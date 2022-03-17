Dynasty Watch: Post-Combine Rookie Mock Draft

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

RotoWire's sharpest football writers squared off in our second dynasty superflex rookie mock draft of the 2022 season. You can see our first rookie mock, pre-combine draft here. This exercise helps educate our readers about the 2022 rookie class; providing player evaluation and strategy perspective from the 12 participants in this draft. Our second draft was four rounds. Our next mock draft will expand to five rounds, after the NFL Draft in April.

PARTICIPANTS & DRAFT ORDER

FORMAT

PPR: Yes

QBs: Superflex

Final Positional Count: QB = 6, RB = 17, WR = 21, TE = 4

Total Players Selected: 48

ROUND 1 TAKEAWAYS

Treylon Burks is not WR1

ASU Running Back, Rachaad White, leaps into the top-10 overall

Breece Hall and Malik Willis are the consensus top two

Round 1 Summary

Iowa State running back Breece Hall has become the consensus first pick in all formats. Joe Bartel considered an elite WR or QB prospect, but wisely understands the value of RBs who check all of the boxes throughout the pre-draft process. Alan Seslowsky was impressed with Malik Willis' combine. Although there are plausible concerns if Malik Willis can become a sustainable NFL starter; his running ability makes him gold for fantasy football. If Willis is a top-5 NFL pick, you will see him go No. 1 overall in many rookie fantasy drafts. Jeff Erickson opted to pass on pre-combine consensus WR1 Treylon Burks to make USC's Drake London the first pass catcher off the board. Erickson was mocked for the pick initially but has proved to be ahead of where the market was moving. London has moved ahead of Burks across the fantasy industry.

John McKechnie moved Ohio State wideout Garret Wilson over Burks too. McKechnie drafted Wilson fourth overall, pointing to his sub 4.4 40-yard dash. RotoWire player notes guru Ilango Villoth stopped the Burks fall at five overall. This is a tremendous value for a player with elite film and prospect profile. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker moved up significantly from our last mock draft. RotoWire Seahawks beat writer Jordan Mazzara was excited to roster the consensus RB2. Walker could go as high as two overall once landing spots are revealed in late April.

RotoWire NFL expert Jim Coventry put the room on tilt when he "reached" for Arizona State running back Rachaad White at pick seven! White overdelivered on expectations at the NFL combine and deserves to be considered a top-5 player at his position. That said, White still projects as a Day 3 player (round 4-7 of the real NFL draft) and is likely to be the RB3 on any team that drafts him. Passing on a QB projected to go in round one like Kenny Pickett could prove to be a miss. Coventry is an experienced fantasy player and could make us all look silly when Rachaad White breaks out this season. RotoWire Writer Michael Spero was "shocked" to see Isaiah Spiller fall to him at eight overall. Spiller is falling down boards since he did not test at the combine. As long as Spiller tests within expectation at his pro day; he should get boosted back up mock drafts.

Shane Seeley from the Flex Network is known for his rational fantasy gameplay. In Superflex formats, you can't let a round-one QB fall this far. QBs score the most points, and if Kenny Pickett does get drafted on Day 1, he has multi-year job security. RotoWire Writer Jason Shebilske took Ole Miss QB Matt Corral at pick 10. Corral's stock is dropping and could be a round-two pick in the NFL Draft. However, it is a sharp play by Jason to take Corral, as QBs get pushed up the board on draft day. High stakes fantasy player Ryan Pohle understands how to extract value in drafts. He steals Alabama WR Jameson Williams at pick 11. Williams suffered an ACL tear in January. Once thought of as a career-ending injury, players return relatively quickly from ACLs in 2022. Williams would have a case to be the top WR if he were 100 percent healthy. RotoWire fan favorite and lead NFL contributor Mario Puig has OSU WR Chris Olave fall into his lap. Puig noted, "While there is plenty of reason to advocate for London, Burks, Wilson and Williams, there's a good chance Olave is the best receiver in this draft."

ROUND 2 TAKEAWAYS

Cincinnati QB, Desmond Ridder, is trending up

WRs With Blazing Speed Shoot Up The Board

Georgia RB Zamir White is a screaming value

Round 2 Summary

Four WRs who are projecting to be round-two NFL picks fly off the board. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder had an outstanding combine and could sneak into the first round of the NFL Draft. Although unlikely to happen, sharp fantasy players will target him in round one of rookie drafts. Georgia runner Zamir White is going to be coveted by NFL scouts. His lack of pass catching production in college is a polarizing topic. Some believe he is a capable receiver who didn't need to be featured in the passing game due to the presence of James Cook. Others believe he will be typecast as a two-down grinder, not optimal for fantasy.

ROUND 3 TAKEAWAYS

Trey McBride is the consensus TE1

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams is the biggest faller (post combine)

Alpha Profile WRs Still Available

Round 3 Summary

During the course of the NFL season, trading third-round rookie picks are viewed as "throw ins" to get a bigger trade complete. During the lead-up to the NFL Draft, it becomes clear there are players dynasty managers want to roster. The 2022 class is filled with promising prospects in round three. South Dakota State's Pierre Strong, blazed at the combine likely vaulting him from UDFA status to an intriguing Day 3 pick. Calvin Austin the speedy WR out of Memphis will almost certainly be a sought after field stretcher. RotoWire's Mario Puig clicked the button on Rutger's Bo Melton. Mario noted that Melton is being overlooked as a potential Day 2 pick. Last, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie, who profiles as an alpha, falls to the late third round due to an ACL injury.

ROUND 4 TAKEAWAYS

Three TEs Are Drafted

Alabama Runner Brian Robinson Tumbles

Florida's Dameon Pierce Is an Afterthought

Round 4 Summary

Dynasty players understand that round-four rookie picks have a low probability to hit. There is still value to drafting running backs, who will be the RB3 on their real NFL team. As the injuries start to mount up, the depth chart ascension begins for the Day 3 players and undrafted free agents. Drafting TEs is a great strategy if you have the roster space or taxi squad to let them incubate. Those who play in dynasty leagues with 10 bench spots or fewer are better off trading picks for veteran options.

CONCLUSION

RotoWire's second rookie mock draft exercise of 2022 was a success. Performing a mock draft in March with knowledgeable competitors is a great way to gauge our evaluations versus the market ADPs. We rightly change our perspectives after the NFL draft. At times we can distort our baseline evaluations of these players to a fault. No better example than A.J. Brown in 2019. Brown was the WR1 on many draft boards throughout the fantasy industry. Many sharp analysts dropped him as low as WR10 due to perceived poor landing spots. Talent will usually rise to the top.

Comment below who you believe are the best and worst picks of this draft.