Impact College Basketball Transfers: Top-150 Rankings

Top-150 Impact College Basketball Transfers
The college basketball transfer portal had another record-setting year, as the NCAA continues to embrace full-on free agency each offseason. Below is a ranking of the top-150 transfer players based on their expected impact on "Power 5" teams.
Note: These rankings are at the discretion of the article author and may not coincide directly with the RotoWire.com college basketball rankings and projections.
- Saint Thomas - Northern Colorado/USC 19.7 points/9.8 rebounds/4.2 assists
- BJ Freeman - Milwaukee/Arizona State 21.1/6.6/4.1
- Noah Reynolds - Green Bay/TCU 20/3.7/4.5
- Trey Townsend - Oakland /Arizona 17.3/8.1/3.1
- JP Pegues - Furman/Auburn 18.4/4.3/4.8
- Great Osobor - Utah State/Washington 17/9.9/2.8
- Frankie Fidler - Omaha/Michigan State 20.1/6.3/4
- Vladislav Goldin - Florida Atlantic/Michigan 15.7/6.9
- Jyare Davis - Delaware/Syracuse 17.1/7.5/2.4
- Kadary Richmond - Seton Hall/St. John's 15.7/8/5.1
- Frank Mitchell - Canisius/Minnesota 12.1/11.6/5
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie - Belmont/Maryland 19.2/3.8/4.2/2.2
- Tyson Acuff - Eastern Michigan/Rutgers 21.7/3.6/2.8
- Johnell Davis - Florida Atlantic/Arkansas 18.2/6.3/2.9
- Jacob Crews - UT-Martin/Missouri 19.1/8.2
- Norchad Omier - Miami,Fla./Baylor 17/10
- Trazarien White - UNC-Wilmington/TCU 19.8/6.8
- Keyshawn Hall - George Mason/Central Florida 16.6/8.1
- Basheer Jihad - Ball State/Arizona State 18.6/8
- Tucker DeVries - Drake/West Virginia 21.6/6.7/3.7
- Zeke Mayo - San Diego State/Kansas 18.8/5.2/3.5
- Arthur Kaluma - Illinois/Kansas State 14.4/7.2
- Oumar Ballo - Arizona/Indiana 12.9/10.1
- Ques Glover - Kansas State/Ohio State 14.7/2.5/2.1
- Josh Cohen - Massachusetts/USC 15.9/6.8
- Marcus Foster - Furman/Xavier 17/7.5
- Malik Mack - Harvard/Georgetown 17.2/4/4.8
- Matt Cross - Massachusetts/SMU 15.3/8.3/3
- Aboubacar Traore - Long Beach State/Louisville 12/8.4/4.5/1.5/1.4
- Cade Tyson - Belmont/North Carolina 16.2/5.9
- Marcus Hill - Bowling Green/NC State 20.5/5/2.6
- Dion Brown - Maryland-Baltimore County/Boston College 19/7.6/2.6
- Danny Wolf - Yale/Michigan 14.1/9.7/2.4
- Ra'Heim Moss - Toledo/Oregon 15.5/5.4/3
- Ryan Conwell - Indiana State/Xavier 16.6/5.8/2.5
- Mikeal Brown-Jones - UNC-Greensboro/Mississippi 18.9/7.5
- Sean Pedulla - Virginia Tech/Mississippi 16.4/4.3/4.6
- Igor Milicic, Jr. - North Florida/Tennessee 19.7/4.8
- Marques Warrick - Northern Kentucky/Missouri 19.9
- Javon Small - Oklahoma State/West Virginia 15.1/4.7/4.1
- Jordan Ivy-Curry - UT-San Antonio/Central Florida
