College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 6

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

Slate Background: Due to the devastating hurricane, we'll have a Wednesday Night match-up with SMU and UCF to begin the week. We then have four games on Friday, highlighted by a late-nighter between UNLV and San Jose State which I talk about below. As usual, Saturday is loaded with Tennessee at LSU, TCU at Kansas, Texas at Oklahoma, Utah at UCLA, North Carolina at Miami (no defense allowed), Texas A&M at Alabama, and Oregon at Arizona. Enjoy the games and may your teams rack up all the fantasy points!

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

CFB Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 6

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

First though, here are the guys who made me look good last week;

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez (46.7 points)

Kent State QB Collin Schlee (35.6 points)

San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro (34.0 points)

Florida Atlantic QB N'Kosi Perry (26.5 points)

Syracuse D/ST (23.5 points)

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins (22.0 points)

Marshall D/ST (20.5 points)

Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue (18.2 points)

North Carolina WR Antoine Green (15.9 points)

Fresno State D/ST (13.5 points)

Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden (10.6 points)

Slate Background: Due to the devastating hurricane, we'll have a Wednesday Night match-up with SMU and UCF to begin the week. We then have four games on Friday, highlighted by a late-nighter between UNLV and San Jose State which I talk about below. As usual, Saturday is loaded with Tennessee at LSU, TCU at Kansas, Texas at Oklahoma, Utah at UCLA, North Carolina at Miami (no defense allowed), Texas A&M at Alabama, and Oregon at Arizona. Enjoy the games and may your teams rack up all the fantasy points!

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tre Siggers, RB, SMU (14 percent rostered)

Sticking with Siggers as the SMU and UCF game was re-scheduled to this upcoming Wednesday. UCF has one of the worst defenses in the country and have yielded a defensive yards per play at 6.3 which is not good at all. Siggers was dropped in many leagues after he missed SMU's Week 2 game with a groin injury. He's proven that should be an afterthought for fantasy managers with at least 20 touches in each of his last two games. He had 26.8 fantasy points this past week with three rushing touchdowns against TCU. Siggers should be a big part of what the Mustangs want to do moving into the conference portion of the schedule

Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina (17 percent rostered)

Ahlers ranks second in the conference at right around 30 fantasy points per game. The Pirates have one of the most efficient offenses in the country. They do go up against a tougher Tulane defense in Week 6, but then have Memphis and UCF in the next two games which should be huge fantasy match-ups. It would be smart to go out and get Ahlers right now while you can. His top receiver, C.J. Johnson (10 percent rostered), is also worth consideration after catching all seven of his targets for 197 yards and four touchdowns at USF this past week.

Week 5 Rewind; Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant (14.1 points - 15/27, 166 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 7 ATT, 5 YDS) & SMU RB Tre Siggers (DNP - Rescheduled due to Hurricane)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson (38 percent rostered)

Uiagalelei has been fantastic in his last two games while averaging 37.4 fantasy points with a true dual-threat profile. Against tough opponents in Wake Forest and NC State, he combined for 28 rushing attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns. I'm actually excited to watch D.J. in his next two games at Boston College and Florida State, it's just a bonus that he's available in more than 50 percent of leagues. He's a priority add the rest of the way as Clemson shoots for a potential playoff spot in a weaker ACC.

Will Mallory, TE, Miami (35 percent rostered)

North Carolina and Miami should be the premier fantasy match-up in the conference for Week 6. Since most of the playmakers in this game are rostered, I'm going to Mallory who actually ranks third in the conference with 24 targets despite playing one less game since Miami was on a bye this past week. Mallory has been dropped across a ton of leagues because he has yet to score a touchdown, however, his usage suggests it's coming and going up against North Carolina will provide an excellent opportunity.

Week 5 Rewind; North Carolina WR Antoine Green (15.9 points - 4/6 TAR, 59 YDS, 1 TD) & Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden (10.6 points - 4/4 TAR, 66 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Max Duggan, QB, TCU (19 percent rostered)

Not really sure how coach Sonny Dykes can go back to Chandler Morris (17 percent rostered) after Duggan smoked Oklahoma with five total touchdowns and 116 rushing yards on just five carries. In his last three starts, he's averaging 38.2 fantasy points per game which ranks behind only Kansas State's Adrian Martinez (52 percent rostered) in the conference over that span. It's going to be an exciting atmosphere when TCU goes in to Kansas with College Gameday in the house, so expect there to be a ton of offense in that one.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (34 percent rostered)

Sanders is coming off his best performance of the season with five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns for 24.8 fantasy points. He caught one of his scores from QB Hudson Card (12 percent rostered) and the other from WR Xavier Worthy (100 percent rostered) on a trick play. With Quinn Ewers (98 percent rostered) expected back soon and an upcoming match-up with Oklahoma in the Red River rivalry, I like Sanders to see an uptick from the 5.0 targets per game he has been receiving.

