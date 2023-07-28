2023 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Las Vegas Raiders

It's Year 2 of the Josh McDaniels-David Ziegler era after a disappointing six-win season, and the Raiders' departure from QB Derek Carr is accompanied by unlikely odds to make the playoffs in 2023 out of the AFC West. With a potentially less-than-competitive rebuild on the horizon, it might not be long until the team's brass has its sights set on a strong 2024 quarterback class, but stars like WR Davante Adams and DE Maxx Crosby are still around to produce for Las Vegas.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Room

After becoming the face of the franchise during his nine-year stint with the Raiders, Carr was released before fetching a four-year, $150 million deal from the Saints. GM Dave Ziegler has since attempted to fill the void by signing a former 49er and Patriot in Garoppolo, reuniting him with coach Josh McDaniels. Despite Garoppolo's contract containing a clause that would have allowed the team to release him without penalty due to issues related to offseason foot surgery, he was able to pass a physical before training camp.

Now that he's set to lead Las Vegas' offense Week 1, he'll get to work with premier skill-position talents Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, assuming the latter is back with the team. Still, Garoppolo's underwhelming arm talent typically coincides with a low ADOT, relying on shorter throws over the middle and YAC from his receivers. Aside from Garoppolo, Hoyer also has familiarity with McDaniels and will be the Raiders' No. 2 QB, while O'Connell will begin his career as a third-stringer.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Backfield

If Derek Carr's exit as the scapegoat wasn't enough, an enormous question mark exists in the future of the Raiders backfield as the team and its workhorse running back have yet to resolve an ongoing contract situation. Josh Jacobs was absent from OTAs and didn't sign his franchise tag worth a guaranteed $10.1 million for 2023 before not reporting to training camp, leaving the situation in limbo.

After providing a career-high 2,053 total yards and 12 touchdowns on 393 touches en route to first-team All-Pro honors last season, Jacobs is valid in his demands for respect as the Las Vegas offense so often revolves around him. The modern climate frowns upon paying up for a supposedly replaceable position, but Jacobs' usage is significant, and there's a massive talent gap below him on the depth chart.

Zamir White, a 2022 fourth-rounder, struggled to earn playing time as a rookie, while the aging Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are limited to passing-down roles or special teams at this stage of their careers.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Corps

Contrasting a lack of personnel activity in the backfield this offseason, a slew of transactions has transformed the Raiders' receiving corps, including a complete overhaul of the tight end room. Waller, who turns 31 years old in September, was dealt to the Giants for a 2023 third-round pick that eventually sent the speedy Tucker to Las Vegas at No. 100 overall. Meanwhile, Moreau followed Derek Carr to New Orleans in free agency.

The glaring vacancies at TE have been partially filled by veterans Hooper and Howard, but the most notable addition is 35th overall selection Mayer, who was named a consensus All-American at Notre Dame in 2022.

Target monster Davante Adams remains the focal point of the aerial attack after commanding a career-high 180 looks last season, which translated into 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Newcomers Meyers and Carter aren't necessarily game breakers, but the former figures to draw more attention than Hollins, who landed with the Falcons. Slot snaps could be dispersed between Adams, Meyers and Carter, a scenario that may land Hunter Renfrow on the trade block.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Michael Mayer

A combination of average size and athletic testing played a role in Mayer's slide to the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the otherwise complete nature of his prospect profile was evident when he racked up 138 catches for 1,649 yards and 16 scores over his final two collegiate seasons. His readiness to contribute both as a receiver and a blocker is conducive to early playing time, but he's especially intriguing to consider in dynasty leagues and best-ball formats that emphasize Weeks 15-17.

😴 Super Sleeper: Zamir White

The Raiders could be forced to explore whatever's left of the remaining free-agent market at running back if the front office fails to reconcile with Josh Jacobs ahead of Week 1, but such a scenario could bump White into a timeshare at the worst, rather than spending his sophomore campaign as a pure insurance policy. White hardly saw the field as a rookie, finishing the 2022 season with 17 carries for 70 yards in 14 games, but a pathway to more opportunities may present itself in 2023.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Josh McDaniels (Year 2)

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi (Year 2) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Depth Chart

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo / Brian Hoyer / Aidan O'Connell

RB: Josh Jacobs / Zamir White / Ameer Abdullah / Brandon Bolden

WR1: Davante Adams / Phillip Dorsett / Cam Sims

WR2: Jakobi Meyers / Keelan Cole

WR3: Hunter Renfrow / DeAndre Carter / Tre Tucker

TE: Austin Hooper / Michael Mayer / O.J. Howard / Jesper Horsted

O-Line: LT Kolton Miller / LG Dylan Parham / C Andre James / RG Alex Bars / RT Jermaine Eluemunor (RotoWire Rank: No. 31)

Kicker: Daniel Carlson

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 6.5 (T-26th)

2022 Record: 6-11

2022 Points Scored: 395 (12th)

2022 Points Allowed: 418 (26th)

2022 Point Differential: -23 (22nd)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 40.8 percent (19th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,049 (20th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 10

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM 2 Sep 17 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM 4 Oct 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM 5 Oct 9 Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM 6 Oct 15 New England Patriots 4:05 PM 7 Oct 22 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 8 Oct 30 at Detroit Lions 8:15 PM 9 Nov 5 New York Giants 4:25 PM 10 Nov 12 New York Jets 8:20 PM 11 Nov 19 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 12 Nov 26 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM 13 Bye 14 Dec 10 Minnesota Vikings 4:05 PM 15 Dec 14 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM 16 Dec 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM 17 Dec 31 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 18 TBD Denver Broncos TBD

Las Vegas Raiders Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Raiders Super Bowl 58 Odds: 65-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1:00 AM ET on July 29, 2023.