College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, March 3

We're back at it on Monday, and we have some exciting options from the ACC, to the American Conference, as well as Big Ten play. Let's produce a 3-for-3 night, get back on track, and build some bankroll as we negotiate the madness of the month on the college hardwood.

Isaiah Evans, G-F, Duke

The Duke offense has been playing out of its mind lately, going for 97 or more points in four of the past five games, including hitting the century mark on three different occasions against Florida State, Illinois and Stanford. On the flip side, the defense has allowed 70 or fewer points in six in a row, and 67 or fewer points in each of the past four.

While there is a lot of talk about other Blue Devils players, Evans seems to get overlooked. He dropped 19 points on the Seminoles last time out, hitting four 3-pointers in that blowout win, and he is good for 16 or more points in each of the past four games. He is making the most out of his newfound role and increased minutes, hitting three or more triples in four straight, and he has at least four 3-pointers in three of those outings.

Wake Forest actually has a decent defense, allowing just 68.0 PPG to rank 69th in the country, while limiting teams to just 40.4 percent (24th) from the field, and 30.8 percent (39th) from behind the arc. But, this Duke offense is on another plane right now, and Evans has helped take it there, especially if he continues starting in place of Tyrese Proctor (knee). Look for the Blue Devils to roll again in this penultimate game of the ACC regular-season schedule.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Isaiah Evans, Over 12 Points

Brenen Lorient, F, North Texas

Lorient played his first two seasons at FAU, and he was part of that team's historic Final Four run in April 2023. He barely played in Boca Raton, however, averaging 0.8 PPG in his freshman year, and 2.2 PPG last season, while averaging just 8.4 minutes. This season in Denton, he has proven himself, and the portal worked out properly for him, as he is averaging 12.1 PPG with 4.9 RPG, 1.4 APG and 1.2 BPG while averaging 24.7 minutes per game in 27 games off of the bench for UNT.

The Wichita State defense has had issues lately, allowing at least 79 points in two of the past four games. Overall, it allows 73.1 PPG (213th), while teams hit 43.3 percent (145th) from the field, and 34.0 percent (211th) from downtown.

The junior forward dropped 16 points with eight boards, five assists and three steals with a pair of 3-pointers on his former mates Thursday at FAU, showing the team what it is missing. His points projections might be a little high for this one, though, as he doesn't have the chip on his shoulder facing his former team. Plus, he had just eight points on 3-of-10 from the field at Wichita on Jan. 29. Go low on Lorient's points here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Brenen Lorient, Under 12.5 Points

Sebastian Mack, G, UCLA

Mack has been red-hot coming off the bench lately, including an outstanding 4-for-4 shooting performance at Purdue on Friday, including 2-of-2 from downtown. He ended up with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.

Mack has hit double digits in three straight games, averaging 11.7 PPG, while going for 10 or more points in five of his past six outings. He simply needs to get to 10 points in this one against the Wildcats.

Northwestern's defense has been so-so. While it allows just 69.0 PPG (89th), teams are hitting 43.4 percent (162nd) against them from the field, and 33.8 percent (197th) from behind the arc. That's where Mack should excel.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Sebastian Mack, Over 9.5 Points

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

Isaiah Evans, Duke, Over 12 Points

Brenen Lorient, North Texas, Under 12.5 Points

Sebastian Mack, UCLA, Over 9.5 Points

