Impact College Basketball Transfers: Top-150 Rankings

Chris Drumright
Published on August 27, 2024

Top-150 Impact College Basketball Transfers

The college basketball transfer portal had another record-setting year, as the NCAA continues to embrace full-on free agency each offseason. Below is a ranking of the top-150 transfer players based on their expected impact on "Power 5" teams.

Note: These rankings are at the discretion of the article author and may not coincide directly with the RotoWire.com college basketball rankings and projections.

  1. Saint Thomas - Northern Colorado/USC   19.7 points/9.8 rebounds/4.2 assists
  2. BJ Freeman - Milwaukee/Arizona State   21.1/6.6/4.1
  3. Noah Reynolds - Green Bay/TCU   20/3.7/4.5
  4. Trey Townsend - Oakland /Arizona   17.3/8.1/3.1
  5. JP Pegues - Furman/Auburn   18.4/4.3/4.8
  6. Great Osobor - Utah State/Washington   17/9.9/2.8
  7. Frankie Fidler - Omaha/Michigan State   20.1/6.3/4
  8. Vladislav Goldin - Florida Atlantic/Michigan   15.7/6.9
  9. Jyare Davis - Delaware/Syracuse   17.1/7.5/2.4
  10. Kadary Richmond - Seton Hall/St. John's   15.7/8/5.1
  11. Frank Mitchell - Canisius/Minnesota   12.1/11.6/5
  12. Ja'Kobi Gillespie - Belmont/Maryland   19.2/3.8/4.2/2.2
  13. Tyson Acuff - Eastern Michigan/Rutgers   21.7/3.6/2.8
  14. Johnell Davis - Florida Atlantic/Arkansas   18.2/6.3/2.9
  15. Jacob Crews - UT-Martin/Missouri   19.1/8.2
  16. Norchad Omier - Miami,Fla./Baylor   17/10
  17. Trazarien White - UNC-Wilmington/TCU   19.8/6.8
  18. Keyshawn Hall - George Mason/Central Florida   16.6/8.1
  19. Basheer Jihad - Ball State/Arizona State   18.6/8
  20. Tucker DeVries - Drake/West Virginia   21.6/6.7/3.7
  21. Zeke Mayo - San Diego State/Kansas   18.8/5.2/3.5
  22. Arthur Kaluma - Illinois/Kansas State   14.4/7.2
  23. Oumar Ballo - Arizona/Indiana   12.9/10.1
  24. Ques Glover - Kansas State/Ohio State   14.7/2.5/2.1
  25. Josh Cohen - Massachusetts/USC   15.9/6.8
  26. Marcus Foster - Furman/Xavier   17/7.5
  27. Malik Mack - Harvard/Georgetown   17.2/4/4.8
  28. Matt Cross - Massachusetts/SMU   15.3/8.3/3
  29. Aboubacar Traore - Long Beach State/Louisville   12/8.4/4.5/1.5/1.4
  30. Cade Tyson - Belmont/North Carolina   16.2/5.9
  31. Marcus Hill - Bowling Green/NC State   20.5/5/2.6
  32. Dion Brown - Maryland-Baltimore County/Boston College   19/7.6/2.6
  33. Danny Wolf - Yale/Michigan   14.1/9.7/2.4
  34. Ra'Heim Moss - Toledo/Oregon   15.5/5.4/3
  35. Ryan Conwell - Indiana State/Xavier   16.6/5.8/2.5
  36. Mikeal Brown-Jones - UNC-Greensboro/Mississippi   18.9/7.5
  37. Sean Pedulla - Virginia Tech/Mississippi    16.4/4.3/4.6
  38. Igor Milicic, Jr. - North Florida/Tennessee   19.7/4.8
  39. Marques Warrick - Northern Kentucky/Missouri   19.9
  40. Javon Small - Oklahoma State/West Virginia   15.1/4.7/4.1
  41. Jordan Ivy-Curry - UT-San Antonio/Central Florida
  42. Anthony Dell'Orso - Campbell/Arizona   19.5/6.3
