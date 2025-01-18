FanDuel NFL: Sunday Divisional DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL concludes the divisional playoffs with two games Sunday. First up is a battle between the Rams and Eagles. It will be followed by a marquee matchup between the Bills and Ravens. Let's dig into each position to help you win some cash on FanDuel.

Quarterback

Talk about a loaded quarterback slate. Josh Allen ($9,000), Lamar Jackson ($8,700) and Jalen Hurts ($8,200) can do plenty of damage both through the air and with their legs. Hurts doesn't have the same passing upside as Allen or Jackson, but he had 14 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. That marked his third consecutive season with at least 13 rushing touchdowns. Still, it's difficult to take him over Allen or Jackson. Allen has the benefit of playing at home, where he had 23 total touchdowns this season. On the road, he totaled 18 touchdowns. Jackson had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown when he faced the Bills in Week 4. Jackson enters this matchup having thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his last seven games. He also has at least 63 rushing yards in five of his last six games.

For those looking to differentiate their lineup in tournament play, Matthew Stafford ($7,300) comes into the discussion. He has the cheapest salary among the quarterbacks, but there isn't a ton else to be excited about with rostering him over the top trio. While he did have two touchdowns against the Eagles in Week 12, Stafford hasn't thrown for more than 209 yards in any of his last four games. There is also the potential for snow in this game, which might not make passing all that conducive.

Running Back

Derrick Henry ($9,600) continued his dominance last week, rushing 26 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. That was his fourth consecutive game with at least 138 rushing yards. When he faced the Bills in Week 4, he produced 199 yards and one touchdown over 24 carries. The Bills allowed the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs this season, so Henry could be worth his hefty salary.

Another superstar running back that it will be difficult to pass up for this slate is Saquon Barkley ($9,300), who had 2,005 rushing yards this season. He kept rolling in the playoffs, rushing 25 times for 119 yards last week against the Packers. The Rams couldn't slow him down in Week 12 with Barkley turning 26 carries into 255 yards and two touchdowns. There's a way to cram both Henry and Barkley into your lineups, which might end up being the winning strategy.

As good as James Cook ($7,000) looked against the Broncos last week, it's difficult to feel great about his prospects against the Ravens. During the regular season, the Ravens allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. In Week 4, they held Cook to 39 yards on nine carries.

For those who don't want to add both Henry and Barkley to their lineups, Kyren Williams ($7,700) might be the most productive running back after them. After posting 15 total touchdowns last season, Williams had 16 total touchdowns this season. That included a rushing touchdown against the Eagles in Week 12. If snow is an issue in this game, then the Rams could rely more on their rushing attack.

Wide Receiver

This isn't a great slate for wide receivers. Given the talent at quarterback and running back, a wise strategy might be to pay down at the position. The options could be even more thin with Zay Flowers (knee) trending toward being out again for the Ravens. The cream of the crop at wide receiver for this slate are Puka Nacua ($8,500) and A.J. Brown ($8,400). Including last week against the Vikings, Nacua has been targeted at least eight times in each of his last nine games. He turned 13 targets into nine receptions for 117 yards against the Eagles in Week 12. Give the edge to him over Brown, who only had five games with at least eight targets this season.

With Flowers possibly out again, Rashod Bateman ($6,200) becomes one of the more appealing wide receivers that has a more budget-friendly salary. He had nine touchdowns this season and added another against the Steelers last week.

It's rare for Cooper Kupp ($6,400) to have such a cheap salary, but his production was disappointing down the stretch. Part of the problem has been him receiving three or fewer targets in each of his last four games. When he gets targets, though, he's tough to slow down. The last time he played the Eagles, he caught eight passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Rolling with him and Bateman at wide receiver provides some upside, while also freeing up salary to spend on Henry and/or Barkley.

Tight End

While wide receiver isn't all that exciting for this slate, there are some viable options at tight end that won't destroy your budget. The Rams allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to tight end this season, which brings Dallas Goedert ($6,100) into the discussion. He has also caught at least four passes in four of his last five games.

Mark Andrews ($5,900) was held in check by the Steelers last week, catching two passes for 27 yards. That snapped his streak of six consecutive games with a touchdown. When he played the Bills in Week 4, he was targeted just one time and finished with no catches. As bad as that performance was, the Ravens likely will target him more in this rematch if Flowers is out. They could also give additional targets to Isaiah Likely ($5,100), who caught three of four targets for 53 yards with Flowers out last week.

The other tight ends come with concerns. Dalton Kincaid ($5,500) and Dawson Knox ($4,700) have been splitting snaps for the Bills, limiting both of their upsides. Tyler Higbee ($5,200) suffered a chest injury that forced him out of last week's game against the Vikings, but he is expected to be available Sunday. The Eagles only allowed 68 receptions to tight ends this season, so Higbee might struggle to make an impact.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.