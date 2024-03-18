NCAA Tournament Cheat Sheet: Player Rankings

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.
Welcome to March Madness. Below are our fantasy player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:
• PPG = 1 point
• RPG = 1.5 points
• APG = 1.5 points
• SPG = 2 points
• BPG = 2 points
Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:
Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will play only two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.
Now, if you think, for example, Northwestern is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Northwestern players in your personal rankings.
Now, if you think, for example, Northwestern is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Northwestern players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting point.
A few tips for using these rankings:
1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "PPG Rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.
2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.
3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Duke's Kyle Filipowski (No. 5 overall) just because he's listed 70-something spots down the order behind every 1-3 seed.
4. Important Note: This list is based off season stats and does not account for hot/cold play entering the Tournament. For example, NBA prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 31.8 points for Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. Adjust players whose season stats you find misleading.
* = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, is uncertain as of this posting. For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, go here. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through or if the list below is missing someone.
Here's to March Madness.
(Click column headings to sort.)
|OVERALL RANK
|PPG RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|SEED
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|1
|1
|Zach Edey
|Purdue
|1
|31.3
|24.4
|11.7
|2.1
|0.2
|2.2
|2
|11
|Hunter Dickinson*
|Kansas
|4
|32.3
|18.0
|10.8
|2.2
|0.9
|1.4
|3
|8
|Baylor Scheierman
|Creighton
|3
|36.2
|18.4
|9.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.2
|4
|17
|Tristen Newton
|UConn
|1
|33.1
|15.2
|7.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.4
|5
|14
|Kyle Filipowski
|Duke
|4
|30.4
|17.1
|8.2
|2.8
|1.1
|1.6
|6
|20
|Tyler Kolek*
|Marquette
|2
|32.4
|15.0
|4.7
|7.6
|1.6
|0.1
|7
|22
|Armando Bacot
|North Carolina
|1
|30.2
|14.1
|10.2
|1.5
|0.6
|1.5
|8
|32
|Braden Smith
|Purdue
|1
|33.8
|12.5
|5.8
|7.3
|1.6
|0.2
|9
|18
|Johni Broome
|Auburn
|4
|24.7
|16.2
|8.4
|2.1
|0.9
|2.3
|10
|12
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Creighton
|3
|34.0
|17.1
|7.4
|1.3
|0.3
|3.0
|11
|3
|RJ Davis
|North Carolina
|1
|34.9
|21.4
|3.8
|3.5
|1.2
|0.2
|12
|10
|Trey Alexander
|Creighton
|3
|36.8
|17.6
|5.7
|4.8
|1.1
|0.5
|13
|9
|Kevin McCullar Jr.*
|Kansas
|4
|34.3
|18.3
|6.0
|4.1
|1.5
|0.4
|14
|2
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Illinois
|3
|34.0
|23.0
|4.1
|2.1
|0.9
|0.9
|15
|5
|Mark Sears
|Alabama
|4
|33.0
|21.1
|4.0
|4.1
|1.7
|0.1
|16
|27
|Jamal Shead
|Houston
|1
|31.4
|13.1
|3.8
|6.2
|2.3
|0.5
|17
|31
|Oumar Ballo
|Arizona
|2
|25.8
|13.1
|10.1
|0.8
|0.9
|1.2
|18
|4
|Dalton Knecht
|Tennessee
|2
|29.9
|21.1
|4.7
|1.8
|0.7
|0.7
|19
|41
|Harrison Ingram
|North Carolina
|1
|32.7
|12.1
|9.0
|2.2
|1.4
|0.4
|20
|24
|Oso Ighodaro*
|Marquette
|2
|32.2
|14.0
|6.9
|2.9
|1.0
|1.2
|21
|7
|Caleb Love
|Arizona
|2
|32.0
|18.1
|4.7
|3.4
|1.1
|0.3
|22
|42
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa St.
|2
|31.1
|12.3
|4.7
|4.9
|2.8
|0.1
|23
|34
|Donovan Clingan
|UConn
|1
|21.9
|12.5
|7.2
|1.5
|0.4
|2.3
|24
|40
|Reed Sheppard
|Kentucky
|3
|29.1
|12.8
|4.3
|4.5
|2.5
|0.7
|25
|30
|RayJ Dennis
|Baylor
|3
|34.2
|13.3
|3.8
|6.8
|1.4
|0.1
|26
|26
|Keshon Gilbert
|Iowa St.
