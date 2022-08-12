DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Friday's four-game preseason slate kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT with Browns-Jaguars, followed by Jets-Eagles, Cardinals-Bengals and Packers-49ers. Most notable starters will play sparingly, if at all, so DFS players need to look farther down depth charts to construct the optimal lineup.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to deal with any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup. Enjoy that perk while it lasts, as that won't be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Trace McSorley, ARI at CIN: McSorley will start Friday's preseason opener with the Cardinals holding out both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy. It wouldn't be surprising to see McSorley play a full half or even more with Jarrett Guarantano expected to be the only other quarterback dressed. McSorley should produce value with both his arm and his legs, as he rushed for 23 touchdowns in his last two years at Penn State before being selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Honorable Mentions:

Jordan Love (GB at SF), Brandon Allen (CIN vs. ARI), Gardner Minshew (PHI vs. NYJ)

Running Back

Jason Huntley, PHI vs. NYJ: With Kenneth Gainwell (hip) and Boston Scott (concussion) both expected to sit and starter Miles Sanders unlikely to play much, if at all, there will be opportunities for other Eagles running backs to make a name for themselves against a Jets defense that struggled to defend the position last season. Huntley figures to get the first crack over undrafted free-agent Kennedy Brooks, as Huntley actually saw significant run in last year's regular-season finale, producing 51 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

Mekhi Sargent, JAX vs. CLE: Sargent got decent volume in last week's Hall of Fame Game, mustering 59 yards on five carries and five catches. While starting running back Travis Etienne is expected to play a couple series after sitting out last week, Jacksonville's still without James Robinson (Achilles), leaving Sargent as the apparent next man up behind Etienne and rookie fifth-round pick Snoop Conner. Sargent should still see a decent number of snaps while benefiting from facing players deeper down the Browns' defensive depth chart.

Honorable Mentions:

Tyrion Davis-Price (SF vs. GB), D'Ernest Johnson (CLE at JAX), Chris Evans (CIN vs. ARI)

Wide Receiver

Romeo Doubs, GB at SF: Doubs has drawn rave reviews at camp, as even notoriously anti-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers complimented the playmaking ability displayed by the fourth-round pick out of Nevada. Rodgers won't suit up for this one, but 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love should have enough passing ability to get Doubs the ball, and the Packers coaching staff undoubtedly wants to see how Doubs fares in live game action, so expect to see a few plays drawn up for him.

Jeff Smith, NYJ at PHI: Most of the attention will be on rookie 10th-overall pick Garrett Wilson, but Smith's better positioned to find success in the preseason opener. Wilson could see limited run since his spot on the regular season roster isn't in question, while Smith's still locked in a job battle for the No. 5 wide receiver spot, albeit one which he's reportedly winning thanks to what has been a productive camp. Smith should benefit from the Jets' depth at quarterback, as Joe Flacco and Mike White are both capable backups behind starter Zach Wilson.

Andy Isabella, ARI at CIN: Isabella likely needs a strong preseason showing to make the Cardinals' roster, as the 2019 second-round pick is buried deep down the depth chart after three unremarkable seasons. With 36 games of NFL experience and plenty of speed, Isabella could burn some backup defenders downfield and have a nice night if Arizona's quarterbacks get him the ball.

Honorable Mentions:

Jalen Reagor (PHI vs. NYJ), Danny Gray (SF vs. GB), Ja'Marcus Bradley (CLE at JAX)

Tight End

Harrison Bryant, CLE at JAX: Bryant has played well since the Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but not well enough to be kept in bubble wrap during preseason. After topping 230 yards and scoring three touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons, Bryant is the definitive No. 2 tight end on Cleveland's depth chart behind David Njoku, who won't see much playing time here considering the Browns recently gave Njoku a four-year, $56.75 million extension. Given the uncertainty about the availability of Cleveland's top few wide receivers, Bryant could be the most accomplished pass-catcher Cleveland deploys early in the game.

Honorable Mentions:

Kenny Yeboah (NYJ at PHI), Jack Stoll (PHI vs. NYJ), Luke Farrell (JAX vs. CLE)

Defense/Special Teams

Cleveland Browns, CLE at JAX: Jacksonville's the only team playing that we have already seen this preseason, and the Jaguars didn't put forth a pretty performance in their 27-11 loss to the Raiders. While you shouldn't put too much stock into that game, that's the most significant data point available when deciding which defense to deploy Friday.

Honorable Mentions:

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. ARI), Arizona Cardinals (at CIN), Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYJ)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.