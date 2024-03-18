College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Cheat Sheet: Player Rankings

Written by 
Jason Thornbury 
Updated on March 18, 2024 2:03PM EST

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.

Welcome to March Madness. Below are our fantasy player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:

PPG = 1 point
RPG = 1.5 points
APG = 1.5 points
SPG = 2 points
BPG = 2 points

Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:

Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will play only two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.

Now, if you think, for example, Northwestern is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Northwestern players in your personal rankings.

Now, if you think, for example, Northwestern is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Northwestern players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting point.

A few tips for using these rankings:

1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "PPG Rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.

2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.

3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Duke's Kyle Filipowski (No. 5 overall) just because he's listed 70-something spots down the order behind every 1-3 seed.

4. Important Note: This list is based off season stats and does not account for hot/cold play entering the Tournament. For example, NBA prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 31.8 points for Illinois in the Big Ten tournament.  Adjust players whose season stats you find misleading.

* = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, is uncertain as of this posting. For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, go here. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through or if the list below is missing someone. 

Here's to March Madness.

(Click column headings to sort.)

OVERALL RANKPPG RANKPLAYERTEAMSEEDMPGPPGRPGAPGSPGBPG
11Zach EdeyPurdue131.324.411.72.10.22.2
211Hunter Dickinson*Kansas432.318.010.82.20.91.4
38Baylor ScheiermanCreighton336.218.49.04.01.00.2
417Tristen NewtonUConn133.115.27.06.01.00.4
514Kyle FilipowskiDuke430.417.18.22.81.11.6
620Tyler Kolek*Marquette232.415.04.77.61.60.1
722Armando BacotNorth Carolina130.214.110.21.50.61.5
832Braden SmithPurdue133.812.55.87.31.60.2
918Johni BroomeAuburn424.716.28.42.10.92.3
1012Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton334.017.17.41.30.33.0
113RJ DavisNorth Carolina134.921.43.83.51.20.2
1210Trey AlexanderCreighton336.817.65.74.81.10.5
139Kevin McCullar Jr.*Kansas434.318.36.04.11.50.4
142Terrence Shannon Jr.Illinois334.023.04.12.10.90.9
155Mark SearsAlabama433.021.14.04.11.70.1
1627Jamal SheadHouston131.413.13.86.22.30.5
1731Oumar BalloArizona225.813.110.10.80.91.2
184Dalton KnechtTennessee229.921.14.71.80.70.7
1941Harrison IngramNorth Carolina132.712.19.02.21.40.4
2024Oso Ighodaro*Marquette232.214.06.92.91.01.2
217Caleb LoveArizona232.018.14.73.41.10.3
2242Tamin LipseyIowa St.231.112.34.74.92.80.1
2334Donovan ClinganUConn121.912.57.21.50.42.3
2440Reed SheppardKentucky329.112.84.34.52.50.7
2530RayJ DennisBaylor334.213.33.86.81.40.1
2626Keshon GilbertIowa St.230.913.84.54.31.90.1
2721Cam SpencerUConn132.914.54.53.61.40.2
2843Coleman HawkinsIllinois331.712.46.22.71.51.1
