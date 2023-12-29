Sun Bowl: Odds, Picks, & Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

The Sun Bowl always stands out among bowl games, which was true even before Tony the Tiger sponsored it. It's down there in El Paso, the one notable bowl game CBS has, and the matchup tends to be pretty good. On paper, that's the case this year. The Fighting Irish and the Beavers? They are both top-20 teams. Of course, this is modern bowl season. Neither Notre Dame nor Oregon State is the team they were during the 2023 campaign.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Odds for the Sun Bowl

Spread: Notre Dame -6 (ESPN BET Sportsbook), Oregon State +6.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 41.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -225 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Oregon State +190 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The number that sticks out to me here is that point total for the over/under. That's fairly low, and the reasons for that seem fairly clear to me.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Picks for the Sun Bowl

If these two teams were at full strength, this would be an exciting matchup. Alas, that is not the case. Notre Dame is missing both Sam Hartman and, more crucially, Audric Estime. Of course, the Fighting Irish are the picture of stability compared to the Beavers. It's easy to root for Oregon State. When the Pac-12 tore itself apart in a series of money grabs, Oregon State and Washington State were the ones left without a home. The future for the Beavers as a program is murky at best, and that starts now. Jonathan Smith, an alumnus who rebuilt the team, has left for Michigan State. He is only the tip of the spear of the Oregon State exodus. The top two quarterbacks on the Beavers' depth chart are in the portal, and one of the stars who didn't dip out, Damien Martinez, is expected to be suspended for a DUI.

So yeah, that's why the point total here is so low. Ben Gulbranson and Steve Angeli will be under center. Both teams are expected to be without their top running backs. Ah, but it's bowl season. Where some look for order, all I see is chaos. A point total this low offers opportunity in a situation with so many unknowns, in a game where effort could be all over the map, vacillating wildly from player to player. I'll take the over and root for fun in the sun.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Best Bet: Over 41.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Predictions for the Sun Bowl

Trying to predict this one with any accuracy would be a bold proposition. Oregon State does have Deshaun Fenwick to step up for Martinez, at least. These quarterbacks are total mysteries. The Beavers' coaching staff is as well. Will Oregon State be motivated to end this season, the last for the Pac-12 as we know it, with a statement win? Or will the team fold without Smith or a clear future? I won't pretend I know what to expect from the Sun Bowl. I am looking forward to seeing it unfold, though, and if the Beavers can end 2023 with a win, I'll be happy about that…especially if the Sun Bowl hits the over.