College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 7

Slate Background: We start off with another Wednesday game between Louisiana-Lafayette and Marshall. Then we have Baylor/West Virginia and Temple/UCF (both games feature players in the article). Friday night is all about Navy/SMU and UTSA/FIU. Highlighted games for fantasy on Saturday include Kansas/Oklahoma, Alabama/Tennessee, Kent State/Toledo, Oklahoma State/TCU, Western Kentucky/Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech/North Texas and Arizona/Washington. All these games have over/unders starting in the 60's!

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

CFB Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 7

First though, here are the guys who made me look good last week;

San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro (43.1 points)

TCU QB Max Duggan (37.8 points)

Coastal Carolina RB CJ Beasley (30.2 points)

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (28.8 points)

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei (26.7 points)

Boise State RB George Holani (26.2 points)

Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (24.1 points)

Miami TE Will Mallory (22.5 points)

UTSA RB Brenden Brady (22.3 points)

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (21.8 points)

Georgia State QB Darren Grainger (21.4 points)

Middle Tennessee WR Jaylin Lane (20.9 points)

Illinois D/ST (13.5 points)

Iowa State D/ST (12.5 points)

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (22 percent rostered)

Pratt missed the Green Wave's Week 5 game at Houston with an undisclosed injury. It was refreshing to see him back this past week with 28.4 fantasy points against East Carolina, including his second rushing score of the season. Pratt ranks fifth in the conference while averaging 23.5 fantasy points per game. Due to the recent injury, he's available in the majority of leagues and has excellent matchup's with South Florida and Memphis over the next two weeks.

Javon Baker, WR, UCF (18 percent rostered)

Baker ranks seventh in the conference with 43 targets, nine more than teammate Ryan O'Keefe (83 percent rostered). O'Keefe went off with 32.6 fantasy points with two long touchdowns against SMU, however, Baker still bettered him in targets with 10-to-8 and still had 22.8 fantasy points himself. Baker needs to be rostered in more leagues because 15.5 fantasy points on 8.6 targets per game is not worth ignoring. Moreover, both players are excellent plays the rest of the way in the AAC Conference.



Week 6 Rewind; SMU RB Tre Siggers (4.8 points - 10 ATT, 29 YDS, 1/3 TAR, 9 YDS) & East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers (15.2 points - 32/51, 288 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT, 6 ATT, 17 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke (12 percent rostered)

Leonard has had his highs (over 30 fantasy points against Temple and NCA&T) and lows (14.3 fantasy points at Northwestern and 11.3 fantasy points at Georgia Tech last week) this season. He's been significantly better at home while averaging 29.8 fantasy points. With an upcoming match-up at home against North Carolina, I'm willing to bet he can go for his third game over 30 fantasy points.

Will Mallory, TE, Miami (35 percent rostered)

Mallory has double-digit targets in two straight games and has become one of QB Tyler Van Dyke's (78 percent rostered) most trusted receivers. With top wideout Xavier Restrepo (11 percent rostered) out with a significant foot injury, it makes sense. With upcoming games against Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia, you're going to want Miami's top target moving forward.

Week 6 Rewind; Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei (26.7 points - 18/32, 220 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 12 ATT, 69 YDS) & Miami TE Will Mallory (22.5 points - 8/10 TAR, 115 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jason Bean, QB, Kansas (2 percent rostered)

If QB Jalon Daniels' (68 percent rostered) shoulder injury keeps him out of Kansas' upcoming game at Oklahoma, Bean is a priority add. Oklahoma's defense is currently in shambles and Bean is a prototypical dual-threat quarterback. The playbook shouldn't need to change at all with Bean in the line-up instead of Daniels. While Bean's arm isn't as good when compared to Daniels, you're not really losing much with his legs which provides significant fantasy upside in the ground game.

Richard Reese, RB, Baylor (32 percent rostered)

RB Taye McWilliams (78 percent rostered) is expected to miss a couple of more games which is fantastic for fantasy managers looking for workhorse-type volume on the waiver wire. Reese has been just that with 19 carries and 2.7 targets per game in the Bears' last three games. He's taken full advantage of those opportunities while averaging 25.0 fantasy points per game. Even when McWilliams makes his way back to the line-up, Reese has done enough to make a case for the starting job in my opinion. It's a bonus that you can watch him on national television during a Thursday Night game at West Virginia.

