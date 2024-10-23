NorthStar Bets CFL Picks: Week 21

This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

We've reached the final slate of the 2024 CFL regular season, and the postseason picture is nearly set. Therefore, we're dealing with an unpredictable quartet of games, as playoff contenders could be particularly selective about which key players they roll out.

Nevertheless, as customary, we'll dive into a case for a pair of potential upsets this weekend while also highlighting one player for which conditions may be ripe for a breakout performance.

Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks

Friday, 9:30 p.m ET

The Argos were able to clinch second place in the East and the right to host the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 2 with their Week 20 win over the Redblacks. That means Toronto may be one of those contending squads that will exercise caution with its personnel usage for the regular-season finale.

Meanwhile, the Elks have no such concerns hanging over them. Edmonton has been eliminated from the postseason for weeks, but interim coach Jarious Jackson still has the Elks playing with plenty of fight. The Elks lost by a narrow 28-24 margin to the Riders in Week 18, thereby knocking Edmonton from the playoffs, but they fought back to record a 23-18 win over the Stampeders on the road in Week 19.

The Elks are arguably one of the better 6-11 teams in recent CFL memory – they actually have a +3 point differential on the season and have scored the second-most points in the league (473), more than all but one postseason participant (the Argos themselves). The offensive success isn't hard to believe when considering the upside of assets such as Tre Ford, Justin Rankin, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell and Eugene Lewis, among others.

When non-contending teams reach the final game of the season, there's always a question of how much motivation they'll actually have. I have no such concerns with Jackson's squad, given his proven ability to keep them engaged. Considering they probably won't be facing a full-strength Toronto team and will be at home, I like the chances of the Elks – who just narrowly missed toppling the Argos, 39-36, back in their one prior meeting Week 3 – pulling off a win.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes

Saturday, 3:00 p.m ET

This game may be even more difficult to predict considering both teams will be in the playoffs. However, the visiting Blue Bombers will be the more refreshed squad, coming in off a Week 20 bye. Winnipeg will also be looking to lock in the West Division with a win, so there should be no shortage of motivation.

The Alouettes are the league's top seed going into the postseason, but Montreal should have some incentive to put together a respectable performance and build some momentum ahead of the playoffs. The defending Grey Cup champs turned in a dud in Week 20, falling to the Lions by a 27-3 score. Cody Fajardo did log some snaps after being away from the team for more than a week due to a family matter, and it's likely he gets some more reps in this game.

However, the Bombers aren't likely to contend with a full-strength Alouettes team for four quarters, and Montreal is therefore likely to be overmatched at times if Winnipeg gives the likes of Zach Collaros, Brady Oliveira, Kenny Lawler, Ontaria Wilson and Nic Demski a solid amount of playing time.

It's also worth mentioning the Bombers may have their fair share of incentive in this spot. Not only did Winnipeg turn in its own lackluster performance last time out – they fell to the Argonauts by a 14-11 score in Week 19 – but Mike O'Shea's club was also embarrassed at home by Montreal in Week 1, 27-12.

Given the circumstances at play, a Bombers victory is very much within the range of outcomes here.

Week 21Player To Pop

Bo Levi Mitchell, Tiger-Cats: The Roughriders' A.J. Ouellette would also be a prime candidate here given his matchup against the Stampeders, were it not for the fact he may not see a full workload especially just two games removed from a stay on the injured list. Therefore, we'll pivot to Mitchell, whose team has nothing to lose and faces a Redblacks squad that was put through its paces defensively by Toronto's Chad Kelly in Week 20. Ottawa is now allowing 280.9 passing yards per game and has surrendered 27 completions of 30+ yards. Meanwhile, Mitchell is coming off a memorable 450-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Stampeders, and he's also enjoyed plenty of success versus the Redblacks twice previously this season. Mitchell threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a Week 4 two-point loss to Ottawa, and he compiled 299 and another pair of scoring tosses during a Week 15 win. Hamilton should be suiting up all of its healthy skill-position players, and in the case of the Ti-Cats, that includes a deep, talented pass-catching corps.