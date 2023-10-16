CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 8

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

San Jose State RB Kairee Robinson (47.9 points)

New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia (39.9 points)

Texas State WR Joey Hobert (36.0 points)

Utah State WR Jalen Royals (34.5 points)

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht (24.8 points)

Penn State QB Drew Allar (24.6 points)

Middle Tennessee State TE/WR Holden Willis (23.3 points)

Washington RB Dillon Johnson (22.0 points)

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten (16.7 points)

UCLA WR Logan Loya (15.8 points)

LSU RB Logan Diggs (15.7 points)

Duke D/ST (13.0 points)

66.5 points - Tennessee at Alabama

64.5 points - UCF at Oklahoma

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis (42 Percent Rostered)

Henigan has been perhaps the most consistent fantasy option at quarterback in the nation at 25.3 fantasy points per game when you consider he always performs right around his average. All of his performances have fallen in the range of 22.5-27.7 fantasy points. Sometimes that brings extra value as a signal caller having an unexpected bad week can sink your team for that week. With UAB, North Texas, USF, Charlotte, SMU, and Temple on the remaining schedule, I expect to see Henigan outperform his consistent average.

Larry McCammon, RB, Florida Atlantic (41 Percent Rostered)

We've made this recommendation before and McCammon has backed it up with three straight double-digit fantasy performances. In his last three games, he's averaging 24.0 opportunities per game with 20.3 rushing attempts and 3.7 targets. That's an excellent setup for fantasy points which provides great upside on a weekly basis. It wasn't a surprise that he had 33.5 fantasy points against Tulsa in Week 6 and I will expect many more performances like that if he continues to get the volume he is currently seeing.

Week 7 Rewind: UAB QB Jacob Zeno (11.8 points - 13/21, 110 YDS, 1 INT, 11 ATT, 34 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & Temple TE David Martin-Robinson (3.7 points - 2/3 TAR, 17 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (49 Percent Rostered)

King has been one of the most riveting stories in the ACC Conference during the 2023 season, as he's averaging 27.6 fantasy points per game and the Yellow Jackets are finally a competitive team again. King had his worst game of the season at Miami with 18.6 fantasy points and they still somehow won that game. They go up against Boston College this week and King should be in control with a strong game. He has a high fantasy floor as he's also averaging 8.5 rushing attempts for 37.0 rushing yards per game. With that type of rushing volume, he should continue to add rushing scores.

Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (35 Percent Rostered)

Restrepo's opportunities have been off the charts in his past two games with 23 catches on an eye-popping 30 targets. He's actually been solid on the season with 22.9 fantasy points per game, including three different 100-yard performances. With Miami's defense struggling of late, it seems certain that Restrepo will post his first 1,000-yard receiving season. He should push for double-digit targets once again versus Clemson this week.

Week 7 Rewind: Louisville QB Jack Plummer (14.7 points - 29/52, 350 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT, 1 FL) & Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten (16.7 points - 13 ATT, 30 YDS, 1 TD, 4/4 TAR, 47 YDS, 1 FL)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (12 Percent Rostered)

Greene was the top-performing fantasy quarterback this past weekend with 42.3 fantasy points. He's scored a pair of rushing scores in each of his last two games and his running ability the primary reason he should be rostered in all leagues. The Mountaineers' offense has been better than expected and has a dream schedule coming up which consists of Oklahoma State, UCF and BYU. These opponents have some of the worst defenses in the Big 12, so feast away once you have picked up Greene.

Chamon Metayer, TE, Cincinnati (12 Percent Rostered)

Metayer has been busy in his first three conference games in the Big 12 with a combined 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 152 yards and three touchdowns. That's strong production at the tight end position and Cincinnati's defense isn't going to get better anytime soon. That makes Metayer an excellent option for your fantasy team with upcoming games against Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF and Houston.

Week 7 Rewind: TCU RB Emani Bailey (7.8 points - 13 ATT, 61 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 7 YDS) & Iowa State QB Rocco Becht (24.8 points - 15/25, 241 YDS, 2 TD, 10 ATT, 12 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Leshon Williams, RB, Iowa (3 Percent Rostered)

Iowa's passing offense is nonexistent, so there's good reason to have multiple running backs viable on this team for fantasy purposes. Kaleb Johnson (79 percent rostered) is the name everyone knows, but it was Williams who was better against the Badgers. The junior broke off an 82-yard touchdown at Wisconsin, which led to 174 yards and 26.4 fantasy points on the afternoon. Expect Iowa to feed the hot hand and Williams could push for 20 carries against Minnesota in Week 8. After a bye week, they have Northwestern in Week 10, so that's a bonus as well.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (26 Percent Rostered)

Warren has been one of the more reliable options at tight end with at least one touchdown in four of six games this season. He's averaged 2.7 catches (on 4.0 targets) per game, which has resulted in 9.8 fantasy points per game. The tight end position is an extremely shallow position as there are just two tight ends in the nation averaging double-digit fantasy points: Colorado State's Dallin Holker (84 percent rostered) and Georgia's Brock Bowers (100 percent rostered). Warren is a great option as the competition heats up this week at Ohio State.

