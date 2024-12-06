FanDuel NFL: Week 14 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

After every team in the league played last week, six teams have a bye in Week 14. Let's dive into the FanDuel slate and highlight some of the top players to consider.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 44.5 Jets 19.5 Dolphins 25.5 46.5 Falcons 20.5 Vikings 26.5 41.5 Saints 22.5 Giants 18.5 45.5 Panthers 16.5 Eagles 29.5 43.5 Browns 18.5 Steelers 26.5 46.5 Raiders 19.5 Buccaneers 26.5 39.5 Jaguars 18.5 Titans 21.5 44.5 Seahawks 21.5 Cardinals 23.5 49.5 Bills 26.5 Rams 22.5 44.5 Bears 19.5 49ers 24.5 42.5 Chargers 19.5 Chiefs 23.5

Only one game has a total less than 40 points this week. There are also just four games with a total of at least 45 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Eagles, Bills and Buccaneers.

Value Options

Isaac Guerendo, SF vs. CHI ($5,200)

Injuries continue to pile up for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey (knee) is now out for the remainder of the regular season. To complicate matters, Jordan Mason (ankle) is also expected to land on injured reserve. That should leave Guerendo to handle the bulk of the carries. He has shown explosiveness, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In both games that he has received at least 10 carries, he rushed for at least 85 yards. Expect Guerendo to rightly be a popular option at his cheap salary.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NO at NYG ($5,800)

It only takes one play for Valdes-Scantling to provide value. In Week 13, that came in the form of a 28-yard touchdown reception. That marked his fourth touchdown in the last five games. He averages 29.6 yards per reception this season, and while that's not sustainable, he has averaged at least 15.0 yards per reception in every season in which he has played at least 10 games. His yards per reception average should remain high with his average depth of target this season being 22.4 yards.

Other Value Options

QB Aidan O'Connell, LV at TB ($6,700)

QB Will Levis, TEN vs. JAC ($6,600)

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG vs. NO ($6,600)

RB Nick Chubb, CLE at PIT ($6,500)

RB Rachaad White, TB vs. LV ($6,200)

WR Jakobi Meyers, LV at TB ($6,700)

WR Calvin Ridley, TEN vs. JAC ($6,300)

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN vs. JAC ($6,200)

TE Cade Otton, TB vs. LV ($5,600)

TE Pat Freiermuth, PIT vs. CLE ($5,500)

Stacks to Consider

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Baker Mayfield ($8,100) wasn't at his best against the Panthers last week, throwing for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. In his last three games, he has combined for just two touchdown passes. This is a great spot for him to break out of that slump with the Raiders tied for the seventh-most passing touchdowns allowed in the league. The top option to stack with Mayfield continues to be Mike Evans ($8,400), who caught eight of 11 targets for 118 yards and one touchdown last week.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

This game has blowout potential. However, the Panthers have held their own the last couple weeks against the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Jalen Hurts ($9,200) comes with plenty of upside in this matchup, considering the Panthers have allowed the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. A.J. Brown ($9,300) only has one touchdown in his last six games, but he still averages 18.0 yards per reception and 13.2 yards per target. While this duo comes with hefty salaries, it is also one of the safer stacking options.

Other Stacks to Consider

Titans– Will Levis ($6,600) + Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ($6,200)

Raiders – Aidan O'Connell ($6,700) + Brock Bowers ($8,000)

Vikings – Sam Darnold ($7,600) + Justin Jefferson ($9,200)

High-Price Heroes

Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. ATL ($9,200)

We are only 12 games into the season and Jefferson already has 1,038 receiving yards. He was targeted nine times against the Cardinals last week, marking the ninth time in the last 10 games that he has received at least eight targets. The Falcons are tied for the eighth-most FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, so with his hefty target share, Jefferson has an incredibly high floor.

Josh Allen, BUF at LAR ($8,900)

Allen is a touchdown machine. Last season, he had 29 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns. This season, he has 20 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. He enters Week 14 having scored a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games. As the centerpiece of one of the most potent offenses in the league, Allen should continue to rack up touchdowns in what has the potential to be a high-scoring game with the Rams.

The Smash Spot

Alvin Kamara, NO at NYG ($9,200)

Kamara turned 23 carries into 112 yards against the Rams last week. It was the second time in his last four games that he has rushed for at least 100 yards. In all four of those games, Kamara received at least 16 carries. With the Saints hurting at wide receiver, Kamara should continue to receive plenty of carries against a Giants team that has allowed the most yards per carry in the league. Further helping Kamara's cause is that Giants stare defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (elbow) was placed on injured reserve this week. Kamara has the potential to produce one of his best stat lines of the season and score his first rushing touchdown since Week 6. Kamara also has the potential to do plenty of damage in the passing game, considering he has posted at least 40 receiving yards in a game seven times this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.