Week 6 Rewind; TCU QB Max Duggan (37.8 points - 23/33, 308 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 9 ATT, 55 YDS, 1 TD) & Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (24.1 points - 5/7 TAR, 71 YDS, 2 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Chimere Dike, WR, Wisconsin (2 percent rostered)

We're in a new era of Badgers football and I like what I see with Dike converting 10-of-11 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns on his way to 49.5 fantasy points. Some will think this was a fluky performance, but Dike has back-to-back games with double-digit targets. The interim coaching staff can't afford to go back in to their shell with a run-heavy offense, so I like Dike and QB Graham Mertz (12 percent rostered) while the weather conditions stay okay. That should still be the case against Michigan State and Purdue the next two weeks.

Corey Dyches, WR/TE, Maryland (11 percent rostered)

Dyches ranks fourth in the conference with 27 targets at the tight end position. He made the most of his five targets against Purdue with four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 29.6 fantasy points. With upcoming games against Indiana and Northwestern, two of the worst teams in the conference, Dyches is a must-add if you're on the search for a reliable TE or flex WR.

Week 6 Rewind; Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (28.8 points - 28/36, 304 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 4 ATT, 26 YDS) & Ohio State RB Miyan Williams (*DNP - Undisclosed Reasons)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Jaylin Lane, WR, Middle Tennessee (9 percent rostered)

Lane can't leave this column after garnering a combined 19 catches on 30 targets in his last two games. Tempo and scoring in the upcoming Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee game should be off the charts, so I expect him to get double-digit targets in his third straight game. It will be a shame if he stays in single-digit roster percentage once again, go out and get this guy if you need a receiver. QB Chase Cunningham (7 percent rostered) is also viable this week in the dream fantasy match-up.

Brenden Brady, RB, UTSA (15 percent rostered)

Am I really going to recommend the same two players two weeks in a row, yes I am! Brady was awesome against Western Kentucky with 22.3 fantasy points on 23 total touches. The Roadrunners are going to destroy Florida International (maybe CFB's worst team) this next week, so I actually love both Brady and RB Trelon Smith (36 percent rostered). Still leaning towards Brady over Smith though if you get to choose between the two.

Week 6 Rewind; UTSA RB Brenden Brady (22.3 points - 19 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD, 4/4 TAR, 51 YDS) & Middle Tennessee WR Jaylin Lane (20.9 points - 9/14 TAR, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio (25 percent rostered)

Ohio's defense is so bad that Rourke has been in overdrive the last three weeks with 36.1 fantasy points per game. He's averaging 38.7 passing attempts and 428.7 passing yards over that span which is elite volume. With upcoming games against Western Michigan and Northern Illinois, I don't see that trend changing, so go out and get Rourke, your fantasy team will thank you for it.

Carlos Carriere, WR, Central Michigan (9 percent rostered)

Carriere trails only Ball State's Jayshon Jackson (48 percent rostered) in total targets in the MAC with 62 to Jackson's 71. Carriere has played in one less game and has been extra busy over his last three with 8.0 catches on 14.7 targets per game. This has occurred because the Chippewas are not very good and are forced to air the ball out in order to try to catch up to opponents. They'll likely have shootouts with Akron and Bowling Green over the next two weeks. Carriere should be rostered everywhere as he has yet to receive less than nine targets in any of the five games he's played in.

Week 6 Rewind; Bowling Green QB Matt McDonald (15.6 points - 21/42, 281 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 11 ATT, 14 YDS) & Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue (*DNP - Undisclosed Reasons)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State (25 percent rostered)

Sticking with Cordeiro who has found his groove on the ground with back-to-back games with two rushing scores. He's averaging 28.0 fantasy points per game and should be rostered in far more leagues. San Jose State has a legitimate chance of competing for the Mountain West title and that should continue on the road at Fresno State and New Mexico State. If he can get through those tests, he has ideal fantasy match-ups with Nevada and Colorado State.

Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State (44 percent rostered)

Cobbs leads the conference with 52 targets and has at least six catches in each of his last three games. He's been most of the Aggies' offense in their last two games while averaging 31.1 fantasy points at BYU and against Air Force. The only time he's received less than eight targets in a game this year was at Alabama where he had just four. Expect him to ball out at Colorado State and at Wyoming over the next two weeks.

Week 6 Rewind; Boise State RB George Holani (26.2 points - 17 ATT, 157 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 5 YDS, 1 TD) & San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro (43.1 points - 18/27, 230 YDS, 2 TD, 14 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TD)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona (37 percent rostered)

Putting up just 8.6 fantasy points against Oregon wasn't ideal, however, the Wildcats should find a lot more success against Washington who just gave up 45 points in a loss at Arizona State. Look for WR Jacob Cowing (100 percent rostered) and WR Dorian Singer (9 percent rostered) to make sure that de Laura has a productive outing this time around. Since he's coming off the tough game against the Ducks, he may even get dropped in some leagues, so scoop him up.

