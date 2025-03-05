Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

Things can change quickly in the NBA. For example, last time around I saw Stephon Castle hitting a rookie wall on a Spurs team primed to pack it in without Victor Wembanyama. He had just had a game with 1.0 Sorare point, and then after my piece downgrading Castle he had a game with 3.8 Sorare points. Then, his minutes soared, he started taking way more shots, and he delivered three games in a row with 40.0 Sorare points. Of course, that streaky shooting could flip again. He's still a rookie backup point guard, after all. So, with the information I have at hand, here are my recommendations.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of March 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Kris Dunn, LAC ($2.31): Dyson Daniels is stealing the show, semi-literally, with his steals. Behind him, though, Dunn is neck-and-neck for second in steals per game at 1.8. A couple steals a game won't generate huge Sorare points, but his defensive play has earned Dunn a spot starting at shooting guard for the Clippers. Dunn has started the Clippers' last eight games, and he's had over 40.0 Sorare points in four of those outings.

HOLD

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($11.38): Haliburton isn't going to average 20 points and 10 dimes as he has the past couple seasons, but his slow start is behind him. 18.4 points and 8.8 assists per game is far from lacking, and he's had five double-doubles in a row. In each of those games he's had over 50.0 Sorare points. The 25-year-old may have set expectations a bit high, but his stock is steady as an all-star-caliber guard.

DOWNGRADE

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8.45): Maybe the Cavaliers want to keep the big man healthy for the playoffs. Maybe smaller lineups are popping. Allen's 28.5 minutes per game on the year is down from past campaigns as is, but over his last five games he's down to 25.2 minutes a night. He's made an incredible 70.7 percent of his field goals, but his 7.8 attempts per game are his lowest since joining the Cavs. Allen has only topped 25.0 Sorare points once in those last five outings.