|2
|30.9
|13.8
|4.5
|4.3
|1.9
|0.1
|27
|21
|Cam Spencer
|UConn
|1
|32.9
|14.5
|4.5
|3.6
|1.4
|0.2
|28
|43
|Coleman Hawkins
|Illinois
|3
|31.7
|12.4
|6.2
|2.7
|1.5
|1.1
|29
|6
|Antonio Reeves
|Kentucky
|3
|31.3
|20.0
|4.2
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|30
|37
|Aaron Estrada
|Alabama
|4
|30.3
|13.4
|5.3
|4.5
|1.6
|0.2
|31
|45
|Jonas Aidoo
|Tennessee
|2
|25.5
|11.9
|7.7
|0.9
|0.7
|1.9
|32
|16
|Marcus Domask
|Illinois
|3
|34.5
|16.0
|4.9
|3.7
|0.3
|0.4
|33
|46
|Zakai Zeigler
|Tennessee
|2
|30.8
|11.9
|2.7
|5.8
|1.8
|0.1
|34
|67
|Tre Mitchell
|Kentucky
|3
|30.3
|10.6
|7.0
|2.7
|0.7
|1.0
|35
|23
|Alex Karaban
|UConn
|1
|31.5
|13.9
|5.0
|1.4
|0.9
|0.8
|36
|80
|J'Wan Roberts
|Houston
|1
|26.6
|9.4
|6.8
|1.9
|1.3
|0.9
|37
|13
|Kameron Jones
|Marquette
|2
|28.9
|16.8
|2.9
|2.5
|1.2
|0.0
|38
|19
|Robert Dillingham
|Kentucky
|3
|23.0
|15.4
|2.8
|3.9
|1.1
|0.1
|39
|33
|DaRon Holmes II
|Dayton
|7
|32.3
|20.4
|8.4
|2.6
|0.8
|2.1
|40
|35
|Pelle Larsson
|Arizona
|2
|29.7
|12.8
|4.1
|3.6
|0.9
|0.2
|41
|51
|Keshad Johnson
|Arizona
|2
|27.2
|11.6
|5.7
|1.9
|0.9
|0.8
|42
|53
|Grant Nelson
|Alabama
|4
|25.8
|12.0
|5.7
|1.7
|0.6
|1.6
|43
|47
|KJ Adams
|Kansas
|4
|33.4
|12.4
|4.5
|3.1
|1.2
|0.6
|44
|54
|Stephon Castle
|UConn
|1
|26.8
|10.8
|4.5
|2.9
|0.9
|0.6
|45
|50
|Jalen Bridges
|Baylor
|3
|31.5
|11.9
|5.7
|1.4
|1.1
|0.6
|46
|25
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|Baylor
|3
|32.2
|14.2
|4.4
|1.5
|1.1
|0.2
|47
|49
|Mark Mitchell
|Duke
|4
|28.4
|12.3
|6.2
|1.1
|0.8
|0.7
|48
|97
|Josiah-Jordan James
|Tennessee
|2
|29.1
|8.4
|6.5
|1.9
|1.3
|0.6
|49
|28
|Jaedon LeDee
|San Diego St.
|5
|32.7
|21.1
|8.4
|1.4
|1.2
|0.5
|50
|15
|LJ Cryer
|Houston
|1
|32.1
|15.3
|2.3
|1.9
|1.1
|0.1
|51
|36
|Jared McCain
|Duke
|4
|31.0
|13.4
|4.9
|1.8
|1.1
|0.0
|52
|56
|Yves Missi
|Baylor
|3
|23.4
|11.1
|5.8
|0.4
|0.6
|1.6
|53
|29
|Jeremy Roach
|Duke
|4
|32.1
|14.0
|2.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.1
|54
|48
|Jaylin Williams
|Auburn
|4
|24.0
|12.4
|4.4
|1.9
|0.7
|0.7
|55
|106
|Dajuan Harris Jr.
|Kansas
|4
|35.7
|8.3
|1.8
|6.3
|1.5
|0.4
|56
|38
|Lance Jones
|Purdue
|1
|28.5
|12.2
|2.8
|2.0
|1.4
|0.2
|57
|39
|Emanuel Sharp
|Houston
|1
|27.8
|12.2
|3.7
|0.9
|1.5
|0.0
|58
|44
|PJ Hall
|Clemson
|6
|29.6
|18.8
|6.7
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
|59
|63
|Steven Ashworth
|Creighton
|3
|31.3
|10.7
|3.3
|4.2
|0.5
|0.0
|60
|78
|Kylan Boswell
|Arizona
|2
|27.4
|9.8
|2.4
|3.6
|1.4
|0.1
|61
|77
|Chad Baker-Mazara
|Auburn
|4
|22.2
|10.3
|3.8
|2.2
|1.1
|0.5
|62
|73
|Tyrese Proctor
|Duke
|4
|29.9
|10.5
|3.0
|3.8
|0.7
|0.1
|63
|84
|Anton Watson
|Gonzaga
|5
|31.3
|14.4
|7.1
|2.5
|1.5
|0.7
|64
|76
|Quincy Guerrier
|Illinois
|3
|24.6
|10.0
|6.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|65
|85
|Tre King
|Iowa St.
|2
|23.4
|9.1
|5.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|66
|64
|Curtis Jones
|Iowa St.
|2
|26.9
|10.5
|2.9
|1.9
|1.4
|0.1
|67
|58
|David Joplin
|Marquette
|2
|27.2
|10.9
|3.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|68
|86
|Tyrese Samuel
|Florida
|7
|26.9
|14.0
|7.5
|1.8
|1.2
|1.1
|69
|68
|Jayden Nunn
|Baylor
|3
|28.5
|10.6
|2.5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.4
|70
|119
|Adou Thiero
|Kentucky
|3
|22.0
|7.5
|5.2
|1.1
|0.7
|1.1
|71
|79
|Isaac Jones
|Washington St.