Week 7 Rewind: Penn State QB Drew Allar (24.6 points - 16/23, 162 YDS, 3 TD, 3 ATT, 1 YD, 1 TD) & Purdue WR Deion Burks (11.8 points - 3/8 TAR, 22 YDS, 1 TD, 1 ATT, 6 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Kelly Akharaiyi, WR, UTEP (3 Percent Rostered)

With Tyrin Smith (95 percent rostered) out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury, Akharaiyi has stepped up with double-digit targets in back-to-back weeks. He was particularly dangerous last week with eight catches (on 10 targets) for 223 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 45.3 fantasy points. Even if Smith does find his way back, Akharaiyi has arrived and at the very least is a legitimate fantasy option for a Miners team that will be throwing the ball early and often.

Quinton Cooley, RB, Liberty (9 Percent Rostered)

Cooley is on a roll with 100-yard rushing performances in four of his last five games. He opened the season without a touchdown in his first four games, but now has three scores over the last two weeks. His 31.3 fantasy points against Jacksonville State in Week 7 were impressive as that team had been decent against the run up to that point. There's some caution here as QB Kaidon Salter (76 percent rostered) also likes to run the ball, but the numbers are proving there's plenty of opportunity in this explosive Liberty offense.

Week 7 Rewind: New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia (39.9 points - 20/36, 286 YDS, 2 TD, 15 ATT, 115 YDS, 1 TD) & Middle Tennessee State TE/WR Holden Willis (23.3 points - 4/6 TAR, 103 YDS, 1 TD)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Terion Stewart, RB, Bowling Green (14 Percent Rostered)

I'm going back to Stewart, who is coming off his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. He's eclipsed the century mark against Ohio, Georgia Tech and Buffalo, which are not terrible teams. That makes me think he could go off against some of the lower-tier teams in the MAC this year. That could be as soon as this week when the Falcons host Akron, which is one of the worst teams in the nation against the run.

Miles Cross, WR, Ohio (2 Percent Rostered)

Over his last three games, Cross has been a legitimate fantasy threat at 17.6 fantasy points per game. He's caught 13 passes (on 20 targets) for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He's had double-digit targets in two of six games this year, so he can certainly have a monster game. Ohio has the largest implied total in the conference this week, so I like Cross if you're in need of a receiver this week.

Week 7 Rewind: Buffalo RB Ron Cook (9.5 points - 12 ATT, 47 YDS, 3/4 TAR, 18 YDS) & Central Michigan QB Jase Bauer (17.3 points - 17/32, 2 INT, 20 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Kairee Robinson, RB, San Jose State (48 Percent Rostered)

Robinson had his best game of the season in Week 7 with four total touchdowns and 47.9 fantasy points. It wasn't hard to predict this considering he's averaging 24.5 fantasy points per game. San Jose State is going to continue to put up points all year long, so there's still time to go out and get Robinson. This should be the last time he's mentioned in this article as you would hope he would be rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues after the monster performance at New Mexico.

Cooper Legas, QB, Utah State (7 Percent Rostered)

Since replacing McCae Hillstead (4 percent rostered), who has been out with a concussion, Legas has been a machine for offensive production. In three games, he has 954 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has four interceptions, yet the Aggies have been competitive while going 2-1 in those games. That should be enough of a case for Legas to get another start. This week it will be against San Jose State and we already alluded to all of the points that will be scored in this game with the recommendation above.

Week 7 Rewind: San Jose State RB Kairee Robinson (47.9 points - 15 ATT, 126 YDS, 3 TD, 2/2 TAR, 63 YDS, 1 TD) & Utah State WR Jalen Royals (34.5 points - 7/8 TAR, 125 YDS, 2 TD)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington (32 Percent Rostered)

The Washington Huskies showed the world they are for real with a monumental win over the Ducks at home. Johnson posted his first 100-yard rushing performance with the team and added a touchdown in his third straight game. If the Ducks can't slow down this offense, I'm not sure there's a team in the nation that can deal with the sheer number of weapons the Huskies have on offense. With Arizona State, Stanford and USC up next, it's time for Johnson and the Huskies to explode. They may make a push to be the best team in the conference during this run.

