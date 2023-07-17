College Football Fantasy Five: Flying Under the Radar in the Big Ten for 2023

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

College Football Fantasy Five: Underrated Big Ten Players for 2023

With just over a month to go before we start delving right into college fantasy football drafts, it's time to take stock of each of the power five conferences, as well as the Group of Five, to determine what players should be on your radar in later rounds. It would be easy to go ahead and recommend the highest projected/rated players, but we won't do just that, we'll go even deeper into our projections to recognize some players with huge upside entering the 2023 season.

If you would like to take a peak into the college football player projections yourself, please do so at the link provided.

Top Projected Players in the Big Ten

Quarterback

1.) Kyle McCord, Ohio State

2.) J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

3.) Drew Allar, Penn State

Running Back

1.) Blake Corum, Michigan

2.) Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

3.) TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Wide Receiver

1.) Marvin Harrison, Ohio State

2.) Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

3.) Mershawn Rice, Purdue

TE

1.) Erick All & Luke Lachey, Iowa

Under The Radar and Undervalued Big Ten Players for 2023

5.) Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State

In case you can't get a piece of the four highly-rated Buckeyes in the top projected players above, Williams is looming much later in drafts. Williams was far too good in 2022 to not see significant snaps this year. The senior had 825 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 128 carries (6.4 yards per carry) which is plenty good. With most teams, it's understandable to wonder how deep you can go in the roster for fantasy production, however, that should be thrown out the window with Ryan Day's offense. Ohio State has scored at least 21 points in 54 straight games which is insane! There's so much opportunity with Williams as the back-up running back, whether it's coming in for the more bruising running style (compared to TreVeyon Henderson's finesse) or whether it's in the second half of a blowout win.

Safe to say Miyan Williams is the most underrated running back in college football. pic.twitter.com/GGeY4Ct2Gz — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) July 10, 2023

4.) Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Maryland is one of my favorite underrated offenses in the nation. Those who do not follow the Big Ten closely likely look at the Terps as an afterthought. That would be a big mistake for fantasy because Tagovailoa is perhaps the best quarterback in the conference. There are few more experienced in the nation as he enters his fourth year as a starter under Mike Locksley. He had 28 total touchdowns in 2021 and 22 total touchdowns in 2022 (four rushing scores). That's an amazing amount of production for a quarterback that's being drafted at the end of college fantasy football drafts. I also love the weapons surrounding him in RB Roman Hemby, WR Tyrese Chambers, WR Kaden Prather, WR Jeshaun Jones, & TE Corey Dyches.

Some off-script, backyard ball by Taulia Tagovailoa to Tyrese Chambers here too This connection should be 🔥🔥 this fallpic.twitter.com/R4AetTT5qL — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) May 3, 2023

3.) Gabe Ervin, RB, Nebraska

New HC Matt Rhule wasn't great in the NFL, but let's not forget how great of a college coach he was at Temple and Baylor. He'll have a shot at being competitive at Nebraska right away if he leans on their strong running game with Ervin and Anthony Grant. One of Rhule's best squads at Baylor was in 2019 when JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett combined for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. I think Ervin can do everything that Hasty did and more. Because Ervin has just 57 career carries and no 100-yard rushing performances quite yet, he won't even be on the radar for most college fantasy football players.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. is expected to be a significant contributor this season as a sophomore. Ervin has two rushing touchdowns in his career and ran for 60 yards on just 7 carries against Oklahoma last season. Breakout season loading🔥 pic.twitter.com/jVYu8H7FFy — BIG Banter (@BIGBanterSports) July 9, 2023

2.) Chimere Dike, WR, Wisconsin

The new and fresh look for the Badgers with OC Phil Longo is going to be captivating this year. Whether Luke Fickell's experiment works or doesn't work still bodes well for Dike in my opinion. If the more pass-friendly offense works well with QB Tanner Mordecai, Dike will be the primary target in a better-than-average offense. If it doesn't work, then Wisconsin likely will need to throw the ball more when playing from behind. With the amount of talent this team has stacked up in this last year, I don't see it not working against inferior opponents. The most interesting part will be when they play Purdue and Ohio State as those games could produce fantasy fireworks which we're not used to in the Big Ten!

Reverse‼️ Chimere Dike puts Wisconsin on top with the TD run.@chimdk11 x @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/AHDCHJQkG8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 26, 2022

1.) Daniel Jackson & Brevyn Spann-Ford WR & TE, Minnesota

With the Badgers moving to a modified Air-Raid offense, that definitely leaves Minnesota as the Big Ten's most run-heavy offense. So why am I recommending their best pass-catchers? Let me explain! With Tanner Morgan gone, the Gophers will move to sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis. He's known around Minneapolis as the "Greek Gunslinger," and has more of a cannon than they've seen at that school in some time. He's definitely going to have some growing pains; however, he also has some great experience with Jackson and Spann-Ford. They both return as the top pass-catchers from a year ago and will be extremely underrated. You can likely get both of these players in the last round of upcoming drafts, or they may even go undrafted.

🎶 I'm sorry Miss Jackson, your son is for REEEEAAAALLLL🎶 Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson making a mockery of the Nebraska defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/pGGDHcKLgh — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 5, 2022