|7
|31.8
|15.4
|7.4
|1.5
|0.5
|1.0
|72
|52
|Cormac Ryan
|North Carolina
|1
|30.0
|11.2
|2.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.4
|73
|101
|Ryan Nembhard
|Gonzaga
|5
|35.6
|12.9
|4.1
|6.7
|1.2
|0.0
|74
|89
|Stevie Mitchell
|Marquette
|2
|26.1
|8.8
|4.1
|0.8
|1.8
|0.1
|75
|104
|Robert Jones
|Iowa St.
|2
|22.4
|8.0
|4.2
|1.0
|1.1
|0.9
|76
|65
|Graham Ike
|Gonzaga
|5
|24.1
|16.5
|7.2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.7
|77
|70
|D.J. Wagner
|Kentucky
|3
|26.2
|10.3
|1.9
|3.3
|0.9
|0.2
|78
|69
|Tucker DeVries
|Drake
|10
|35.4
|21.8
|6.8
|3.6
|1.6
|0.3
|79
|138
|Ty Rodgers
|Illinois
|3
|23.4
|6.7
|5.5
|2.1
|0.5
|0.4
|80
|152
|Ja'Vier Francis
|Houston
|1
|20.2
|6.1
|5.3
|0.2
|0.9
|1.5
|81
|109
|Elliot Cadeau
|North Carolina
|1
|24.4
|7.6
|2.2
|4.2
|0.9
|0.1
|82
|75
|Zyon Pullin
|Florida
|7
|33.5
|15.6
|4.0
|4.9
|0.9
|0.1
|83
|66
|Rylan Griffen
|Alabama
|4
|26.0
|11.0
|3.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.2
|84
|55
|Milan Momcilovic
|Iowa St.
|2
|30.3
|11.0
|3.2
|1.2
|0.5
|0.4
|85
|72
|Dylan Disu*
|Texas
|7
|25.4
|15.8
|5.0
|1.6
|1.2
|1.0
|86
|59
|Max Abmas
|Texas
|7
|35.1
|17.1
|3.0
|4.3
|1.0
|0.1
|87
|57
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|Florida
|7
|31.0
|17.1
|3.6
|2.6
|1.1
|0.6
|88
|99
|Johnny Furphy
|Kansas
|4
|23.5
|8.8
|4.7
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|89
|167
|Ian Schieffelin
|Clemson
|6
|26.9
|9.6
|9.5
|2.3
|0.6
|0.5
|90
|81
|Myles Rice
|Washington St.
|7
|32.9
|15.1
|3.2
|3.9
|1.6
|0.2
|91
|117
|Mitchell Saxen
|Saint Mary's
|5
|28.0
|11.7
|7.5
|1.5
|0.7
|1.3
|92
|83
|KJ Simpson
|Colorado
|10
|34.8
|19.6
|5.7
|4.9
|1.6
|0.1
|93
|61
|Fletcher Loyer
|Purdue
|1
|27.2
|10.4
|2.1
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|94
|113
|N'Faly Dante
|Oregon
|11
|30.4
|16.2
|8.8
|1.5
|1.7
|1.9
|95
|135
|Santiago Vescovi
|Tennessee
|2
|25.9
|6.7
|3.7
|2.6
|1.1
|0.0
|96
|139
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|UAB
|12
|30.1
|13.9
|10.7
|2.1
|0.7
|2.1
|97
|96
|Shahada Wells
|McNeese
|12
|32.3
|17.8
|4.5
|4.8
|3.0
|0.3
|98
|126
|Darrion Williams*
|Texas Tech
|6
|31.4
|11.1
|7.3
|2.3
|1.2
|0.3
|99
|107
|A. Marciulionis
|Saint Mary's
|5
|33.2
|12.4
|3.3
|5.2
|1.5
|0.2
|100
|156
|Warren Washington*
|Texas Tech
|6
|27.3
|9.9
|7.4
|1.8
|0.8
|1.5
|101
|60
|Langston Love*
|Baylor
|3
|24.8
|11.0
|2.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|102
|71
|Pop Isaacs
|Texas Tech
|6
|32.8
|15.9
|3.2
|3.5
|1.0
|0.1
|103
|82
|Tyon Grant-Foster
|Grand Canyon
|12
|33.1
|19.8
|6.0
|1.7
|1.7
|1.4
|104
|149
|Dillon Mitchell
|Texas
|7
|29.3
|10.1
|7.7
|1.5
|1.0
|0.9
|105
|168
|Hason Ward
|Iowa St.