296Antonio ReevesKentucky331.320.04.21.70.70.3
3037Aaron EstradaAlabama430.313.45.34.51.60.2
3145Jonas AidooTennessee225.511.97.70.90.71.9
3216Marcus DomaskIllinois334.516.04.93.70.30.4
3346Zakai ZeiglerTennessee230.811.92.75.81.80.1
3467Tre MitchellKentucky330.310.67.02.70.71.0
3523Alex KarabanUConn131.513.95.01.40.90.8
3680J'Wan RobertsHouston126.69.46.81.91.30.9
3713Kameron JonesMarquette228.916.82.92.51.20.0
3819Robert DillinghamKentucky323.015.42.83.91.10.1
3933DaRon Holmes IIDayton732.320.48.42.60.82.1
4035Pelle LarssonArizona229.712.84.13.60.90.2
4151Keshad JohnsonArizona227.211.65.71.90.90.8
4253Grant NelsonAlabama425.812.05.71.70.61.6
4347KJ AdamsKansas433.412.44.53.11.20.6
4454Stephon CastleUConn126.810.84.52.90.90.6
4550Jalen BridgesBaylor331.511.95.71.41.10.6
4625Ja'Kobe WalterBaylor332.214.24.41.51.10.2
4749Mark MitchellDuke428.412.36.21.10.80.7
4897Josiah-Jordan JamesTennessee229.18.46.51.91.30.6
4928Jaedon LeDeeSan Diego St.532.721.18.41.41.20.5
5015LJ CryerHouston132.115.32.31.91.10.1
5136Jared McCainDuke431.013.44.91.81.10.0
5256Yves MissiBaylor323.411.15.80.40.61.6
5329Jeremy RoachDuke432.114.02.53.11.10.1
5448Jaylin WilliamsAuburn424.012.44.41.90.70.7
55106Dajuan Harris Jr.Kansas435.78.31.86.31.50.4
5638Lance JonesPurdue128.512.22.82.01.40.2
5739Emanuel SharpHouston127.812.23.70.91.50.0
5844PJ HallClemson629.618.86.71.50.81.6
5963Steven AshworthCreighton331.310.73.34.20.50.0
6078Kylan BoswellArizona227.49.82.43.61.40.1
6177Chad Baker-MazaraAuburn422.210.33.82.21.10.5
6273Tyrese ProctorDuke429.910.53.03.80.70.1
6384Anton WatsonGonzaga531.314.47.12.51.50.7
6476Quincy GuerrierIllinois324.610.06.30.30.30.3
6585Tre KingIowa St.223.49.15.20.81.10.2
6664Curtis JonesIowa St.226.910.52.91.91.40.1
6758David JoplinMarquette227.210.93.80.50.80.8
6886Tyrese SamuelFlorida726.914.07.51.81.21.1
6968Jayden NunnBaylor328.510.62.52.01.30.4
70119Adou ThieroKentucky322.07.55.21.10.71.1
7179Isaac JonesWashington St.731.815.47.41.50.51.0
7252Cormac RyanNorth Carolina130.011.22.81.30.70.4
73101Ryan NembhardGonzaga535.612.94.16.71.20.0
7489Stevie MitchellMarquette226.18.84.10.81.80.1
75104Robert JonesIowa St.222.48.04.21.01.10.9
7665Graham IkeGonzaga524.116.57.21.00.70.7
7770D.J. WagnerKentucky326.210.31.93.30.90.2
7869Tucker DeVriesDrake1035.421.86.83.61.60.3
79138Ty RodgersIllinois323.46.75.52.10.50.4
80152Ja'Vier FrancisHouston120.26.15.30.20.91.5
81109Elliot CadeauNorth Carolina124.47.62.24.20.90.1
8275Zyon PullinFlorida733.515.64.04.90.90.1
8366Rylan GriffenAlabama426.011.03.61.80.50.2
8455Milan MomcilovicIowa St.230.311.03.21.20.50.4
8572Dylan Disu*Texas725.415.85.01.61.21.0
8659Max AbmasTexas735.117.13.04.31.00.1
8757Walter Clayton Jr.Florida731.017.13.62.61.10.6
8899Johnny FurphyKansas423.58.84.70.90.90.3
89167Ian SchieffelinClemson626.99.69.52.30.60.5
9081Myles RiceWashington St.732.915.13.23.91.60.2
91117Mitchell SaxenSaint Mary's528.011.77.51.50.71.3
9283KJ SimpsonColorado1034.819.65.74.91.60.1
9361Fletcher LoyerPurdue127.210.42.11.80.80.0
94113N'Faly DanteOregon1130.416.28.81.51.71.9
95135Santiago VescoviTennessee225.96.73.72.61.10.0
96139Yaxel LendeborgUAB1230.113.910.72.10.72.1
9796Shahada WellsMcNeese1232.317.84.54.83.00.3
98126Darrion Williams*Texas Tech631.411.17.32.31.20.3
99107A. MarciulionisSaint Mary's533.212.43.35.21.50.2
100156Warren Washington*Texas Tech627.39.97.41.80.81.5
10160Langston Love*Baylor324.811.02.91.20.40.2