  43. Dug McDaniel - Michigan/Kansas State   16.7/3.7/4.7
  44. Khalil Brantley - LaSalle/Oklahoma   15/5.3/4.2
  45. Bryce Pope - UC-San Diego/USC   18.3/3.9
  46. Lassina Traore - Long Beach State/Xavier   11.9/10.3
  47. Deivon Smith - Utah/St. John's   13.3/6.3/7.1
  48. Terrence Edwards, Jr. - James Madison/Louisville   17.2/4.4/3.4
  49. Brandon Johnson - East Carolina/Miami,Fla.   14/8.6
  50. TreVon Spillers - Appalachian State/Wake Forest   12.8/8.7
  51. Hysier Miller - Temple/Virginia   15.9/3.6/4
  52. Dontrez Styles - Georgetown/NC State   12.8/5.2
  53. BJ Omot - North Dakota/California   16.7/4.2
  54. Wooga Poplar - Miami,Fla./Villanova   13.1/4.8/2.1
  55. Jacob Meyer - Coastal Carolina/DePaul   15.7/5.1/2.6
  56. Rashaun Agee - Bowling Green/USC   13.3/9.9
  57. Roddy Gayle, Jr. - Ohio State/Michigan   13.5/4.6/3.1
  58. Achor Achor - Samford/Kansas State   16.1/6.1
  59. Alston Mason - Missouri State/Arizona State   17.5/3/3.6
  60. Vasean Allette - Old Dominion/TCU   17.4/5.7/3.1
  61. JT Toppin - New Mexico/Texas Tech   12.4/9.1
  62. AJ Storr - Wisconsin/Kansas   16.8/3.9
  63. Dre Davis - Virginia Tech/Mississippi   16.4/4.3/4.6
  64. Tony Perkins - Iowa/Missouri   14/4.4/4.6
  65. Dakota Leffew - Mt. St. Mary's/Georgia   17.6/4.3/3.1
  66. Jason Edwards - North Texas/Vanderbilt   19.1
  67. Clark Slajchert - Penn/USC   18
  68. Jonathan Beagle - Albany/Xavier   12.5/9.5
  69. Jaquan Carlos - Hofstra/Syracuse   104/4.4/6.3
  70. Jalen Blackmon - Stetson/Miami,Fla.  21.3/2.9
  71. Mike James - Louisville/NC State  12.6/5
  72. Sion James - Tulane/Duke   14/5.4/2.7
  73. Chisom Okpara - Harvard/Stanford   12.5/5.2
  74. Desmond Claude - Xavier/USC   16.6/4.2/3.2
  75. Tyree Ihenacho - North Dakota/Washington   14.5/5/3.9
  76. Pop Isaacs - Texas Tech/Creighton   15.8/3.2/3.5
  77. Wesley Cardet, Jr. - Chicago State/Providence   18.7
  78. Jordan Sears - UT-Martin/LSU   21.6/4.6/4.5
  79. Grant Huffman - Davidson/Vanderbilt   12.8/5.1/5.3
  80. Tramon Mark - Texas/Arkansas   16.2/4.3
  81. Jordan Pope - Oregon State/Texas   17.6
  82. Jason Edwards - North Texas/vanderbilt   19.1
  83. Darlinstone Dubar - Hofstra/Tennessee   17.8
  84. Rytis Petraitis - Air Force/California   15.7/6.3/3.7
  85. Frankie Collins - Arizona State/TCU   13.8/4.4/3.2/2.6
  86. Arturo Dean - Florida International/Oklahoma State   13.1/5.4/4
  87. William Kyle - South Dakota State/UCLA   13.1/6.6
  88. Tyler Perkins - Penn/Villanova   13.7/5.3
  89. Chaunce Jenkins - Old Dominion/Seton Hall   15.9/3.8/2.7
  90. Damian Dunn - Houston/Pittsburgh   6.4
  91. Kevin Miller - Wake Forest/SMU   15.6/2.8/3.5
  92. Yohan Traore - UC-Santa Barbara/SMU   14.5/5.1
  93. Javian McCollum - Oklahoma/Georgia Tech   13.3/3.4 assists
  94. Brandon Angel - Stanford/Oregon   13/4.7
  95. Kobe Johnson- Louisville/UCLA   13.2/3.1/3
  96. Chibuzo Agbo - Boise State/USC   13.7/5.1
  97. Jordan Derkack - Merrimack/Rutgers   17.6/3.9/2.1
