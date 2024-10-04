FanDuel NFL: Week 5 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Bye weeks have begun with four teams off Week 5. Still, there are a bevy of appealing options for DFS. Let's look at the matchups across the league and highlight some of the top players to target for the main Sunday slate on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 41.5 Panthers 19 Bears 22.5 48.5 Ravens 25.5 Bengals 23 47.5 Bills 24.5 Texans 23 46.5 Colts 22 Jaguars 24.5 36.5 Dolphins 17.5 Patriots 19 43.5 Browns 20.3 Commanders 23.3 35.5 Raiders 16.5 Broncos 19 49.5 Cardinals 21 49ers 28.5 48.5 Packers 25.8 Rams 22.8 43.5 Giants 18.5 Seahawks 25 43.5 Cowboys 21 Steelers 22.5

We have the potential for several high-scoring games with five matchups having a total of at least 46.5 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the 49ers, Packers, Ravens and Seahawks.

Value Options

Amari Cooper, CLE at WAS ($6,200)

The bad news is that Cooper has just 16 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns this season. However, he has received at least eight targets in all four games. He even has an appealing average depth of target of 12.6 yards. The stars could be aligning for him to finally break out against the Commanders, who have given up the most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.

Dontayvion Wicks, GB at LAR ($5,900)

Christian Watson (ankle) went down early last week against the Vikings, which opened up added opportunities for Wicks. He was targeted 13 times with the Packers playing catchup late, leaving him to post five receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Watson is out against a Rams team that has allowed the third-most yards per target to wide receivers in the league. That leaves Wicks as an appealing option at such a cheap salary.

Other Value Options

QB Trevor Lawrence, JAC vs. IND ($7,000)

QB Deshaun Watson, CLE at WAS ($6,900)

RB Josh Jacobs, GB at LAR ($7,000)

RB D'Andre Swift, CHI vs. CAR ($6,400)

RB Justice Hill, BAL at CIN ($5,900)

WR Brian Thomas Jr., JAC vs. IND ($6,300)

WR George Pickens, PIT vs. DAL ($6,000)

WR Tutu Atwell, LAR vs. GB ($5,600)

TE Tucker Kraft, GB at LAR ($5,300)

TE Pat Freiermuth, PIT vs. DAL ($5,200)

Stacks to Consider

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Injuries leave both of these teams with limited depth charts. Fewer healthy players usually results in a narrower target tree. Jordan Love ($8,200) returned from injury last week to throw for 389 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Stacking him with Wicks and/or Jayden Reed ($7,200) is appealing. Reed has already produced two games this season with at least 138 receiving yards.

On the Rams side, Matthew Stafford ($6,700) is without his top two wide receivers. Stepping up to fill the void has been Tutu Atwell ($5,600), who has at least four receptions and 82 receiving yards in both of the last two games. The Packers have allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game in the league this year, and the Rams might need to throw a lot to keep up with the Packers' high-powered offense.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals are the more appealing team to stack in this matchup. The Ravens have been excellent against the run, allowing just 57.8 rushing yards per game. However, they have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league. Part of that can be attributed to teams needing to throw a lot against them to try and keep pace with Lamar Jackson ($8,800) and company. Look for plenty of pass attempts from Joe Burrow, who has racked up seven touchdown passes over his last three games. His favorite target remains Ja'Marr Chase ($9,300), who has woken up from his slow start to post nine receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.

Other Stacks to Consider

49ers – Brock Purdy ($7,700) + Deebo Samuel ($8,000)

Steelers – Justin Fields ($7,600) + George Pickens ($6,000)

Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence ($7,000) + Brian Thomas Jr. ($6,300)

High-Price Heroes

Derrick Henry, BAL at CIN ($9,200)

The ageless wonder that is Henry demolished the Bills last week, turning 24 carries into 199 yards and a touchdown. He also added a receiving score, giving him a total of six touchdowns this season. He now has back-to-back games with at least 24 carries and 151 rushing yards. The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league, which makes them a prime matchup for Henry to exploit.

DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NYG ($8,200)

After disappointing with 29 receiving yards in Week 1, Metcalf has rattled off Seahawks-record three consecutive games with at least 104 receiving yards. During that span, he was targeted a total of 32 times. Not only does he have an average depth of target of 11.9 yards, but he is averaging 5.8 yards after the catch. The Giants don't have a true top cornerback on their roster, which has contributed to them allowing the fifth-highest catch rate for wide receivers in the league. Don't expect them hold Metcalf in check.

The Smash Spot

Jordan Mason, SF vs. ARI ($8,700)

The 49ers continue to lean heavily on Mason with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) out. He has rushed at least 19 times in all four games this season and has two games with at least 24 carries. That has left him with three games with at least 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Cardinals have given up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs, so Mason has one of the highest ceilings of any player at any position this week.