10271Pop IsaacsTexas Tech632.815.93.23.51.00.1
10382Tyon Grant-FosterGrand Canyon1233.119.86.01.71.71.4
104149Dillon MitchellTexas729.310.17.71.51.00.9
105168Hason WardIowa St.216.26.03.80.81.21.2
10694Latrell WrightsellAlabama423.89.03.11.41.20.0
10793Justin EdwardsKentucky321.68.73.50.90.90.2
108159Hassan DiarraUConn119.26.02.92.50.90.4
109124Steven CrowlWisconsin528.911.27.12.10.30.4
11074Joseph Girard IIIClemson632.715.73.32.80.70.1
111141Spencer JohnsonBYU627.610.36.03.31.00.1
112155K.J. LewisArizona218.76.33.22.01.10.3
11391Meechie JohnsonSouth Carolina628.913.84.12.90.90.1
114120Mason GillisPurdue121.07.13.91.70.30.0
115134Collin Murray-BoylesSouth Carolina622.810.65.91.81.11.0
116205Dylan CardwellAuburn414.65.43.71.20.61.6
117133Reece BeekmanVirginia1032.714.33.76.32.10.5
118137Nick PringleAlabama417.96.95.00.60.30.7
119108Isaiah StevensColorado St.1034.616.53.17.01.20.2
120115Nate SantosDayton733.512.06.41.50.70.2
12162AJ StorrWisconsin528.816.93.90.90.60.1
122112Joe ToussaintTexas Tech633.212.12.64.31.40.0
123122Kenan BlackshearNevada1030.515.14.94.91.40.5
124146Tre DonaldsonAuburn419.06.82.33.20.90.0
125131Tyler WahlWisconsin528.210.85.41.81.10.5
126125Tyrese HunterTexas731.711.12.74.21.40.3
127173JT ToppinNew Mexico1126.312.59.00.61.11.9
128178Chucky HepburnWisconsin533.29.33.43.92.10.1
129158Ta'Lon CooperSouth Carolina633.79.84.34.20.70.2
130181Nique CliffordColorado St.1030.312.27.52.91.50.9
13192B.J. MackSouth Carolina624.913.64.81.30.30.5
13287Nolan HickmanGonzaga535.513.92.32.81.00.4
133180Eric GainesUAB1233.712.23.95.52.40.6
134190Christian ShumateMcNeese1229.211.99.50.90.91.4
135153Trey Kaufman-RennPurdue116.76.14.00.90.30.3
136154Chase RossMarquette222.06.33.10.71.20.4
137114Jaelen HouseNew Mexico1129.416.13.63.52.30.2
138188Dallin HallBYU629.19.03.65.00.90.0
139100Terrence EdwardsJames Madison1230.217.44.43.50.90.3
140148T.J. BickerstaffJames Madison1223.313.48.51.71.10.4
141127Fousseyni TraoreBYU618.210.95.31.40.60.8
14288Aidan MahaneySaint Mary's533.013.92.62.50.80.1
143102Tyson DegenhartBoise St.1033.217.06.21.51.10.3
144121Jimmy Clark IIIDuquesne1131.115.13.43.82.40.3
145150Alex DucasSaint Mary's528.010.15.72.00.70.2
146145Jaden BradleyArizona219.76.52.22.00.90.0
147241Joseph TuglerHouston116.03.84.10.30.91.1
14898Denver JonesAuburn421.88.92.01.40.70.1
149132Donovan DentNew Mexico1131.214.32.55.61.60.7
150192Ben GreggGonzaga523.38.95.71.21.30.7
151118Jermaine CouisnardOregon1132.815.44.53.31.60.1
152116Tristan da SilvaColorado1033.815.85.22.41.10.6
153177Enrique FreemanAkron1432.418.612.91.60.81.8
154161Gabe McGlothanGrand Canyon1232.813.07.31.21.30.9
155151Andrej JakimovskiWashington St.733.510.05.51.40.60.4
156123Will RichardFlorida729.511.34.01.31.00.5
157213Alex CondonFlorida720.17.76.31.10.41.2
158111Jaylen WellsWashington St.728.612.24.51.20.50.2
159206Enoch CheeksDayton730.68.04.92.01.20.6
16090Jaxson RobinsonBYU626.213.82.51.30.80.4
161110Chase HunterClemson632.512.32.42.90.60.3
162140Riley MinixMorehead St.1433.720.89.82.21.31.0
163166Micah ParrishSan Diego St.527.89.64.11.81.10.5
164160O'Mar StanleyBoise St.1026.213.06.41.50.71.2
165220Mylik WilsonHouston115.54.33.40.80.90.4
166200Darnell BrodieDrake1025.211.37.91.90.60.5
167163Noah WatermanBYU624.49.75.50.70.40.6
168184Nick DavidsonNevada1028.812.17.31.40.70.7
169179Lamont ButlerSan Diego St.527.59.22.62.91.50.2
170187Great OsoborUtah St.833.818.09.22.91.31.5