|2
|16.2
|6.0
|3.8
|0.8
|1.2
|1.2
|106
|94
|Latrell Wrightsell
|Alabama
|4
|23.8
|9.0
|3.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.0
|107
|93
|Justin Edwards
|Kentucky
|3
|21.6
|8.7
|3.5
|0.9
|0.9
|0.2
|108
|159
|Hassan Diarra
|UConn
|1
|19.2
|6.0
|2.9
|2.5
|0.9
|0.4
|109
|124
|Steven Crowl
|Wisconsin
|5
|28.9
|11.2
|7.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.4
|110
|74
|Joseph Girard III
|Clemson
|6
|32.7
|15.7
|3.3
|2.8
|0.7
|0.1
|111
|141
|Spencer Johnson
|BYU
|6
|27.6
|10.3
|6.0
|3.3
|1.0
|0.1
|112
|155
|K.J. Lewis
|Arizona
|2
|18.7
|6.3
|3.2
|2.0
|1.1
|0.3
|113
|91
|Meechie Johnson
|South Carolina
|6
|28.9
|13.8
|4.1
|2.9
|0.9
|0.1
|114
|120
|Mason Gillis
|Purdue
|1
|21.0
|7.1
|3.9
|1.7
|0.3
|0.0
|115
|134
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|South Carolina
|6
|22.8
|10.6
|5.9
|1.8
|1.1
|1.0
|116
|205
|Dylan Cardwell
|Auburn
|4
|14.6
|5.4
|3.7
|1.2
|0.6
|1.6
|117
|133
|Reece Beekman
|Virginia
|10
|32.7
|14.3
|3.7
|6.3
|2.1
|0.5
|118
|137
|Nick Pringle
|Alabama
|4
|17.9
|6.9
|5.0
|0.6
|0.3
|0.7
|119
|108
|Isaiah Stevens
|Colorado St.
|10
|34.6
|16.5
|3.1
|7.0
|1.2
|0.2
|120
|115
|Nate Santos
|Dayton
|7
|33.5
|12.0
|6.4
|1.5
|0.7
|0.2
|121
|62
|AJ Storr
|Wisconsin
|5
|28.8
|16.9
|3.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|122
|112
|Joe Toussaint
|Texas Tech
|6
|33.2
|12.1
|2.6
|4.3
|1.4
|0.0
|123
|122
|Kenan Blackshear
|Nevada
|10
|30.5
|15.1
|4.9
|4.9
|1.4
|0.5
|124
|146
|Tre Donaldson
|Auburn
|4
|19.0
|6.8
|2.3
|3.2
|0.9
|0.0
|125
|131
|Tyler Wahl
|Wisconsin
|5
|28.2
|10.8
|5.4
|1.8
|1.1
|0.5
|126
|125
|Tyrese Hunter
|Texas
|7
|31.7
|11.1
|2.7
|4.2
|1.4
|0.3
|127
|173
|JT Toppin
|New Mexico
|11
|26.3
|12.5
|9.0
|0.6
|1.1
|1.9
|128
|178
|Chucky Hepburn
|Wisconsin
|5
|33.2
|9.3
|3.4
|3.9
|2.1
|0.1
|129
|158
|Ta'Lon Cooper
|South Carolina
|6
|33.7
|9.8
|4.3
|4.2
|0.7
|0.2
|130
|181
|Nique Clifford
|Colorado St.
|10
|30.3
|12.2
|7.5
|2.9
|1.5
|0.9
|131
|92
|B.J. Mack
|South Carolina
|6
|24.9
|13.6
|4.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.5
|132
|87
|Nolan Hickman
|Gonzaga
|5
|35.5
|13.9
|2.3
|2.8
|1.0
|0.4
|133
|180
|Eric Gaines
|UAB
|12
|33.7
|12.2
|3.9
|5.5
|2.4
|0.6
|134
|190
|Christian Shumate
|McNeese
|12
|29.2
|11.9
|9.5
|0.9
|0.9
|1.4
|135
|153
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|Purdue
|1
|16.7
|6.1
|4.0
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|136
|154
|Chase Ross
|Marquette
|2
|22.0
|6.3
|3.1
|0.7
|1.2
|0.4
|137
|114
|Jaelen House
|New Mexico
|11
|29.4
|16.1
|3.6
|3.5
|2.3
|0.2
|138
|188
|Dallin Hall
|BYU
|6
|29.1
|9.0
|3.6
|5.0
|0.9
|0.0
|139
|100
|Terrence Edwards
|James Madison
|12
|30.2
|17.4
|4.4
|3.5
|0.9
|0.3
|140
|148
|T.J. Bickerstaff
|James Madison
|12
|23.3
|13.4
|8.5
|1.7
|1.1
|0.4
|141
|127
|Fousseyni Traore
|BYU
|6
|18.2
|10.9
|5.3
|1.4
|0.6
|0.8
|142
|88
|Aidan Mahaney
|Saint Mary's
|5
|33.0
|13.9
|2.6
|2.5
|0.8
|0.1
|143
|102
|Tyson Degenhart
|Boise St.
