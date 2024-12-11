Oscar Tshiebwe News: Posts double-double in loss

Tshiebwe played 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 106-104 loss versus San Diego and totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Tshiebwe had a strong performance despite the loss, leading the team in rebounds and blocks in addition to shooting an effective 71.4 percent from the field. The two-way player also managed to compile his ninth double-double in the G League this season, where he will likely continue spending the majority of his time as he's appeared in just one NBA game so far.