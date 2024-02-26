Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

We're still awaiting word on Kyle Filipowski 's availability, but with Louisville up next for the Blue Devils, it might make sense to rest their star forward for at least one game before a weekend showdown with Virginia. Duke doesn't have an obvious fill-in, and Young isn't exactly an unknown either, as he's playing double-digit minutes as a reserve big. As always, injuries create opportunity, and Young could see

Diarra has been a DFS darling for me over the last two weeks, but it's beyond time for him to be a consideration for the remainder of the year. He's seen a huge minute uptick, averaging 30.5 across his last four while starting the last three over Jayden Taylor , averaging a decent 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks. Taylor hasn't gone away, as he's scoring at a useful clip still, but Diarra is here to stay, and would be incredibly appealing where he has center eligibility.

Pinch hitting this week for Ryan, and he nailed it last week with the inclusion of Chad Baker-Mazara . If for some reason he remains available, make sure that changes. Baker-Mazara had a massive 30.7 percent usage rate in his first start with Jaylin Williams out, posting a terrific 25-point, five-rebound, four-assist and two-steal line. Perhaps he's an elite streamer until Williams returns, but he's scored in double-digits in six of seven, and can offer standalone value.

Pinch hitting this week for Ryan, and he nailed it last week with the inclusion of Chad Baker-Mazara. If for some reason he remains available, make sure that changes. Baker-Mazara had a massive 30.7 percent usage rate in his first start with Jaylin Williams out, posting a terrific 25-point, five-rebound, four-assist and two-steal line. Perhaps he's an elite streamer until Williams returns, but he's scored in double-digits in six of seven, and can offer standalone value.

Power Conferences

Mohamed Diarra, F/C, North Carolina State

Diarra has been a DFS darling for me over the last two weeks, but it's beyond time for him to be a consideration for the remainder of the year. He's seen a huge minute uptick, averaging 30.5 across his last four while starting the last three over Jayden Taylor, averaging a decent 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks. Taylor hasn't gone away, as he's scoring at a useful clip still, but Diarra is here to stay, and would be incredibly appealing where he has center eligibility.

Ryan Young, F, Duke

We're still awaiting word on Kyle Filipowski's availability, but with Louisville up next for the Blue Devils, it might make sense to rest their star forward for at least one game before a weekend showdown with Virginia. Duke doesn't have an obvious fill-in, and Young isn't exactly an unknown either, as he's playing double-digit minutes as a reserve big. As always, injuries create opportunity, and Young could see a short-term boost in playing, and he's capable of rebounds and blocks. Sean Stewart could be a super deep dart throw.

Nicolas Timberlake, G, Kansas

Timberlake has played 29 or more minutes in three of his last four, coinciding with Kevin McCullar's absences, and with the latter possibly done for the year, Timberlake is likely secure in that evolving role. He's not a McCullar replacement, averaging 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists, but perhaps knowing his expanded opportunity can be permanent allows him to build confidence and be a bigger contributor.

Zachary Davis, G, South Carolina

Davis has been a fixture in the Gamecocks' starting five since late-January, now starting 10 straight games. But he hasn't been overly productive, averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. That changed some over the weekend with a 14-point, nine-rebound effort against Ole Miss, his first game in double-digit points since his first start back on January 20th. That came with Myles Stute out with a knee injury. Should that force Stute to miss additional time, there's production to be had for Davis.

Aden Holloway, G, Auburn

We noted Baker-Mazara last week and above, but Holloway is worth a look too in Auburn's potent offense. He returned to the starting lineup Saturday, playing 28 minutes and producing 15 points and three assists. He's largely a one-cateogry guy, with that being 3-pointers, previously averaging 5.9 attempts in 17 starts earlier in the year. This week's schedule isn't great with both Tennessee and Mississippi State defending the arc well, but next week is much softer, giving you a chance to catch lightning in a bottle to close out the season.

Mike Williams, G, LSU

We'll need to monitor the injury status of Tyrell Ward to confirm Williams is going to get a boost in opportunity, but he got 24 minutes Saturday for the second time in three outings. And the schedule sets up favorably for the Tigers with Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri up over the next two weeks. Williams is a solid source of steals, and greater production will result from additional minutes and soft defenses awaiting.

Dug McDaniel, G, Michigan

The Wolverines don't have many healthy options with Jaelin Llewellyn the latest to be sidelined by a knee issue. Michigan is on the road for both of their games this week, which has meant McDaniel won't travel or play, but he's also served the six game suspension we were initially informed of. Perhaps an impatient or streaming manager dropped McDaniel given this week's schedule. It's far from a guarantee, but I personally have a sneaking suspicion McDaniel will be a go this week, where he'll carry the offensive onus.

Other Conferences

Nick Jourdain/Jaykwon Walton, F, Memphis

The Tigers are a mess in real life, but that shouldn't scare fantasy managers away. Malcolm Dandridge is suspended indefinitely, which creates late-season opportunities for Jourdain, who got 30 minutes against FAU and provided eight rebounds. Walkton returned to the starting lineup after a one-game move to the bench, playing 34 minutes and producing 11 points, five boards and three steals. He's been inconsistent as a starter throughout the season, but the Tigers are running out of bodies, which seems to suggest the playing time is stable.

Brandon Weatherspoon, G/F, Florida Atlantic

The usage isn't high, but Weatherspoon has started the Owls' last two games and provided diverse stat lines, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.0 3-point attempts. I'd have more interest if/where he's frontcourt-eligible.