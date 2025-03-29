College Basketball Elite 8 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, March 29

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

It's Saturday of the Elite 8, with four teams vying for the first two spots in the Final Four in San Antonio. If you're a regular reader, you know what a "Meat Loaf Night" is. We had another on Friday by hitting two out of three, and that ain't bad. Well, it ain't bad if you flexed your plays. If you needed all three players to hit, then you were out of luck. Let's pluck some winners on Saturday to continue building bankroll ahead of the Final Four.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Walter Clayton, G, Florida

The Florida Gators are a No. 1 seed for a reason, and that's due to their tremendous depth. And on Thursday against Maryland, they listed six players scoring in double-digits.

Clayton only went for 13 points that night while misfiring on six of nine field-goal attempts while hitting 2-of-6 from deep. He did most of his damage from the free-throw line going 5-of-6 while adding four assists, a rebound and a steal.

Clayton could find it difficult to get the offense revved up against the Red Raiders as they've only conceded 67.6 points per game to put them 54th in the nation along with a respectable 42.6 percent (107th) in defensive field-goal percentage while limiting teams to 31.7 (73rd) from behind the arc.

Based on Florida's offensive depth and Texas Tech's somewhat suffocating D, go low on Clayton's point total.



CBB PrizePicks Selection: Walter Clayton, Under 19 Points

Mark Sears, G, Alabama

This might be the most interesting matchup this weekend as we have Alabama's high-flying No.1-ranked offense at 91.1 PPG against the suffocating Duke defense.

The Blue Devils only gave up 61.9 PPG and a 38.6 percent defensive field-goal percentage, ranking 7th nationally in both categories. They also limited the opposition to 30.9 percent from behind the 3-point line, which puts them 37th overall.

Sears scorched BYU for 34 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals with 10 3s during a 113-88 victory in the Sweet 16. But things should be quite different facing an elite Blue Devils' defense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Mark Sears, Under 20.5 Points

Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

Looking to the Blue Devils, the freshman Knueppel was good for 20 points across 34 minutes during Thursday's 100-93 wild win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. He also supplied four rebounds, three assists and a pair of 3-pointers alongside an efficient 5-of-7 from the field.

While Alabama are rather lax defensively at 81.4 PPG against, they do lock down their defensive field-goal percentage only conceding 42.5 percent overall and 30.8 on threes.

We're doing an Under theme for Saturday's Elite 8 games, and we'll also go low on Knueppel's output. He's only averaging 12.7 PPG from three NCAA Tournament appearances with 12 or fewer during two of them.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kon Knueppel, Under 15.5 Points

