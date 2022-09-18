This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

The Cardinals attempt to bounce back from an embarrassing Week 1 loss at home to the Chiefs when they make the short trip to Las Vegas in Week 2 and face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Josh McDaniels' squad also emerged from their opener in the loss column, but in contrast to Arizona's 44-21 thumping at the hands of Kansas City, the Raiders fell by a narrow 24-19 score to the Chargers on the road.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders for Week 2

Moneyline: Cardinals +200 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Raiders -225 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Cardinals +5.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Raiders -5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 51.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Under 51.5 points (FaDuel Sportsbook)

The Raiders opened as 2.5-point home favorites when this line was first released in June, and their projected advantage has unsurprisingly only grown this week. Las Vegas was quickly up to a 4.5-point tally in the aftermath of Week 1 results, and that number eventually went as high as 6.0 points before toggling back and forth between 5 and 5.5 points. Arizona's struggles without the suspended DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore (hamstring) – both of whom remain out Week 2 – certainly influenced bettors' mindsets.

The total has seen less volatility, as it's toggled between 51 and 52 over the last several weeks. Despite Arizona set to be short-handed in the air attack yet again Sunday, bettors seem to have enough confidence in the Cards' defensive deficiencies, a potential bounce-back effort to a degree from Murray and the Raiders' offense also performing much better to see this as a likely high-scoring contest.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Picks This Week

The spread for this game is a borderline-type number in my view, making it a bit risky to take a stand on. Granted, I was of the belief the Cardinals would play a much closer game last week as well, but I'm not completely sold on the fact the Raiders will do as proficient a job on either side of the ball as Kansas City did.

That said, the Raiders should have plenty of opportunities to boost their 19-point tally from Week 1. The Cardinals' defense is not on the caliber of that of the Chargers, especially if J.J. Watt (calf) misses another game. Starting strong safety Jalen Thompson (toe) is also questionable, and a potential absence on his part would be especially significant considering the rapport Derek Carr and Davante Adams already displayed despite their tough Week 1 matchup.

Carr did throw a career-high three interceptions against Los Angeles, but he's unlikely to suffer anywhere near the same fate against Arizona. Las Vegas should also get Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller a lot more involved this week after Adams dominated the target share in Week 1. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs quietly gained 57 yards on 10 carries versus the Bolts, and had he not been capped a bit by game script, may have been headed for a 100-yard day.

On the other side, Murray is undoubtedly eager to have a strong performance without Hopkins, especially now that he's signed the extension he angled heavily for this offseason. The star signal-caller will have to work short-handed again this week as already noted, but look for Murray to find some success against a Raiders team that allowed 279 yards and three touchdowns without an interception to Justin Herbert in Week 1, and that will be missing middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and starting free safety Trevon Moehrig (hip).

Ultimately, there's enough offensive firepower on either side and sufficient urgency to lead to a busy afternoon for the scoreboard. As such, I'll roll with the Over as my preferred pick, with a same-game parlay certainly also worth considering with the Raiders heavy favorites.

Cardinals at Raiders Best Bet: Over 51.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Same-Game Parlay: Raiders moneyline and Over 51.5 points (+182 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

Las Vegas Raiders 30, Arizona Cardinals 24

As just outlined, this is a game I believe the Raiders can capture a win in, considering the wounded nature of the Cardinals offense. Nevertheless, Arizona will naturally be gunning to avoid an 0-2 start, and that should help keep things close with an assist from a Raiders defense missing two key players. Ultimately, this score prediction accounts for my faith in both Las Vegas' moneyline and the Over, with the home team's ability to run a more balanced attack carrying the day for them.