Week 5 Rewind; Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez (46.7 points - 12/19, 116 YDS, 1 TD, 12 ATT, 171 YDS, 3 TD) & Oklahoma State WR Braydon Johnson (9.0 points - 3/4 TAR, 60 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (31 percent rostered)

This article is not just about looking for players who had a great week prior, it's about identifying opportunity on the horizon. McCarthy is coming off just 8.8 fantasy points at Iowa in Week 5, but I love his schedule the rest of the way with Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska in four of his next five games. With Michigan vying for that top spot in the Big Ten, they're going to utilize style points and look to demolish those lesser opponents.

Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State (29 percent rostered)

Wish I had been on this one last week after Williams exploded for 189 yards and five touchdowns (53.2 fantasy points) against Rutgers, but we didn't know TreVeyon Henderson (100 percent rostered) was going to be held out of the game. Nonetheless, I'm here now and Williams has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. With Michigan State up next, Williams is a must-play even if Henderson finds his way back to the line-up because Ohio State has the best offense in the nation.

Week 5 Rewind; Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan (7.2 points - 18/33, 257 YDS, 3 INT) & Nebraska RB Shaun Shivers (11.0 points - 9 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD, 2/3 TAR, 5 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Brenden Brady, RB, UTSA (13 percent rostered)

Brady has been the most consistent back for the Roadrunners at 15.7 fantasy points per game. With Trelon Smith (36 percent rostered) back in the line-up against Middle Tennessee, it was Brady who had 22 touches for 135 yards and a touchdown compared to Smith's 14 touches for 57 yards and a touchdown. With extremely soft defenses in Western Kentucky and FIU over the next two weeks, I like Brady, even if he's in a committee.

Jaylin Lane, WR, Middle Tennessee (7 percent rostered)

Lane had a breakout game against UTSA with 10 catches for 179 yards on 16 targets. He's been quite active in their last four games with 7.3 targets per contest which has yielded 18.6 fantasy points per game. He's rostered in very few leagues and there's a great chance that the Blue Raiders are slinging the ball around most weeks.

Week 5 Rewind; Florida Atlantic QB N'Kosi Perry (26.5 points - 26/50, 295 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 5 ATT, 27 YDS, 1 TD) & Middle Tennessee RB Frank Peasant (2.2 points - 3 ATT, 10 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 2 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Matt McDonald, QB, Bowling Green (14 percent rostered)

McDonald missed the game at Mississippi State, however, was back in the line-up against Akron and preceded to throw three or more touchdown passes for third game in a row. Against opponents not named UCLA (who appear to be pretty good), McDonald is averaging 32.1 fantasy points per game. The senior signal caller has some experience and could have a big week against Buffalo.

Tanner Knue, WR, Eastern Michigan (14 percent rostered)

Absolutely no reason to get off Knue who is averaging 18.5 fantasy points per game, tops in the MAC conference. They go up against in-state rivals, Western Michigan, a team who has given up at least 30 points in all four games against FBS opponents. It's not like Michigan State, Ball State, Pittsburgh and San Jose State are the best offenses either, so Eastern Michigan should be able to move the ball. Not sure why Hassan Beydoun (47 percent rostered) is in more line-ups as he is averaging just 7.9 fantasy points per game. Knue is the Eagles' number one receiver.

Week 5 Rewind; Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue (18.2 points - 5/6 TAR, 72 YDS, 1 TD) & Kent State QB Collin Schlee (35.6 points - 24/37, 398 YDS, 1 TD, 16 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

George Holani, RB, Boise State (43 percent rostered)

The Broncos are back after an impressive 35-13 win over San Diego State and their workhorse running back is a big reason why. He's averaging 18 rushing attempts and 2.6 catches per game which is plenty of opportunity each and every week. This elite utilization should have him rostered in more than 43 percent of leagues. He'll go up against Fresno State this week in a match-up of two efficient offenses.

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State (25 percent rostered)

Sticking with Cordeiro who ranks second in the conference in fantasy points per game behind only UNLV's QB Doug Brumfield (22 percent rostered). I like Cordeiro a bit more because he's more of a proven commodity from his days at Hawaii and I believe San Jose State is the better team. We'll find out this week when the two teams meet. Seriously though, both Cordeiro and Brumfield should be rostered in more leagues.

Week 5 Rewind; San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro (34.0 points - 21/37, 314 YDS, 1 TD, 11 ATT, 24 YDS, 2 TD) & San Diego State RB Jordan Byrd (7.8 points - 13 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 REC, 7 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA (17 percent rostered)

Bobo just needed some time to form some chemistry with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (96 percent rostered) as the two combined for six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the upset of Washington. The Bruins top receiver is available in most leagues and he's going to be needed against Utah and Oregon if UCLA is going to be for real in the conference. I feel pretty good about projecting that he's going to exceed the five targets per game he's currently receiving.