|10
|33.2
|17.0
|6.2
|1.5
|1.1
|0.3
|144
|121
|Jimmy Clark III
|Duquesne
|11
|31.1
|15.1
|3.4
|3.8
|2.4
|0.3
|145
|150
|Alex Ducas
|Saint Mary's
|5
|28.0
|10.1
|5.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.2
|146
|145
|Jaden Bradley
|Arizona
|2
|19.7
|6.5
|2.2
|2.0
|0.9
|0.0
|147
|241
|Joseph Tugler
|Houston
|1
|16.0
|3.8
|4.1
|0.3
|0.9
|1.1
|148
|98
|Denver Jones
|Auburn
|4
|21.8
|8.9
|2.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.1
|149
|132
|Donovan Dent
|New Mexico
|11
|31.2
|14.3
|2.5
|5.6
|1.6
|0.7
|150
|192
|Ben Gregg
|Gonzaga
|5
|23.3
|8.9
|5.7
|1.2
|1.3
|0.7
|151
|118
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Oregon
|11
|32.8
|15.4
|4.5
|3.3
|1.6
|0.1
|152
|116
|Tristan da Silva
|Colorado
|10
|33.8
|15.8
|5.2
|2.4
|1.1
|0.6
|153
|177
|Enrique Freeman
|Akron
|14
|32.4
|18.6
|12.9
|1.6
|0.8
|1.8
|154
|161
|Gabe McGlothan
|Grand Canyon
|12
|32.8
|13.0
|7.3
|1.2
|1.3
|0.9
|155
|151
|Andrej Jakimovski
|Washington St.
|7
|33.5
|10.0
|5.5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.4
|156
|123
|Will Richard
|Florida
|7
|29.5
|11.3
|4.0
|1.3
|1.0
|0.5
|157
|213
|Alex Condon
|Florida
|7
|20.1
|7.7
|6.3
|1.1
|0.4
|1.2
|158
|111
|Jaylen Wells
|Washington St.
|7
|28.6
|12.2
|4.5
|1.2
|0.5
|0.2
|159
|206
|Enoch Cheeks
|Dayton
|7
|30.6
|8.0
|4.9
|2.0
|1.2
|0.6
|160
|90
|Jaxson Robinson
|BYU
|6
|26.2
|13.8
|2.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.4
|161
|110
|Chase Hunter
|Clemson
|6
|32.5
|12.3
|2.4
|2.9
|0.6
|0.3
|162
|140
|Riley Minix
|Morehead St.
|14
|33.7
|20.8
|9.8
|2.2
|1.3
|1.0
|163
|166
|Micah Parrish
|San Diego St.
|5
|27.8
|9.6
|4.1
|1.8
|1.1
|0.5
|164
|160
|O'Mar Stanley
|Boise St.
|10
|26.2
|13.0
|6.4
|1.5
|0.7
|1.2
|165
|220
|Mylik Wilson
|Houston
|1
|15.5
|4.3
|3.4
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|166
|200
|Darnell Brodie
|Drake
|10
|25.2
|11.3
|7.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.5
|167
|163
|Noah Waterman
|BYU
|6
|24.4
|9.7
|5.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0.6
|168
|184
|Nick Davidson
|Nevada
|10
|28.8
|12.1
|7.3
|1.4
|0.7
|0.7
|169
|179
|Lamont Butler
|San Diego St.
|5
|27.5
|9.2
|2.6
|2.9
|1.5
|0.2
|170
|187
|Great Osobor
|Utah St.
|8
|33.8
|18.0
|9.2
|2.9
|1.3
|1.5
|171
|103
|DJ Horne
|NC St.
|11
|32.3
|16.9
|3.2
|2.1
|1.4
|0.1
|172
|105
|Dae Dae Grant
|Duquesne
|11
|32.8
|16.7
|3.4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.1
|173
|169
|Justin Harmon
|Illinois
|3
|19.6
|6.1
|2.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.1
|174
|128
|Chance McMillian
|Texas Tech
|6
|27.8
|10.9
|4.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|175
|164
|Joel Scott
|Colorado St.
|10
|28.0
|12.9
|6.0
|1.4
|0.8
|0.9
|176
|224
|Nelly Junior Joseph
|New Mexico
|11
|26.1
|8.8
|8.1
|1.0
|1.1
|1.4
|177
|191
|J'Vonne Hadley
|Colorado
|10
|34.0
|11.9
|6.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.3
|178
|237
|Ryan Dunn
|Virginia
|10
|27.5
|8.2
|7.0
|0.8
|1.3
|2.3
|179
|186
|Luke Goode
|Illinois
|3
|20.0
|5.8
|3.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|180
|194
|Javon Bennett
|Dayton
|7
|29.2
|8.7
|2.2
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|181
|143
|Damian Dunn
|Houston
|1
|17.4
|6.3
|2.3
|0.4
|0.8
|0.1
|182
|171
|Kobe Elvis
|Dayton
|7
|28.5
|9.5
|2.5
|3.6
|0.6
|0.0
|183
|129
|Koby Brea
|Dayton
|7
|28.5
|10.9
|3.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.3
|184
|182
|Noah Freidel
|James Madison
|12
|30.2
|12.1
|5.4
|1.7
|0.8
|0.8
|185
|142
|Ray Harrison
|Grand Canyon
|12
|32.8
|13.7
|2.9
|3.9
|0.8
|0.3
|186
|95
|Jarod Lucas
|Nevada
|10
|32.5
|17.8
|2.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|187
|147
|Reese Waters
|San Diego St.