  98. Jalen Leach - Fairfield/Northwestern   16.2
  99. Elijah Hawkins - Minnesota/Texas Tech   9.5/3.6/7.5
  100. Jeremy Roach - Duke/Baylor   14/3.3 assists
  101. D.J. Wagner - Kentucky/Arkansas   9.9/3.3 assists
  102. Amari Williams - Drexel/Kentucky   12.2/7.8
  103. Jayson Kent - Indiana State/Texas   13.5/8.1
  104. Alijah Martin - Florida Atlantic/Florida   13.1/5
  105. Jonas Aidoo - Tennessee/Arkansas   11.4/7.3
  106. Zhuric Phelps - SMU/Texas A&M   14.8/4.1/2.7
  107. Duke Miles - High Point/Oklahoma   17.5
  108. Chris Youngblood - South Florida/Alabama   15.3
  109. Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers/Alabama   10.4/8/3/2.9 blocks
  110. Andrew Carr - Wake Forest/Kentucky   13.5/6.8
  111. Kerr Kriisa - West Virginia/Kentucky   11/4.7 assists
  112. Miles Kelly - Georgia Tech/Auburn   13.9/5.5
  113. Chris Manon - Cornell/Vanderbilt   12.5/4/3
  114. Coleman Hawkins - Illinois/Kansas State   12.1/6.1/2.7
  115. Tre White - Louisville/Illinois   12.3/5.9
  116. David Skogman - Davidson/DePaul   13.3/4.9
  117. Dante Maddox, Jr.  - Toledo/Xavier   15.6/4.3/2.8
  118. Viktor Lakhin - Cincinnati/Clemson   9.2/6
  119. Maliq Brown - Syracuse/Duke   9.5/7.2
  120. Aidan Mahaney - St. Mary's/Connecticut   13.9
  121. Max Shulga - VCU/Villanova   14.4
  122. Isaiah Rivera - Illinois-Chicago/DePaul   15.4
  123. Aaron Scott - North Texas/St. John's   11.5/5.6
  124. Lu'Cye Patterson - Charlotte/Minnesota   14.6/3.4/2.5
  125. Andrew Morgan - North Dakota State/Nebraska   12.9/5
  126. Dominick Harris - Loyola-Marymount/UCLA   14.3/3.3
  127. Camren Hunter - Central Arkansas/Wisconsin   16.9
  128. Myles Rice - Washington State/Indiana   14.1/3.1/3.8
  129. Ben Humrichous - Evansville/Illinois   14.7/4.7
  130. Aaron Bradshaw - South Carolina/Ohio State   14.1/4.1/2.9
  131. Selton Miguel - South Florida/Maryland   14.7
  132. Tyler Bilodeau - Oregon State/UCLA   14.3
  133. Xavier Amos - Northern Illinois/Wisconsin   13.8
  134. Matt Allocco - Princeton/Notre Dame   12.7/3.3
  135. Jake Heidbreder - Air Force/Clemson   15.1
  136. Ben Burnham - Charleston/Virginia Tech   11.9/4.5
  137. Jhamir Brickus - LaSalle/Villanova   13.9
  138. Ezra Ausar - East Carolina/Utah   11.4/4.7
  139. Joshua Jefferson - St. Mary's/Iowa State   10.2/6.5/2.3
  140. Connor Hickman - Bradley/Cincinnati   14.5/3.4/2.9
  141. Jaxson Robinson - BYU/Kentucky   14.2
  142. Cam Carter - LSU/Kansas State   14.6/5/2.6
  143. Felix Okpara - Ohio State/Tennessee   6.6/6.4
  144. Kanye Clary - Penn State/Mississippi State   16.7
  145. A.J. Hoggard - Michigan State/Vanderbilt   10.7/3.1/5.2
  146. Tyrin Lawrence - Vanderbilt/Georgia   13.8
  147. Houston Mallette - Pepperdine/Alabama   14.7/3.2
  148. Jamarii Thomas - Norfolk State/South Carolina   16.9
  149. Sam Alexis - Chattanooga/Florida   10.8/9.1
  150. Davon Barnes - Sam Houston State/Mississippi    13.5

 

