knicks have one of the top frontcourts in the league, while the Hawks are one of the worst teams in the league at limiting rebounds to opposing power forwards and centers. Despite Monday's lackluster performance, he has a good chance to bounce back against Atlanta.

Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) at Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel Sportsbook (11:00 a.m.)

Kirien Sprecher: The Hawks are 4-9 without Clint Capela and 16-23-1 against the spread this season. Atlanta is at home and has won two of its past three contests, but I see the Hawks' lack of frontcourt depth as a major problem against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