|5
|26.3
|10.1
|3.7
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|188
|215
|Eddie Lampkin
|Colorado
|10
|27.4
|10.2
|7.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.1
|189
|219
|Danny Wolf
|Yale
|13
|30.8
|14.3
|9.8
|2.3
|1.0
|1.4
|190
|230
|Jae'Lyn Withers
|North Carolina
|1
|12.1
|3.9
|3.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.5
|191
|176
|DJ Burns Jr.
|NC St.
|11
|24.3
|12.4
|4.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.6
|192
|193
|Mason Miller
|Creighton
|3
|21.6
|5.7
|3.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|193
|202
|Trey Townsend
|Oakland
|14
|36.0
|16.9
|7.8
|3.1
|1.3
|0.3
|194
|144
|Chibuzo Agbo
|Boise St.
|10
|31.1
|13.6
|5.1
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|195
|203
|Seth Trimble
|North Carolina
|1
|17.3
|5.2
|2.2
|0.9
|0.4
|0.2
|196
|185
|Johnell Davis
|Florida Atlantic
|8
|32.1
|18.2
|6.3
|3.0
|1.4
|0.2
|197
|218
|Brooks Barnhizer
|Northwestern
|9
|36.5
|14.6
|7.5
|2.7
|1.8
|0.8
|198
|157
|Jackson Shelstad
|Oregon
|11
|32.4
|13.1
|2.8
|2.8
|0.6
|0.2
|199
|162
|Max Klesmit
|Wisconsin
|5
|28.7
|9.7
|2.1
|1.9
|0.8
|0.1
|200
|165
|Boo Buie
|Northwestern
|9
|36.6
|19.2
|3.4
|5.1
|1.3
|0.1
|201
|189
|Jayden Taylor
|NC St.
|11
|28.3
|11.9
|3.8
|1.4
|1.2
|0.5
|202
|174
|Max Rice
|Boise St.
|10
|31.9
|12.5
|3.8
|1.8
|0.9
|0.0
|203
|170
|Cody Williams
|Colorado
|10
|29.1
|12.6
|3.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.6
|204
|172
|Wade Taylor
|Texas A&M
|9
|32.7
|18.9
|3.4
|4.0
|1.9
|0.0
|205
|136
|Atin Wright
|Drake
|10
|30.6
|13.9
|2.3
|2.0
|1.1
|0.1
|206
|197
|Javohn Garcia
|McNeese
|12
|27.1
|11.4
|3.3
|1.7
|1.4
|0.4
|207
|232
|Braeden Smith
|Colgate
|14
|30.3
|12.5
|5.5
|5.8
|1.9
|0.1
|208
|209
|Achor Achor
|Samford
|13
|22.4
|15.8
|6.1
|1.5
|0.8
|1.8
|209
|221
|Javian Davis
|UAB
|12
|26.6
|9.0
|5.7
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|210
|235
|Darius Brown II
|Utah St.
|8
|36.0
|12.4
|4.4
|6.5
|1.5
|0.2
|211
|195
|Casey Morsell
|NC St.
|11
|32.3
|11.5
|2.8
|1.7
|1.0
|0.5
|212
|216
|Tolu Smith
|Mississippi St.
|8
|28.4
|15.2
|8.4
|1.3
|0.6
|0.4
|213
|208
|Emanuel Miller
|TCU
|9
|32.5
|15.9
|5.9
|2.7
|1.1
|0.4
|214
|175
|Isaac McKneely
|Virginia
|10
|32.2
|12.5
|3.0
|1.7
|0.6
|0.2
|215
|130
|Jamal Mashburn Jr.
|New Mexico
|11
|29.7
|14.4
|2.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.1
|216
|259
|Duke Brennan
|Grand Canyon
|12
|23.0
|7.1
|6.8
|0.5
|0.7
|0.7
|217
|211
|Vladislav Goldin
|Florida Atlantic
|8
|24.7
|15.6
|6.8
|0.7
|0.5
|1.6
|218
|225
|Antavion Collum
|McNeese
|12
|24.6
|8.8
|4.6
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|219
|183
|Tyson Walker
|Michigan St.
|9
|32.8
|18.2
|2.9
|2.9
|1.8
|0.1
|220
|214
|Jordan Lathon
|Morehead St.
|14
|30.7
|15.4
|6.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|221
|233
|Rienk Mast
|Nebraska
|8
|29.9
|12.5
|7.6
|3.0
|0.4
|0.5
|222
|207
|Tyrece Radford
|Texas A&M
|9
|32.4
|16.0
|6.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.1
|223
|269
|Cameron Matthews
|Mississippi St.
|8
|28.8
|9.5
|6.9
|2.9
|2.0
|0.7
|224
|201
|Alejandro Vasquez
|UAB
|12
|22.8
|11.3
|3.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.2
|225
|198
|Kevin Overton
|Drake
|10
|30.1
|11.4
|3.3
|1.1
|0.6
|0.2
|226
|222
|Alijah Martin
|Florida Atlantic
|8
|30.5
|13.3
|5.9
|1.6
|1.7
|0.3
|227
|228
|Brice Williams
|Nebraska
|8
|29.6
|13.1
|5.5
|2.4
|1.1
|0.6
|228
|210
|Patrick Cartier
|Colorado St.