Wayne Taulapapa, RB, Washington (9 percent rostered)

Staying with that same game that has opened with an over/under of 70.5 points, check out Taulapapa who has double digit carries in every game this season. He's averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game and has a relatively high floor with a touchdown in five of six games this year. Even in the game without a score, he had 15.4 fantasy points with 10 carries for 48 yards five catches for 56 yards.

Week 6 Rewind; UCLA WR Jake Bobo (17.2 points - 3/5 TAR, 22 YDS, 2 TD) & Arizona QB Jayden de Laura (8.6 points - 24/42, 241 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss (40 percent rostered)

Mingo opened the season with four straight double-digit fantasy performances before trailing off in Week 5 with just 1.3 fantasy points against Kentucky. He came back in a big way this past week with 48.7 fantasy points while converting 9-of-10 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He's the Rebels' top receiver and they have a couple of excellent match-ups in Auburn and LSU before they go up against Texas A&M and Alabama. Time to snag Mingo for an important run through the SEC for Ole Miss.

Dillon Johnson, RB, Mississippi State (26 percent rostered)

Just like the Bulldogs in the SEC, Johnson has been an underrated fantasy asset in the 2022 season. He's averaging 18.0 fantasy points per game on 11.2 rushing attempts and 5.2 targets per game. His generous volume has resulted in three touchdowns in Mississippi State's last two games. He could bein for a huge performance against a reeling Kentucky squad in Week 7. Due to his heavy volume in the passing game, he receives an even bigger bump in PPR formats.

Week 6 Rewind; LSU QB Jayden Daniels (21.8 points - 32/45, 300 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 16 ATT, 38 YDS) & Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins (19.0 points - 11 ATT, 46 YDS, 2 TD, 1/1 TAR, 14 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Percy Agyei-Obese, RB, James Madison (8 percent rostered)

Agyei-Obese is coming off a beastly performance at Arkansas State where he had 21 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns for 30.8 fantasy points. With a road game against Georgia Southern, he could have even more production if he receives 20+ carries once again. The Dukes have been a wild card in the Sun Belt this year and they may just keep running over the new competition. The best part is that the over/under for James Madison and Georgia Southern opened up at 63 points, should be a fun one!

CJ Beasley, RB, Coastal Carolina (23 percent rostered)

It would be a disservice to get off Beasley after he followed up the epic hurdle game with a 30.2 fantasy performance. Coastal Carolina is rolling right now and they need to put up a ton of points each week because their defense is having issues stopping anyone right now. Not only should Coastal Carolina keep feeding the youngster, he also needs to be rostered in more fantasy leagues.

Week 6 Rewind; Georgia State QB Darren Grainger (21.4 points - 16/25, 186 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 12 ATT, 70 YDS) & Coastal Carolina RB CJ Beasley (30.2 points - 15 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TD, 3/4 TAR, 7 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (20 percent rostered)

A lot of running backs to end this article and Estime is no slouch with double-digit carries in four straight games. He also has a touchdown in three of five games for the Fighting Irish this season. Over his last three games, he's averaging 20.1 fantasy points. I like him to improve that figure against Stanford and UNLV the next two weeks. Pick him up while you can for this nice two-game stretch.

Week 6 Rewind; Connecticut RB Devontae Houston (18.1 points - 12 ATT, 135 YDS, 2/2 TAR, -4 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

UCF (vs. Temple) - The Knights just shut down a much better SMU offense, they shouldn't have issues with a struggling Temple team. Rostered in just nine percent of leagues.

UAB (vs. Charlotte) - Rostered in just 22 percent of leagues and averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game. This Charlotte team isn't nearly as good offensively as they've been in the past.

Liberty (vs. Gardner-Webb) - Gardner-Webb has been a fantastic opponent for other FBS defenses when it comes to fantasy scoring. Liberty is available in 75 percent of leagues.

Week 6 Rewind; Illinois vs. Iowa (13.5 points - 6 PA, 5 SK, 1 TA), Iowa State vs. Kansas State (12.5 points - 10 PA, 3 SK, 1 TA) & San Diego State vs. Hawaii (6 points - 14 PA, 0 SK, 1 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Kansas Jason Bean, San Jose State Chevan Cordeiro, Tulane Michael Pratt

RB: Mississippi State Dillon Johnson, Baylor Richard Reese, UTSA Brenden Brady

WR: Ole Miss Jonathan Mingo, Central Michigan Carlos Carriere, UCF Javon Baker

TE: Miami Will Mallory, Maryland Corey Dyches

D/ST: Liberty (vs. Gardner-Webb), UCF (vs. Temple), UAB (vs. Charlotte)