- Anthony Dell'Orso - Campbell/Arizona 19.5/6.3
- Dug McDaniel - Michigan/Kansas State 16.7/3.7/4.7
- Khalil Brantley - LaSalle/Oklahoma 15/5.3/4.2
- Bryce Pope - UC-San Diego/USC 18.3/3.9
- Lassina Traore - Long Beach State/Xavier 11.9/10.3
- Deivon Smith - Utah/St. John's 13.3/6.3/7.1
- Terrence Edwards, Jr. - James Madison/Louisville 17.2/4.4/3.4
- Brandon Johnson - East Carolina/Miami,Fla. 14/8.6
- TreVon Spillers - Appalachian State/Wake Forest 12.8/8.7
- Hysier Miller - Temple/Virginia 15.9/3.6/4
- Dontrez Styles - Georgetown/NC State 12.8/5.2
- BJ Omot - North Dakota/California 16.7/4.2
- Wooga Poplar - Miami,Fla./Villanova 13.1/4.8/2.1
- Jacob Meyer - Coastal Carolina/DePaul 15.7/5.1/2.6
- Rashaun Agee - Bowling Green/USC 13.3/9.9
- Roddy Gayle, Jr. - Ohio State/Michigan 13.5/4.6/3.1
- Achor Achor - Samford/Kansas State 16.1/6.1
- Alston Mason - Missouri State/Arizona State 17.5/3/3.6
- Vasean Allette - Old Dominion/TCU 17.4/5.7/3.1
- JT Toppin - New Mexico/Texas Tech 12.4/9.1
- AJ Storr - Wisconsin/Kansas 16.8/3.9
- Dre Davis - Virginia Tech/Mississippi 16.4/4.3/4.6
- Tony Perkins - Iowa/Missouri 14/4.4/4.6
- Dakota Leffew - Mt. St. Mary's/Georgia 17.6/4.3/3.1
- Jason Edwards - North Texas/Vanderbilt 19.1
- Clark Slajchert - Penn/USC 18
- Jonathan Beagle - Albany/Xavier 12.5/9.5
- Jaquan Carlos - Hofstra/Syracuse 104/4.4/6.3
- Jalen Blackmon - Stetson/Miami,Fla. 21.3/2.9
- Mike James - Louisville/NC State 12.6/5
- Sion James - Tulane/Duke 14/5.4/2.7
- Chisom Okpara - Harvard/Stanford 12.5/5.2
- Desmond Claude - Xavier/USC 16.6/4.2/3.2
- Tyree Ihenacho - North Dakota/Washington 14.5/5/3.9
- Pop Isaacs - Texas Tech/Creighton 15.8/3.2/3.5
- Wesley Cardet, Jr. - Chicago State/Providence 18.7
- Jordan Sears - UT-Martin/LSU 21.6/4.6/4.5
- Grant Huffman - Davidson/Vanderbilt 12.8/5.1/5.3
- Tramon Mark - Texas/Arkansas 16.2/4.3
- Jordan Pope - Oregon State/Texas 17.6
- Jason Edwards - North Texas/vanderbilt 19.1
- Darlinstone Dubar - Hofstra/Tennessee 17.8
- Rytis Petraitis - Air Force/California 15.7/6.3/3.7
- Frankie Collins - Arizona State/TCU 13.8/4.4/3.2/2.6
- Arturo Dean - Florida International/Oklahoma State 13.1/5.4/4
- William Kyle - South Dakota State/UCLA 13.1/6.6
- Tyler Perkins - Penn/Villanova 13.7/5.3
- Chaunce Jenkins - Old Dominion/Seton Hall 15.9/3.8/2.7
- Damian Dunn - Houston/Pittsburgh 6.4
- Kevin Miller - Wake Forest/SMU 15.6/2.8/3.5
- Yohan Traore - UC-Santa Barbara/SMU 14.5/5.1
- Javian McCollum - Oklahoma/Georgia Tech 13.3/3.4 assists
- Brandon Angel - Stanford/Oregon 13/4.7
- Kobe Johnson- Louisville/UCLA 13.2/3.1/3
