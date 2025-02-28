College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, February 28

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Friday, we're looking to get back on track. We didn't even get a "Meat Loaf Night" on Thursday, as a couple of West Coast Conference sharpshooters decided to take the night off instead. We have a mix of some Atlantic 10, Big Ten and Mountain West action to choose from. Let's get back on track, and start building that bankroll up for the Conference and NCAA Tournaments.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Max Shulga, G, VCU

The VCU Rams host the Davidson Wildcats at Siegel Center in Richmond for an Atlantic 10 Conference showdown. The action goes off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+.

We leaned upon Shulga earlier this season, so hopefully we're not going to the well too often. The senior from Kyiv, Ukraine was a solid 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-3 from downtown, in a 78-60 thumping of crosstown rival Richmond on Tuesday. In the past three games, Shulga has averaged 19.0 points per game (PPG), and he has also averaged 4.0 3-pointers per game.

That last stat is key, as Davidson has a rough time defending the perimeter. The Wildcats aren't half bad defensively, allowing just 70.0 PPG to rank 123rd nationally, but they allow a 44.3 defensive field-goal percentage (216th), while teams hit at a 34.8 percent clip (269th) from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Max Shulga, Over 14.5 Points

Nick Martinelli, F, Northwestern

Martinelli and the Wildcats welcome the defensively-challenged Iowa Hawkeyes to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., and the game can be viewed or streamed on FS1 beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Martinelli leads the Big Ten with 20.1 PPG, largely thanks to an 11-of-20 shooting night in Tuesday's 75-63 victory at Minnesota, as he finished with 29 points. In fact, he was Northwestern's only scorer in double digits. He was able to hit 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc, too.

The 6-foot-7 junior has scored 23 or more points in four of the past six games, and the 3-pointers last time out at Minnesota were nice, as he had been blanked from downtown in the previous three outings.

The Hawkeyes are allowing 79.6 PPG (345th), 48.2 percent (359th) from the field and 34.7 percent (264th) from behind the 3-point line. The lack of defense has to have Martinelli licking his chops.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Martinelli, Over 22.5 Points

Jaden Henley, G, UNLV

The UNLV Rebels welcome the rival Nevada Wolf Pack to the Thomas & Mack Center, with a tip time of 11 p.m. ET on FS1.

I was in Reno a few years ago, and they had a Wolf Pack merchandise store at the mall. On the floor was the UNLV Rebels logo, you could wipe your feet. I didn't realize how big of a rivalry this Silver State matchup was until seeing that with my own eyes.

Henley is coming off a sensational game, posting a season-high 22 points at San Jose State last time out on Tuesday, hitting 7-of-16 from the field, while getting to the free-throw line for a 7-of-8 night. He also added five rebounds, five assists and four steals, too.

Henley will be relied upon heavily against the Wolf Pack, especially for his perimeter shooting. Nevada allows just 67.6 PPG (62nd), but it allows a high percentage of 36.2 (323rd) from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaden Henley, Over 11.5 Points