171103DJ HorneNC St.1132.316.93.22.11.40.1
172105Dae Dae GrantDuquesne1132.816.73.42.51.00.1
173169Justin HarmonIllinois319.66.12.91.10.40.1
174128Chance McMillianTexas Tech627.810.94.01.20.80.2
175164Joel ScottColorado St.1028.012.96.01.40.80.9
176224Nelly Junior JosephNew Mexico1126.18.88.11.01.11.4
177191J'Vonne HadleyColorado1034.011.96.12.31.10.3
178237Ryan DunnVirginia1027.58.27.00.81.32.3
179186Luke GoodeIllinois320.05.83.60.60.30.1
180194Javon BennettDayton729.28.72.23.41.20.1
181143Damian DunnHouston117.46.32.30.40.80.1
182171Kobe ElvisDayton728.59.52.53.60.60.0
183129Koby BreaDayton728.510.93.81.10.50.3
184182Noah FreidelJames Madison1230.212.15.41.70.80.8
185142Ray HarrisonGrand Canyon1232.813.72.93.90.80.3
18695Jarod LucasNevada1032.517.82.81.50.80.0
187147Reese WatersSan Diego St.526.310.13.71.20.60.2
188215Eddie LampkinColorado1027.410.27.12.10.30.1
189219Danny WolfYale1330.814.39.82.31.01.4
190230Jae'Lyn WithersNorth Carolina112.13.93.40.50.40.5
191176DJ Burns Jr.NC St.1124.312.44.02.80.50.6
192193Mason MillerCreighton321.65.73.40.40.20.1
193202Trey TownsendOakland1436.016.97.83.11.30.3
194144Chibuzo AgboBoise St.1031.113.65.10.80.60.4
195203Seth TrimbleNorth Carolina117.35.22.20.90.40.2
196185Johnell DavisFlorida Atlantic832.118.26.33.01.40.2
197218Brooks BarnhizerNorthwestern936.514.67.52.71.80.8
198157Jackson ShelstadOregon1132.413.12.82.80.60.2
199162Max KlesmitWisconsin528.79.72.11.90.80.1
200165Boo BuieNorthwestern936.619.23.45.11.30.1
201189Jayden TaylorNC St.1128.311.93.81.41.20.5
202174Max RiceBoise St.1031.912.53.81.80.90.0
203170Cody WilliamsColorado1029.112.63.31.70.70.6
204172Wade TaylorTexas A&M932.718.93.44.01.90.0
205136Atin WrightDrake1030.613.92.32.01.10.1
206197Javohn GarciaMcNeese1227.111.43.31.71.40.4
207232Braeden SmithColgate1430.312.55.55.81.90.1
208209Achor AchorSamford1322.415.86.11.50.81.8
209221Javian DavisUAB1226.69.05.71.10.80.4
210235Darius Brown IIUtah St.836.012.44.46.51.50.2
211195Casey MorsellNC St.1132.311.52.81.71.00.5
212216Tolu SmithMississippi St.828.415.28.41.30.60.4
213208Emanuel MillerTCU932.515.95.92.71.10.4
214175Isaac McKneelyVirginia1032.212.53.01.70.60.2
215130Jamal Mashburn Jr.New Mexico1129.714.42.21.50.40.1
216259Duke BrennanGrand Canyon1223.07.16.80.50.70.7
217211Vladislav GoldinFlorida Atlantic824.715.66.80.70.51.6
218225Antavion CollumMcNeese1224.68.84.61.60.90.3
219183Tyson WalkerMichigan St.932.818.22.92.91.80.1
220214Jordan LathonMorehead St.1430.715.46.02.31.00.3
221233Rienk MastNebraska829.912.57.63.00.40.5
222207Tyrece RadfordTexas A&M932.416.06.12.40.60.1
223269Cameron MatthewsMississippi St.828.89.56.92.92.00.7
224201Alejandro VasquezUAB1222.811.33.51.10.50.2
225198Kevin OvertonDrake1030.111.43.31.10.60.2
226222Alijah MartinFlorida Atlantic830.513.35.91.61.70.3
227228Brice WilliamsNebraska829.613.15.52.41.10.6
228210Patrick CartierColorado St.1023.010.52.61.90.50.2
229248Bez MbengYale1332.211.34.14.21.80.4
230252Shamir BoguesVermont1327.711.05.32.51.90.5
231212Ali AliAkron1433.215.64.12.80.50.2
232253A.J. HoggardMichigan St.928.611.03.15.21.50.3
233265Drew ThelwellMorehead St.1434.310.03.16.21.30.2
234204Efrem JohnsonUAB1230.710.92.31.70.40.2
235236Ante BrzovicCharleston1322.712.36.22.40.40.4
236199DJ Richards Jr.McNeese1226.011.42.20.61.00.1
237243Juwan GaryNebraska827.111.76.21.21.00.8
238292Andersson GarciaTexas A&M928.66.09.41.51.30.7
