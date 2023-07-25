2023 Dallas Cowboys Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Dallas Cowboys

While the Dallas roster remained loaded with talent in 2022, Kellen Moore's inability to get the most out of it cost him his job as offensive coordinator in the offseason. Coach Mike McCarthy now will be calling the plays – assisted by new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer – which might seem to hint at a more run-heavy approach. However, letting Ezekiel Elliott go while bringing in Brandin Cooks sends the opposite message. Expect Dak Prescott to once again marshal an uptempo, speed-based attack.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Room

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: None

None Departures: None

Continuity is the name of the game here, as Dak Prescott looks to avoid the injuries that have cost him significant time in two of the last three years. His days of adding a half-dozen rushing touchdowns to his production seem to be behind him after the ankle surgery that ended his 2020 season, but the Cowboys' cupboard is well-stocked with targets who can do damage after the catch. Moreover, his passing numbers figure to remain excellent: his 2022 numbers, pro-rated over a full 17-game slate, would have given him another 4,000-yard, 30-TD campaign.

Last year's career-high 15 interceptions seemed largely the product of a group of inexperienced receivers who had trouble gaining separation, so the addition of Brandin Cooks and a return to form for Michael Gallup should get the offense more in sync. Cooper Rush proved capable enough as a backup in 2022, but he'll be pushed by four-year pro Will Grier, who has more impressive physical tools than the limited Rush.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Backfield

The offseason release of Elliott paves the way for Tony Pollard to assume the top job out of Dallas' backfield, but the Memphis product likely won't be the workhorse that the former was. Pollard saw a career-high 232 touches last season, a figure that put him outside the top 20 among NFL RBs, but he has yet to prove he can handle much more. Of course, his efficiency isn't in question.

Pollard again topped 5.0 YPC in 2022, and his 2.6 yards after contact per carry led the league, while his 244 rushing yards over expected were third behind Nick Chubb and Travis Etienne. Even after setting new career highs in targets and receiving yards in 2022, Pollard may have room to grow in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Malik Davis looked competent in a backup role as an undrafted rookie last year, but Dallas brought in Jones to compete for the No. 2 role, hoping he might rediscover the form that saw him rush for 978 yards with Tampa Bay in 2020. Vaughn, a 2023 sixth-rounder with an NFL-caliber skill set on a tiny frame, could be a wild card if his receiving ability trumps his size.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Receiving Corps

The Cowboys' decision to trade Amari Cooper in March 2022 and go with a youth movement behind CeeDee Lamb didn't pan out, to say the least. Jalen Tolbert, a third-round pick last year out of South Alabama, was overwhelmed by the massive jump in level of competition, and despite the draft capital used on him he had trouble even cracking the game-day roster.

With Michael Gallup not looking all the way back from his ACL surgery for most of the season, Lamb was QB Dak Prescott's only reliable downfield target, and despite the extra attention that brought with it, he responded with career-best volume (156 targets in 17 games) while seeing a slight drop in efficiency. Receiver depth shouldn't be an issue in 2023, however. Gallup should be back to his pre-injury form, and Dallas traded for Cooks to take the top off the secondary and open things up for Lamb underneath.

Prescott did lose a stalwart stick-mover in Schultz in the offseason, but the tight-end spot appears to be in good hands. Jake Ferguson made highlight reels with his athleticism as a rookie last season while Schoonmaker, a 2023 second-rounder, possesses the skills to be another three-down option in the Schultz mold.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Jake Ferguson

Tight ends have been an important part of the Cowboys offense dating back to Jason Witten's heyday, and Ferguson could be next in line. The second-year Wisconsin product saw limited opportunities behind Dalton Schultz, but he made the most of his chances and now finds himself atop the depth chart with Schultz in Houston. He won't be the next Witten, but Ferguson could approach Schultz's 2022 output (57-577-5) if he can fend off rookie Luke Schoonmaker for snaps and targets.

😴 Super Sleeper: Deuce Vaughn

The 5-5 mighty mite posted huge numbers in college, with his receiving skills being the standout trait that could allow him to carve out a role in the NFL. Vaughn faces an uphill climb just to make the roster after being a sixth-round pick, but if Tony Pollard breaks down under a starter's workload, the first-year player could prove to be the big-play threat in the open field that Dallas needs in the backfield while Malik Davis and Ronald Jones split carries between the tackles.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy (Year 4)

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer (Year 1) – Air Coryell

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart

QB: Dak Prescott / Cooper Rush / Will Grier

RB: Tony Pollard / Malik Davis / Ronald Jones / Deuce Vaughn / Rico Dowdle / Hunter Luepke

WR1: CeeDee Lamb / KaVontae Turpin

WR2: Brandin Cooks / Simi Fehoko

WR3: Michael Gallup / Jalen Tolbert

TE: Jake Ferguson / Peyton Hendershot / Luke Schoonmaker / Sean McKeon

O-Line: LT Tyron Smith / LG Tyler Smith / C Tyler Biadasz / RG Zack Martin / RT Terence Steele (RotoWire Rank: No. 6)

Kicker: Tristan Vizcaino / Brandon Aubrey

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Dallas Cowboys

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 9.5 (T-7th)

2022 Record: 12-5

2022 Points Scored: 467 (3rd)

2022 Points Allowed: 342 (6th)

2022 Point Differential: +125 (5th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 47.3 percent (9th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,114 (8th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 12

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Dallas Cowboys Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at New York Giants 8:20 PM 2 Sep 17 New York Jets 4:25 PM 3 Sep 24 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM 4 Oct 1 New England Patriots 4:25 PM 5 Oct 8 at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM 6 Oct 16 at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM 7 Bye 8 Oct 29 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM 10 Nov 12 New York Giants 4:25 PM 11 Nov 19 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 12 Nov 23 Washington Commanders 4:30 PM 13 Nov 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM 14 Dec 10 Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM 15 Dec 17 at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM 16 Dec 24 at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM 17 Dec 30 Detroit Lions 8:15 PM 18 TBD at Washington Commanders TBD

Dallas Cowboys Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Cowboys Super Bowl 58 Odds: 14-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 AM ET on July 25, 2023.