New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Divisional Round

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, Divisional Round

The Giants continued their improbable season last week with a win over the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. Up next is a matchup with a familiar foe in the Eagles. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 3-0 (+2.26 units)

Season record: 31-22-1 (+3.19 units)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +7.5 (-110), +290 Moneyline

Eagles: Spread -7.5 (-110), -350 Moneyline

Game Total: 48 points

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bets And Player Props

Each Team to Score 1+ Touchdown and 1+ Field Goal (-170 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Eagles have one of the most potent offenses in the league and combined to score 70 points over the two games that they played the Giants this season. Even with Jalen Hurts looking rusty in his return in Week 18, they put up 22 points on the strength of one touchdown and five field goals. Their kicker Jake Elliott has been reliable, posting at least one field goal in each of his last five games.

The Giants also have one of the best kickers in the league in Graham Gano. He made eight of nine attempts from at least 50 yards this season, so the Giants don't exactly need to get in close for him to have an opportunity. Their offense has also been playing well with Daniel Jones limiting his turnovers and using his legs to extend drives, so despite the Eagles' strong defense, they should be able to find their way into the end zone at least one time.

Giants Team Total Over 19.5 Points (-118 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jones couldn't have looked much better last week while leading the Giants to 31 points against the Vikings. It was a favorable matchup for him, given the Vikings' struggles to defend the pass. With that performance, it marked the seventh time over the last eight games that the Giants scored at least 20 points.

The one time that the Giants failed to score at least 20 points during that eight-game span was when they played their backups against the Eagles in Week 18. With Davis Webb at the helm, they finished with just 16 points. Even though the Giants' defense is healthy, the Eagles should still be able to put points on the board. As the Giants look to keep pace, look for them to go over this total.

Boston Scott Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+430 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

With Miles Sanders playing well and staying healthy, the Eagles didn't turn to Scott often during the regular season. He never had more than nine carries in a single game, finishing with a total of 217 yards on 54 carries. His limited workload also contributed to him only scoring three touchdowns.

The interesting stat here is that two of Scott's three touchdowns came against the Giants. Scott has appeared in all eight games between these two teams over the last four seasons, and he had at least one touchdown in each of them. The Eagles could rely more heavily on Sanders with their season on the line, but with these odds and Scott's history against the Giants, taking a small chance on this wager is appealing.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bets Summary

