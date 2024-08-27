Impact College Basketball Transfers: Top-150 Rankings

Top-150 Impact College Basketball Transfers

The college basketball transfer portal had another record-setting year, as the NCAA continues to embrace full-on free agency each offseason. Below is a ranking of the top-150 transfer players based on their expected impact on "Power 5" teams.

Note: These rankings are at the discretion of the article author and may not coincide directly with the RotoWire.com college basketball rankings and projections.

Don't miss out on these other fantasy college basketball features on RotoWire:

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.