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona (29 percent rostered)

The Arizona offense has been a ton of fun to watch early in the season and I don't see it slowing down because their defense is not very good. Top receivers, Jacob Cowing (100 percent rostered) and Dorian Singer (3 percent rostered), are extremely talented which has de Laura averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game. He's going to push the upper-limits of high volume passing when the Wildcats play Oregon, Washington and USC over their next three games.

Week 5 Rewind; California QB Jack Plummer (8.1 points - 23/33, 273 YDS) & Stanford WR Michael Wilson (4.4 points - 2 REC, 14 YDS, 1 ATT, 10 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (45 percent rostered)

Pretty rare that you can find a dual-threat quarterback in the SEC on the waiver wire, however, here we are with LSU's Daniels being an underrated signal-caller. He hasn't done much through the air the last two weeks against New Mexico (14.9 fantasy points) or at Auburn (15.1 fantasy points), but I think that will change against Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss the next three weeks. These three opponents have efficient offenses which will pressure Daniels to show up in some great football games to watch.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss (45 percent rostered)

Let's make it three weeks in a row with Judkins as he has become a pivotal player for Ole Miss and their efficient offense. He's averaging 6.3 yards per carry and may have surpassed Zach Evans (100 percent rostered) on the depth chart. Even if he hasn't, both can realistically run wild versus a Vanderbilt offense who hasn't been able to stop any of their opponents this year. This should be the last chance at Judkins on the waiver wire this season and it's great timing with Vanderbilt and Auburn in the next two games.

Week 5 Rewind; Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins (22.0 points - 15 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 14 YDS) & Florida TE Keon Zipperer (6.7 points - 2/2 TAR, 47 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State (19 percent rostered)

Grainger is yet another dual-threat quarterback that not many outside of the college fantasy football community knows much about. He's coming off an okay 21.1 fantasy point performance at Army where he was able to record his second rushing score of the season. With upcoming games against Georgia Southern and Appalachian State, he should be able to feast on rather mediocre defenses.

CJ Beasley, RB, Coastal Carolina (17 percent rostered)

Beasley has carved out quite the role with the Chanticleers with 23.2 fantasy points per game in his last three contests. With injuries to Braydon Bennett (97 percent rostered) and Reese White (64 percent rostered), Beasley is the most reliable option on a great team. If you have a little time, he also had the hurdle of the century this past week against Georgia Southern.

Week 5 Rewind; South Alabama QB Carter Bradley (15.4 points - 18/41, 245 YDS, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 6 YDS, 1 TD) & Texas State WR Ashtyn Hawkins (5.4 points - 3/4 TAR, 24 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Devontae Houston, RB, Connecticut (0 percent rostered)

I'm digging deep for this one, but Houston was fantastic with 23 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in the stunning upset of Fresno State. Nathan Carter (48 percent rostered) needs to be dropped because he's out for the season and Houston appears to be his replacement right now. They play at FIU this next week and they've fielded one of the worst defenses in all of college football thus far.

Week 5 Rewind; New Mexico State RB Star Thomas (7.9 points - 9 ATT, 19 YDS, 1 TD)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Illinois (vs. Iowa) - Illinois' defense was so good against Wisconsin that it led to the firing of their head coach. They play an even worse offense this week in Iowa. Rostered in just 27 percent of leagues as the second best fantasy defense at 14.2 points per game.

Iowa State (vs. Kansas State) - The Cyclones were the first team to slow down Kansas this year. They managed 6.5 fantasy points on the road against that potent offense. Rostered in just 5 percent of leagues, they will attempt to do the same against the Wildcats.

San Diego State (vs. Hawaii) - There's a talent gap between these two teams, so expect SDSU to push double-digit fantasy points this week. They're available in 91 percent of leagues.

Week 5 Rewind; Syracuse vs. Wagner (23.5 points - 0 PA, 3 SK, 1 TA, 1 TD), Marshall vs. Gardner Webb (20.5 points - 7 PA, 3 SK, 4 TA) & Fresno State at Connecticut (13.5 points - 19 PA, 1 SK, 2 TA, 1 TD)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Clemson DJ Uiagalelei, TCU Max Duggan, Michigan J.J. McCarthy

RB: Ohio State Miyan Williams, Boise State George Holani, Ole Miss Quinshon Judkins

WR: UCLA Jake Bobo, Eastern Michigan Tanner Knue, Middle Tennessee Jaylin Lane

TE: Miami Will Mallory, Texas Ja'Tavion Sanders

D/ST: Illinois (vs. Iowa), San Diego State (vs. Hawaii), & Iowa State (vs. Kansas State)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.