FanDuel NFL: Week 9 DFS Breakdown

Only two teams have a bye Week 9, meaning we have plenty of appealing options to consider on FanDuel. Let's dig through all of the games and highlight some of the top players to target when building your lineups.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 51.5 Cowboys 24.5 Falcons 27.5 46.5 Broncos 18.5 Ravens 27.5 49.5 Dolphins 21.5 Bills 27.5 43.5 Saints 26.5 Panthers 17.5 46.5 Raiders 19.5 Bengals 27.5 42.5 Chargers 21.5 Browns 20.5 44.5 Commanders 24.5 Giants 20.5 38.5 Patriots 17.5 Titans 20.5 44.5 Bears 22.5 Cardinals 22.5 45.5 Jaguars 18.5 Eagles 27.5 48.5 Lions 25.5 Packers 23.5 48.5 Rams 24.5 Seahawks 23.5 46.5 Colts 20.5 Vikings 26.5

Week 9 brings seven games with a total of at least 46.5 points. The only game with a total less than 40 points is the matchup between the Patriots and Titans.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Eagles, Bills and Ravens.

Value Options

Courtland Sutton, DEN at BAL ($6,000)

Sutton emerged from a great matchup against the Panthers last week with eight receptions for 100 yards. Another favorable matchup awaits him Week 9 with the Broncos facing the Ravens. The Ravens have allowed the most touchdown receptions and the most receiving yards to wide receivers in the league. At his cheap salary, Sutton might be too good to pass up.

Xavier Legette, CAR vs. NO ($5,700)

The Panthers traded Diontae Johnson to the Ravens this week, removing their top wide receiver from the team. Johnson had at least six targets in six of his seven games and had three games with at least 10 targets. More work should be coming for Legette, who has an average depth of target of 11.7 yards. Additional targets could result in him providing significant value versus the Saints, who have given up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.

Other Value Options

QB Bo Nix, DEN at BAL ($7,200)

QB Joe Flacco, IND at MIN ($7,000)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE at TEN ($6,800)

RB Chase Brown, CIN vs. LV ($6,300)

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG vs. WAS ($6,200)

WR Keenan Allen, CHI at ARI ($6,000)

WR Michael Pittman Jr., IND at MIN ($5,800)

WR Kalif Raymond, DET at GB ($4,900)

TE Hunter Henry, NE at TEN ($5,500)

TE Cole Kmet, CHI at ARI ($5,200)

Stacks to Consider

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Cowboys haven't been able to get much going on the ground, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. As a result, they have relied heavily on Dak Prescott ($8,100) and CeeDee Lamb ($9,100). Prescott has two games this season in which he has thrown for at least 350 yards and he has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five games. Lamb has been targeted 31 times the last two games, posting 20 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons are tied for the eighth-most FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, so Prescott and his favorite target make for an appealing stack.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Attacking the Panthers is usually a good idea since they have allowed 33.9 points per game. When the Saints faced them in Week 1, the Panthers allowed 47 points, which included three touchdown passes by Derek Carr ($7,000). Carr is expected to return from his oblique injury to start this rematch, so he has the potential to provide value. The top option to stack with him is Chris Olave ($7,100), who has posted at least 81 receiving yards in four of his seven games. He was targeted 14 times last week and should remain a focal point of the Saints passing attack with Rashid Shaheed (knee) out.

Other Stacks to Consider

Broncos – Bo Nix ($7,200) + Courtland Sutton ($6,000)

Eagles – Jalen Hurts ($9,300) + A.J. Brown ($9,000)

Colts – Joe Flacco ($7,000) + Josh Downs ($6,900)

High-Price Heroes

Kyren Williams, LAR at SEA ($8,900)

Williams has an incredibly high floor. He has rushed for at least 76 yards in five consecutive games. The key was he received at least 19 carries in each of those games. He also has eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns this season. The Rams have already given him 37 carries inside the red zone, 11 of which have come inside the 5-yard line. With the Seahawks allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league, Williams might be a must for cash contests.

A.J. Brown, PHI vs. JAC ($9,000)

The Eagles' offense is firing on all cylinders again with Brown back from injury. He has caught at least five passes and had at least 84 receiving yards in all three games since making his return. In addition to two games this season with at least 116 receiving yards, Brown has also caught a touchdown pass in three of his four games. His ceiling is incredibly high against the Jaguars, who are tied with the Panthers and Ravens for the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league.

The Smash Spot

Alvin Kamara, NO at CAR ($8,800)

The Panthers don't just struggle to defend the pass — they have been even worse trying to stop the ground game. They have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, which is two more than any team in the league. They have also allowed the most rushing yards per game. In their previous meeting this season, Kamara ran for 83 yards and a touchdown. Kamara also recorded a rushing touchdown in the lone game that he played against them last season. Kamara has the potential for 100 rushing yards and at least one score in this rematch.