|10
|23.0
|10.5
|2.6
|1.9
|0.5
|0.2
|229
|248
|Bez Mbeng
|Yale
|13
|32.2
|11.3
|4.1
|4.2
|1.8
|0.4
|230
|252
|Shamir Bogues
|Vermont
|13
|27.7
|11.0
|5.3
|2.5
|1.9
|0.5
|231
|212
|Ali Ali
|Akron
|14
|33.2
|15.6
|4.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|232
|253
|A.J. Hoggard
|Michigan St.
|9
|28.6
|11.0
|3.1
|5.2
|1.5
|0.3
|233
|265
|Drew Thelwell
|Morehead St.
|14
|34.3
|10.0
|3.1
|6.2
|1.3
|0.2
|234
|204
|Efrem Johnson
|UAB
|12
|30.7
|10.9
|2.3
|1.7
|0.4
|0.2
|235
|236
|Ante Brzovic
|Charleston
|13
|22.7
|12.3
|6.2
|2.4
|0.4
|0.4
|236
|199
|DJ Richards Jr.
|McNeese
|12
|26.0
|11.4
|2.2
|0.6
|1.0
|0.1
|237
|243
|Juwan Gary
|Nebraska
|8
|27.1
|11.7
|6.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.8
|238
|292
|Andersson Garcia
|Texas A&M
|9
|28.6
|6.0
|9.4
|1.5
|1.3
|0.7
|239
|223
|Blake Lampman
|Oakland
|14
|34.9
|13.2
|3.2
|3.0
|1.2
|0.7
|240
|254
|Keegan Records
|Colgate
|14
|25.7
|10.9
|6.3
|1.2
|0.6
|1.2
|241
|231
|Malik Hall
|Michigan St.
|9
|28.4
|12.6
|5.6
|2.0
|0.5
|0.3
|242
|251
|Micah Peavy
|TCU
|9
|29.4
|11.1
|4.9
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|243
|247
|Jameer Nelson Jr.
|TCU
|9
|24.9
|11.3
|2.6
|3.3
|2.0
|0.4
|244
|242
|Matt Knowling
|Yale
|13
|28.0
|11.8
|5.0
|2.6
|0.4
|0.3
|245
|245
|A.J. Staton-McCray
|Samford
|13
|21.2
|11.7
|4.6
|1.2
|1.6
|0.5
|246
|196
|Josh Hubbard
|Mississippi St.
|8
|27.5
|17.1
|2.1
|1.7
|0.7
|0.1
|247
|270
|Rylan Jones
|Samford
|13
|25.8
|9.4
|3.0
|4.9
|1.5
|0.1
|248
|246
|Mason Falslev
|Utah St.
|8
|28.1
|11.4
|4.3
|2.4
|1.3
|0.2
|249
|226
|Ian Martinez
|Utah St.
|8
|30.7
|13.1
|3.7
|1.7
|0.9
|0.8
|250
|256
|Jermaine Marshall
|Samford
|13
|18.6
|10.8
|5.1
|1.4
|1.3
|0.3
|251
|240
|Ryan Langborg
|Northwestern
|9
|33.1
|12.2
|3.0
|2.6
|1.2
|0.2
|252
|238
|TJ Long
|Vermont
|13
|28.2
|12.2
|4.0
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|253
|234
|Kalil Thomas
|Morehead St.
|14
|31.7
|12.5
|4.4
|1.3
|0.7
|0.2
|254
|244
|Ben Burnham
|Charleston
|13
|22.1
|11.7
|4.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.4
|255
|267
|Kobe Rodgers
|Charleston
|13
|21.6
|9.6
|4.6
|2.1
|1.2
|0.2
|256
|217
|Keisei Tominaga
|Nebraska
|8
|26.0
|14.9
|2.3
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|257
|281
|Aboubacar Traore
|Long Beach St.
|15
|30.7
|12.0
|8.3
|4.5
|1.6
|1.4
|258
|239
|Jack Gohlke
|Oakland
|14
|31.1
|12.2
|4.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|259
|261
|Ryan Moffatt
|Colgate
|14
|29.6
|10.4
|4.4
|1.6
|0.9
|0.1
|260
|249
|Zeke Mayo
|South Dakota St.
|15
|35.8
|18.8
|5.8
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|261
|227
|John Poulakidas
|Yale
|13
|31.0
|13.1
|2.4
|1.9
|0.4
|0.4
|262
|275
|Ileri Ayo-Faleye
|Vermont
|13
|23.3
|7.8
|4.9
|1.0
|0.7
|1.5
|263
|263
|Jaden Akins
|Michigan St.