239223Blake LampmanOakland1434.913.23.23.01.20.7
240254Keegan RecordsColgate1425.710.96.31.20.61.2
241231Malik HallMichigan St.928.412.65.62.00.50.3
242251Micah PeavyTCU929.411.14.92.71.30.2
243247Jameer Nelson Jr.TCU924.911.32.63.32.00.4
244242Matt KnowlingYale1328.011.85.02.60.40.3
245245A.J. Staton-McCraySamford1321.211.74.61.21.60.5
246196Josh HubbardMississippi St.827.517.12.11.70.70.1
247270Rylan JonesSamford1325.89.43.04.91.50.1
248246Mason FalslevUtah St.828.111.44.32.41.30.2
249226Ian MartinezUtah St.830.713.13.71.70.90.8
250256Jermaine MarshallSamford1318.610.85.11.41.30.3
251240Ryan LangborgNorthwestern933.112.23.02.61.20.2
252238TJ LongVermont1328.212.24.01.41.00.4
253234Kalil ThomasMorehead St.1431.712.54.41.30.70.2
254244Ben BurnhamCharleston1322.111.74.60.90.90.4
255267Kobe RodgersCharleston1321.69.64.62.11.20.2
256217Keisei TominagaNebraska826.014.92.31.40.90.0
257281Aboubacar TraoreLong Beach St.1530.712.08.34.51.61.4
258239Jack GohlkeOakland1431.112.24.11.10.70.1
259261Ryan MoffattColgate1429.610.44.41.60.90.1
260249Zeke MayoSouth Dakota St.1535.818.85.83.51.10.2
261227John PoulakidasYale1331.013.12.41.90.40.4
262275Ileri Ayo-FaleyeVermont1323.37.84.91.00.71.5
263263Jaden AkinsMichigan St.928.310.23.81.21.20.4
264264Chris ConwayOakland1426.410.14.11.20.50.7
265250Jaden CampbellSamford1322.611.13.30.90.90.5
266255Aaron DeloneyVermont1326.010.92.63.00.40.0
267229Reyne SmithCharleston1325.812.82.11.70.50.1
268278Lassina TraoreLong Beach St.1530.512.110.41.20.90.5
269260Greg TribbleAkron1429.010.52.52.20.60.3
270273Robert Ford IIIMontana St.1633.915.97.63.02.90.2
271266Corey WashingtonSaint Peter's1528.616.56.60.51.20.8
272268Nick BoydFlorida Atlantic824.29.52.81.80.90.0
273258Marcus TsohonisLong Beach St.1529.117.83.22.91.30.2
274274William Kyle IIISouth Dakota St.1527.613.16.61.60.31.6
275262August MahoneyYale1327.010.32.61.40.60.1
276272Bryce HarrisHoward1631.616.67.61.71.11.1
277280Charlie EasleySouth Dakota St.1533.212.05.52.32.20.2
278284Stephan D. SwensonStetson1633.213.84.75.91.60.1
279276Melvin Council Jr.Wagner1635.514.65.73.41.40.6
280287Latrell ReidSaint Peter's1532.811.14.54.60.90.1
281279Walyn NapperLongwood1632.714.64.04.61.60.3
282271Don McHenryW. Kentucky1527.515.23.32.41.00.1
283282Seth TownsHoward1632.314.26.62.51.00.4
284277Jadon JonesLong Beach St.1530.312.23.31.71.81.0
285257Jalen BlackmonStetson1634.721.52.71.80.80.1
286291Brandon NewmanW. Kentucky1526.210.55.41.61.30.3
287294Aubin GateretseStetson1624.211.87.60.80.41.5
288301Tyrone MarshallW. Kentucky1524.58.44.52.11.51.0
289283Luke AppelSouth Dakota St.1526.111.74.41.60.30.1
290290AJ GeorgeLong Beach St.1528.010.54.11.40.70.5
291297Johnathan MassieLongwood1625.411.45.31.81.20.4
292293Rodney HowardW. Kentucky1520.410.04.80.80.30.5
293302Antwan BurnettGrambling St.1632.810.16.11.70.80.1
294295Tra'Michael MotonGrambling St.1629.111.82.92.61.70.1
295296Michael ChristmasLongwood1627.311.56.20.90.50.2
296286Brian GorackeMontana St.1630.213.54.30.90.60.5
297285Marcus DockeryHoward1633.813.73.31.80.90.1
298303Jourdan SmithGrambling St.1627.79.74.61.10.91.1
299304Javier EzquerraWagner1634.37.13.94.31.40.0
300300Michael HougeSaint Peter's1517.48.55.30.00.30.6
301289Brandon WalkerMontana St.1619.613.03.91.10.40.2
302299Tahron AllenWagner1628.010.85.11.00.60.2
303288Kintavious DozierGrambling St.1626.713.12.91.01.10.1
304298Alec OglesbyStetson1633.910.94.51.30.60.3