Trenton Bourguet, QB, Arizona State (2 Percent Rostered)

In two starts against Cal and Colorado, Bourguet is averaging 25.1 fantasy points with over 300 yards passing and a rushing score in each game. While Arizona State has no chance of beating Washington this week, I think it can at the very least put up a ton of yardage. The Huskies score quickly, so it will be a long day for the Washington defense on the field, which provides opportunity for Bourguet and the Sun Devil skill players.

Week 7 Rewind: Washington RB Dillon Johnson (22.0 points - 20 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 10 YDS) & UCLA WR Logan Loya (15.8 points - 5/10 TAR, 48 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (43 Percent Rostered)

Overall, Rattler has been a reliable fantasy quarterback at 23.8 fantasy points per game. He has huge upside against average-to-poor opponents, but appears to have a ceiling against stiffer competition. I would be okay with his performances against UNC (14.9 points), Georgia (15.7 points) and Tennessee (13.7 points) now that we know those squads are fairly good. Rattler was awesome against Florida with 35.1 fantasy points this past weekend. He gets Missouri, Texas A&M, Jacksonville State and Vanderbilt over the next four weeks, so I'm expecting more of those contests with huge upside.

Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri (39 Percent Rostered)

I'm not really sure why there's no love for the Tigers' lead running back. The senior is averaging 21.7 fantasy points over his last four games and has accumulated six touchdowns over that span. He's received double-digit carries in every game this year and even has 14 targets to give him some versatility to his fantasy game. There should be a ton of offensive production in the game between South Carolina and Missouri this week, so take advantage where you can.

Week 7 Rewind: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton (8.0 points - 2/3 TAR, 60 YDS) & LSU RB Logan Diggs (15.7 points - 18 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Jaylen Raynor, QB, Arkansas State (41 Percent Rostered)

The conference's top performer at 26.8 fantasy points per game is back after a bye week. I will give him a pass for his 6.7 fantasy points at Troy as the Trojans' defense is no joke. They have allowed just 10 total points in their last three games as they just shut out Army this past weekend. Look for Raynor to open up the offense like he did in a two-week stretch with 11 total touchdowns (five against Southern Miss and six against UMass).

Kadarius Calloway, RB, Old Dominion (11 Percent Rostered)

It was only a few weeks ago when Calloway exploded for 236 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries at Marshall. He followed that up with 100 total yards at Southern Miss in Week 6. Now that the Monarchs are back from a bye, you can deploy Calloway against an Appalachian State defense that can be beaten on the ground. He's available in a ton of leagues at a position that hasn't been easy to fill in fantasy this year.

Week 7 Rewind: Georgia Southern QB Davis Brin (7.0 points - 31/52, 271 YDS, 2 INT) & Texas State WR Joey Hobert (36.0 points - 10/18 TAR, 110 YDS, 2 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Ta'Quan Roberson, QB, UConn (1 Percent Rostered)

With UConn and Army being the only independent teams not on a bye this week, our choices were slim for the waiver wire. Luckily the Huskies are welcoming in South Florida, which is an excellent matchup for Roberson. He has a pair of touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks and I expect much of the same in this next game. Vegas has the Bulls favored by just three points, so this could be a close game which is always better for fantasy purposes.

Week 7 Rewind: Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans (3.3 points - 2/4 TAR, 13 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Liberty (vs. Middle Tennessee State) - The Flames have not allowed more than 16 points in any of their last three games. This is a sneaky good defense that is available in 64 percent of leagues.

South Alabama (vs. Southern Miss) - The Jaguars shut down UL-Monroe two weeks ago with a pair of sacks and two turnovers. I think they can do the same this week and are available in 89 percent of leagues.

Nebraska (vs. Northwestern) - The Cornhuskers held Illinois, Louisiana Tech, and Northern Illinois all under 14 points, so you hope they can do the same to Northwestern off a bye. Available in 95 percent of leagues.

Week 7 Rewind: Duke vs. NC State (13.0 points - 3 PA, 4 SK, 1 TA), Air Force vs. Wyoming (1.5 points - 27 PA, 3 SK, 0 TA) & Maryland vs. Illinois (3.5 points - 27 PA, 5 SK, 1 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: West Virginia Garrett Greene, Arkansas State Jaylen Raynor, Memphis Seth Henigan

RB: FAU Larry McCammon, San Jose State Kairee Robinson, Washington Dillon Johnson

WR: Miami Xavier Restrepo, Ohio Miles Cross, UTEP Kelly Akharaiyi

TE: Cincinnati Chamon Metayer, Penn State Tyler Warren

D/ST: South Alabama (vs. Southern Miss), Liberty (vs. Middle Tennessee State), Nebraska (vs. Northwestern)