|9
|28.3
|10.2
|3.8
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|264
|264
|Chris Conway
|Oakland
|14
|26.4
|10.1
|4.1
|1.2
|0.5
|0.7
|265
|250
|Jaden Campbell
|Samford
|13
|22.6
|11.1
|3.3
|0.9
|0.9
|0.5
|266
|255
|Aaron Deloney
|Vermont
|13
|26.0
|10.9
|2.6
|3.0
|0.4
|0.0
|267
|229
|Reyne Smith
|Charleston
|13
|25.8
|12.8
|2.1
|1.7
|0.5
|0.1
|268
|278
|Lassina Traore
|Long Beach St.
|15
|30.5
|12.1
|10.4
|1.2
|0.9
|0.5
|269
|260
|Greg Tribble
|Akron
|14
|29.0
|10.5
|2.5
|2.2
|0.6
|0.3
|270
|273
|Robert Ford III
|Montana St.
|16
|33.9
|15.9
|7.6
|3.0
|2.9
|0.2
|271
|266
|Corey Washington
|Saint Peter's
|15
|28.6
|16.5
|6.6
|0.5
|1.2
|0.8
|272
|268
|Nick Boyd
|Florida Atlantic
|8
|24.2
|9.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.9
|0.0
|273
|258
|Marcus Tsohonis
|Long Beach St.
|15
|29.1
|17.8
|3.2
|2.9
|1.3
|0.2
|274
|274
|William Kyle III
|South Dakota St.
|15
|27.6
|13.1
|6.6
|1.6
|0.3
|1.6
|275
|262
|August Mahoney
|Yale
|13
|27.0
|10.3
|2.6
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|276
|272
|Bryce Harris
|Howard
|16
|31.6
|16.6
|7.6
|1.7
|1.1
|1.1
|277
|280
|Charlie Easley
|South Dakota St.
|15
|33.2
|12.0
|5.5
|2.3
|2.2
|0.2
|278
|284
|Stephan D. Swenson
|Stetson
|16
|33.2
|13.8
|4.7
|5.9
|1.6
|0.1
|279
|276
|Melvin Council Jr.
|Wagner
|16
|35.5
|14.6
|5.7
|3.4
|1.4
|0.6
|280
|287
|Latrell Reid
|Saint Peter's
|15
|32.8
|11.1
|4.5
|4.6
|0.9
|0.1
|281
|279
|Walyn Napper
|Longwood
|16
|32.7
|14.6
|4.0
|4.6
|1.6
|0.3
|282
|271
|Don McHenry
|W. Kentucky
|15
|27.5
|15.2
|3.3
|2.4
|1.0
|0.1
|283
|282
|Seth Towns
|Howard
|16
|32.3
|14.2
|6.6
|2.5
|1.0
|0.4
|284
|277
|Jadon Jones
|Long Beach St.
|15
|30.3
|12.2
|3.3
|1.7
|1.8
|1.0
|285
|257
|Jalen Blackmon
|Stetson
|16
|34.7
|21.5
|2.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|286
|291
|Brandon Newman
|W. Kentucky
|15
|26.2
|10.5
|5.4
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|287
|294
|Aubin Gateretse
|Stetson
|16
|24.2
|11.8
|7.6
|0.8
|0.4
|1.5
|288
|301
|Tyrone Marshall
|W. Kentucky
|15
|24.5
|8.4
|4.5
|2.1
|1.5
|1.0
|289
|283
|Luke Appel
|South Dakota St.
|15
|26.1
|11.7
|4.4
|1.6
|0.3
|0.1
|290
|290
|AJ George
|Long Beach St.
|15
|28.0
|10.5
|4.1
|1.4
|0.7
|0.5
|291
|297
|Johnathan Massie
|Longwood
|16
|25.4
|11.4
|5.3
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|292
|293
|Rodney Howard
|W. Kentucky
|15
|20.4
|10.0
|4.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|293
|302
|Antwan Burnett
|Grambling St.
|16
|32.8
|10.1
|6.1
|1.7
|0.8
|0.1
|294
|295
|Tra'Michael Moton
|Grambling St.
|16
|29.1
|11.8
|2.9
|2.6
|1.7
|0.1
|295
|296
|Michael Christmas
|Longwood
|16
|27.3
|11.5
|6.2
|0.9
|0.5
|0.2
|296
|286
|Brian Goracke
|Montana St.
|16
|30.2
|13.5
|4.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|297
|285
|Marcus Dockery
|Howard
|16
|33.8
|13.7
|3.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|298
|303
|Jourdan Smith
|Grambling St.
|16
|27.7
|9.7
|4.6
|1.1
|0.9
|1.1
|299
|304
|Javier Ezquerra
|Wagner
|16
|34.3
|7.1
|3.9
|4.3
|1.4
|0.0
|300
|300
|Michael Houge
|Saint Peter's
|15
|17.4
|8.5
|5.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|301
|289
|Brandon Walker
|Montana St.
|16
|19.6
|13.0
|3.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|302
|299
|Tahron Allen
|Wagner
|16
|28.0
|10.8
|5.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|303
|288
|Kintavious Dozier
|Grambling St.
|16
|26.7
|13.1
|2.9
|1.0
|1.1
|0.1
|304
|298
|Alec Oglesby
|Stetson
|16
|33.9
|10.9
|4.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3