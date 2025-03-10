March Madness 2025: Players to Watch in the NCAA Tournament

Every time the calendar rolls around to March, there's going to be someone most of America has never heard of absolutely lose his mind in the tournament and help his team go on a run. Think Jack Gohlke last year for Oakland taking down Kentucky with his 10 three-pointers, Markquis Nowell for Kansas State in 2023 hitting big shots as the smallest man on the floor and Doug Edert in 2022 helping 15-seed St. Peter's to the Elite Eight. These are just a few recent examples of players who raised their game on the biggest stage and will be remembered for years to come.

Here are a few of the top under-the-radar candidates that could turn into household names over the next couple weeks.

Players to Watch

Bennett Stirtz, G, Drake

If you haven't been paying attention to the Missouri Valley this season, this Drake team is fully capable of going on a run. Stirtz has done his best Tucker DeVries impression leading the Bulldogs to the MVC title and winning conference player of the year. Stirtz is averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per game this season. Drake is one of the slowest teams in the country and their half-court execution will frustrate a lot of the high major programs they are likely to face. Stirtz is the baby-face assassin America is sure to fall in love with.

Richie Saunders, G, BYU

Saunders was one of the few returning players to the Cougars after Mark Pope left for Kentucky. He has turned into one of the best wings in the Big 12 and has BYU in a spot to make a run in the tournament. This team started 2-4 in the Big 12, but coach Kevin Young has done impressive work to turn the Cougars into one of the scariest offenses in the country. Saunders is putting up 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last seven games. 6-9 freshman point guard Egor Demin is also a player to keep an eye on for BYU.

Caleb Grill, G, Missouri

Grill has March Madness superstar potential written all over him. This man has in-the-gym range and zero conscious. He will let it fly from anywhere at any time and those can just be daggers for defenses. Grill is the definition of the microwave badge off the bench and is averaging nearly 18 PPG over his last eight. Missouri is another elite offensive team, and Grill's ability to stretch the defensive plays a big role in that.

Steven Ashworth, G, Creighton

Ashworth was a standout in his junior year at Utah State when he averaged 16.2 PPG and helped lead them to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He was a solid role player in his first season at Creighton last year alongside Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander in the backcourt, but this season he is the clear leader at guard and has had a career year. Ashworth is averaging 16.8 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers per contest. He's going to have the ball in his hands a lot for a team capable of beating anyone with a defensive menace like Ryan Kalkbrenner on the inside as well.

Chucky Hepburn, G, Louisville

Hepburn was a solid starter for three seasons at Wisconsin, but I don't think anyone could have predicted the way he turned up his game once he got hooked up with Pat Kelsey at Louisville. After years of the Cardinals being basically the worst power conference team, Louisville comes into the ACC Tournament having lost just one game since Dec. 15. Hepburn has been the heart and soul of this team, averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per contest. His energy will jump off the screen and make Louisville a tough out in the tournament.

Nelly Junior Joseph, C, New Mexico

This New Mexico team looks a lot different than it did a year ago when they snuck into the big show by winning the Mountain West Tournament. The lane cleared out with JT Toppin going to Texas Tech, and Junior Joseph has become one of the most dominant bigs in the country averaging 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest. The Lobos play at one of the fastest paces in the nation, and Junior Joseph gets a ton of opportunities to hit the glass hard. He and Donovan Dent are arguably the best point guard-center combination out there.

Tyler McGhie, G, UC-San Diego

The Tritons have been one of the top mid-major teams all season. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is the best player, but McGhie is the one people will be talking about in the tournament if they are able to wrap up the Big West Tournament. McGhie is among the leaders in the country hitting 3.5 shots from behind the arc per game. He was north of three 3PM last season as well. McGhie is the guy who will hit some big shots that just might put UC-San Diego in the Sweet Sixteen.

Ian Martinez, G, Utah State

Martinez is among the leading scorers in a competitive Mountain West Conference this season at nearly 17 PPG. He is a dynamic player who is capable of hitting the shot from deep on a consistent basis or getting in the lane and causing all sorts of issues for defenses. This Utah State offense is really difficult to defend, and Mason Falslev would be another name to watch in this talented backcourt.