- Chibuzo Agbo - Boise State/USC 13.7/5.1
- Jordan Derkack - Merrimack/Rutgers 17.6/3.9/2.1
- Jalen Leach - Fairfield/Northwestern 16.2
- Elijah Hawkins - Minnesota/Texas Tech 9.5/3.6/7.5
- Jeremy Roach - Duke/Baylor 14/3.3 assists
- D.J. Wagner - Kentucky/Arkansas 9.9/3.3 assists
- Amari Williams - Drexel/Kentucky 12.2/7.8
- Jayson Kent - Indiana State/Texas 13.5/8.1
- Alijah Martin - Florida Atlantic/Florida 13.1/5
- Jonas Aidoo - Tennessee/Arkansas 11.4/7.3
- Zhuric Phelps - SMU/Texas A&M 14.8/4.1/2.7
- Duke Miles - High Point/Oklahoma 17.5
- Chris Youngblood - South Florida/Alabama 15.3
- Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers/Alabama 10.4/8/3/2.9 blocks
- Andrew Carr - Wake Forest/Kentucky 13.5/6.8
- Kerr Kriisa - West Virginia/Kentucky 11/4.7 assists
- Miles Kelly - Georgia Tech/Auburn 13.9/5.5
- Chris Manon - Cornell/Vanderbilt 12.5/4/3
- Coleman Hawkins - Illinois/Kansas State 12.1/6.1/2.7
- Tre White - Louisville/Illinois 12.3/5.9
- David Skogman - Davidson/DePaul 13.3/4.9
- Dante Maddox, Jr. - Toledo/Xavier 15.6/4.3/2.8
- Viktor Lakhin - Cincinnati/Clemson 9.2/6
- Maliq Brown - Syracuse/Duke 9.5/7.2
- Aidan Mahaney - St. Mary's/Connecticut 13.9
- Max Shulga - VCU/Villanova 14.4
- Isaiah Rivera - Illinois-Chicago/DePaul 15.4
- Aaron Scott - North Texas/St. John's 11.5/5.6
- Lu'Cye Patterson - Charlotte/Minnesota 14.6/3.4/2.5
- Andrew Morgan - North Dakota State/Nebraska 12.9/5
- Dominick Harris - Loyola-Marymount/UCLA 14.3/3.3
- Camren Hunter - Central Arkansas/Wisconsin 16.9
- Myles Rice - Washington State/Indiana 14.1/3.1/3.8
- Ben Humrichous - Evansville/Illinois 14.7/4.7
- Aaron Bradshaw - South Carolina/Ohio State 14.1/4.1/2.9
- Selton Miguel - South Florida/Maryland 14.7
- Tyler Bilodeau - Oregon State/UCLA 14.3
- Xavier Amos - Northern Illinois/Wisconsin 13.8
- Matt Allocco - Princeton/Notre Dame 12.7/3.3
- Jake Heidbreder - Air Force/Clemson 15.1
- Ben Burnham - Charleston/Virginia Tech 11.9/4.5
- Jhamir Brickus - LaSalle/Villanova 13.9
- Ezra Ausar - East Carolina/Utah 11.4/4.7
- Joshua Jefferson - St. Mary's/Iowa State 10.2/6.5/2.3
- Connor Hickman - Bradley/Cincinnati 14.5/3.4/2.9
- Jaxson Robinson - BYU/Kentucky 14.2
- Cam Carter - LSU/Kansas State 14.6/5/2.6
- Felix Okpara - Ohio State/Tennessee 6.6/6.4
- Kanye Clary - Penn State/Mississippi State 16.7
- A.J. Hoggard - Michigan State/Vanderbilt 10.7/3.1/5.2
- Tyrin Lawrence - Vanderbilt/Georgia 13.8
- Houston Mallette - Pepperdine/Alabama 14.7/3.2
- Jamarii Thomas - Norfolk State/South Carolina 16.9
- Sam Alexis - Chattanooga/Florida 10.8/9.1
- Davon Barnes - Sam Houston State/Mississippi 13.5
