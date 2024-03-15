DFS College Basketball: DraftKings Main Slate Picks for Friday, March 15

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

After a somewhat calm seven-game early slate, Championship Week plows on Friday evening with a plethora of games, 11 of which are included in DraftKings' night contest, which tips at 6:30 p.m. EDT and stretches to a 10:20 tip.

Florida-Alabama comes in with a massive 172.0-point total and will be incredibly popular to build lineups around. And it's going to be challenging to fade, as these two played twice in the regular season and combined for 192 and 191 points. You don't need me to tell you Mark Sears, Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel and Walter Clayton are all tremendous plays. But let's look beyond this obvious target and see where we can combat this game and be different. Emphasis on different, not stupid. By all means, anchor lineups with an ace here.

Three players are priced at $9,000 or greater, and while Zach Edey (not on this slate) has been the lone five-figure player most of the season, Providence's Devin Carter joined him Friday evening. He's going to be very difficult to fit into a build but is an immediate contrarian play to Gators and Tide options.

College Basketball Main Slate DFS Picks for Friday, March 15

Top Targets

Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State ($7,500)

Since a one-game absence, Thornton is averaging a diverse 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.0 steals across his last three games. Equally important, the Buckeyes are scoring, averaging 82.3 ppg, up nearly eight points on their season average. Ohio State has an implied total of just 72.75 points Friday, but Illinois will push the pace, ranking 66th in tempo, per KenPom. This game saw 162 points scored during the regular season. I'm not certain I buy Ohio State pulling an upset here, but if they're to remain within striking distance, it will be because Thornton is leading the charge. And it's a relatively cost-effective buy-in for a stable 30 DK points with the potential for more.

Tyrece Radford, G, Texas A&M ($7,300)

This game comes with a reasonable 159-point total and could turn into a similar track meet that we're expecting from 'Bama and Florida, as the Aggies' regular-season meeting with Kentucky resulted in a 97-92 overtime final. A&M did all that scoring while only putting two players into double-digits, with Wade Taylor and Radford dominating, the latter finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Radford is cheaper Friday and in great form, averaging 18.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and a 28.3 percent usage rate. Nothing suggests we won't get a minimum of 30 DK points, with the potential for far more.

Middle Tier

Jermaine Couisnard, G, Oregon ($6,800)

Getting Couisnard under $7,000 seems to be a gift, but it's due to sluggish performances over the last three games, where he's averaged just 13.7 points due to an awful 26.5 percent field goal percentage. But Couisnard has still taken 16.3 shots in that stretch while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, so he's a well-rounded asset in a terrific spot. Oregon has just a 72-point implied total but managed 78 and 83 against Arizona in the season, where Cousinard feasted, averaging 29.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, a massive 21.5 shot attempts per game and a 37.9 percent usage rate. He'll far outperform the price if he's even close to those numbers.

J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston ($6,500)

Roberts seems to offer stability in your frontcourt for a near-average roster price, allowing you to pay up for safety at guard. He's been worth 27.25 DK points or better in four straight and nine of Houston's last 12. He's rarely taken off the court, averaging 34.0 minutes per game, and was just fine against the Red Raiders in the season, going for 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Texas Tech can be vulnerable on the offensive glass, ranking 234th with a 30.3 percent rate to opponents. Roberts got three in their prior matchup, and the Cougars had a 40 percent offensive rebound rate in that game. That seems like a spot they'll attempt to attack again, setting Roberts up for stickbacks.

Bargain Options

Guillermo Diaz Graham, F, Pittsburgh ($4,900)

Diaz Graham has quietly come into his own as a stable low-end fantasy option. Over his last nine games, he's seen 17.8 minutes off the bench, averaging 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. While certainly not elite across the board, he's failed to reach 14.75 DK points just twice in that stretch, a fair enough 3x return for a paydown forward. Pitt played UNC way back on January 2nd, before Diaz Graham had a defined role, and shined, taking 11 shots in 24 minutes. His length and ability to stretch the floor can create matchup issues for the Heels.

[LOGO] Ugonna Onyenso, F, Kentucky ($4,400)

Onyenso is off a 17.0 DK-point outing where he didn't score. Minutes are unpredictable here despite his status as a starter, but we know when he's in, he's going to rebound and block shots. And if we buy the narrative of this game going above its anticipated scoring, Onyenso should get a few buckets at worst. Even with 15-20 minutes, the game flow should lead to stability, and he's got a rare upside at this price level, thanks to his ability to collect blocks in a big way. Onyenso went for seven points, 10 boards and five blocks against the Aggies in season, giving him an outstanding 29.5 DK points. Even half of that is okay Friday night.

