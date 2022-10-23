New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds, Picks And Prediction For Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 7 Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Giants continue to pull off upsets, with their latest being a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. They have a 5-1 record, giving them a realistic chance to make the playoffs in what was expected to be a rebuilding season. Up next is a matchup against the Jaguars, so let's dive into the betting market for the game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.91 units)

Season record: 7-10-1 (-4.07 units)

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total

Giants: Spread +3 (-110), +135 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: Spread -3 (-110), -155 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 43 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Best Bets And Player Props

Giants +3 (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants have been underdogs for most of their games, so it's not surprising that their 5-1 overall record also has left them with a 5-1 record against the spread. They never seem to be out of games, staging late comebacks against the Packers and Ravens in consecutive weeks. Saquon Barkley has been carrying their offense, while Daniel Jones has been able to limit turnovers, which had done the Giants in during past seasons.

After a 2-1 start, the Jaguars have lost three straight games. Their most embarrassing defeat came in Week 5 when they only scored six points against the Texans. The Giants have allowed just 18.8 points per game, so this could be an uphill battle for Trevor Lawrence and company. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Giants win this game, but I'll play it a little safer and pick them to cover the spread. If you wanted to take the moneyline at plus odds, though, it is appealing.

Trevor Lawrence Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

As previously mentioned, the Giants' defense has been stingy this season. They have only allowed seven touchdown passes through six games, with their safeties leading their secondary. After cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) landed on IR, veteran Fabian Moreau has stepped up to provide a reliable number two cornerback behind Adoree' Jackson.

Lawrence only had 12 touchdown passes in his rookie season, so him having nine scores through six games this season is definitely an improvement. Still, he does have three games with one or no touchdown passes. The stars could be aligning for him to have another muted performance.

How Many Yards Will The Shortest Touchdown In The Game Be: Over 1.5 Yards (+100 BetMGM) for 1 unit

This is a unique bet. This could end up being a low-scoring game between two offenses that aren't exactly electric. As long as either teams doesn't score from the one-yard line, we cash. The Giants have scored two one-yard touchdowns this season, while the Jaguars have only produced one. The over is +100, while the under is -130. I'm surprised the over is plus odds, so I'll take a chance on that value.

